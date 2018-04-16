Floating bridge suspended later this week for improvement works

The council share this latest news. Ed

The floating bridge will be out of service this Thursday (19 April) for on-going maintenance work to improve electrical and navigation systems.

Noise-damping material will also be fixed to the bridge’s prow to further reduce noise. The foot passengers launch will be in place while the bridge is out of service.

The planned work is to:

install reset switches for touchscreens and hydraulic control panel to improve the current system;

fit a replacement navigation strobe light;

adjust the northwest CCTV camera angle and

fit damper material (Trellex) to further protect the chain ferry prow.

An independent noise consultant will, with Environmental Health, be taking further noise measurements on site at the council’s request – this will follow the above works to the underside of the prow ramps to reduce noise.

Leader: “Continuing aim to get a good and reliable service”

Cabinet leader, Councillor Dave Stewart, said,

“This planned works is part of our continuing aim to get a good and reliable service for residents during this extended trial period. “It will also give us the opportunity to look at the separate issue such as river silt build up that led to the bridge running aground on Saturday – which has, over the last couple of years, gathered at the bottom of the East Cowes slipway and it has been cleared as needed. I am clear that its removal is undertaken as a routine operation going forward.”

