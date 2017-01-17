Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 17th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

You can also check ongoing current works by visiting the Island Roads Website.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway investigation works.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Marks Corner Village Road

Location: at Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Marks Corner Village Road)

18 January — 19 January

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway investigation works.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Town Lane

Location: at C42 Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Town Lane)

18 January — 20 January

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway investigation works.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Underwood Lane

Location: at C40 Underwood Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Underwood Lane)

18 January — 19 January

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C40 Underwood Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

18 January — 19 January

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway investigation works.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Warlands Lane

Location: at Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Warlands Lane)

18 January — 20 January

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

18 January — 20 January

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway investigation works.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Combley Road

Location: at C58 Combley Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight (Combley Road)

18 January — 19 January

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C58 Combley Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

18 January — 19 January

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utlity repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Arctic Road,Cowes

Location: at B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Arctic Road,Cowes)

18 January — 18 January

Diversion route

Name: Arctic Road,Cowes

Location: at B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Arctic Road,Cowes)

18 January — 18 January

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: Undercliff Drive

Location: at Old Park Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Undercliff Drive)

17 January — 30 January

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Urgent carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Cypress Road, Newport

Location: at Cypress Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Cypress Road, Newport)

17 January — 21 January

Diversion route

Name: Cypress Road, Newport

Location: at Cypress Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Cypress Road, Newport)

17 January — 21 January

Diversion route

Name: Cypress Road, Newport

Location: at Cypress Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Cypress Road, Newport)

17 January — 21 January

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Appley Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

18 January — 20 January

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Ryde: Appley Road,Ryde, Junc With Marlborough Road, On The Pedestrian Refuge: O/S St Johns Lodge Ref Pole

Works description: Refuge Pole Has Been Struck Replace Pole.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

18 January — 20 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 132a Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

18 January — 20 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: O/S 128: Carisbrooke Road-Newport

Works description: Idr- F/W Defects 1 Kerb Repair. 28 Day Perm Repair Required. .20 X .10 X 20mm Kerb Repair. Tm- Some Carriageway Incursion (Fw: Fw/Cyclep Pothole) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

17 January — 19 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shanklin: 4 Church Road: Church Road-Shanklin – 6584

Works description: Replace Broken Side Entry Gulle Inspection Covery, 2 Way Ttl (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Combley Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight

18 January — 19 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Havenstreet: From Bridleway N17 480m Towards Havenstreet To Bridleway N18, Ml 320193: Combley Road-Havenstreet

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works To Include Coring Havenstreet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

18 January — 19 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne: Whole Length Of Lane, Ml 240372/240376: Marks Corner Village Road-Calbourne

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works To Include Coring Calbourne

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

18 January — 20 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne: Whole Length Of Lane From Junction With Porchfield Road, Ml 640297: Town Lane-Calbourne

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works To Include Coring Calbourne

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Underwood Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

18 January — 18 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Porchfield: Whole Length Of Lane From Junction With Main Road, Ml 640290/640291: Underwood Lane-Porchfield

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works To Include Coring Porchfield

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

18 January — 20 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Shalfleet: Whole Length Of Lane, Ml 640493: Warlands Lane-Shalfleet

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works To Include Coring Shalfleet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Combley Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight

17 January — 19 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Havenstreet: On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way Before Public Bridleway N17: Combley Road-Havenstreet – 26

Works description: Gully Cover Breaking Out And Requires Resetting To Level Havenstreet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

17 January — 19 January

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 166 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight .

Works description: – Interim To Perm Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

18 January — 20 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: Outside Sydenhams – Bollard 2 (Ml 210038): O/S Sydnhams Bollard 2

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Oakfield, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

18 January — 20 January

Delays possible Lane closure

Works location: Ryde: On The Corner Of The High Street And Green Street, Ryde: High Street-Ryde – 4767

Works description: Asset No. 4767 – Gully Cover Has Dropped And Requires Resetting To Level Tm – Ds Advices Close The Righthand Lane Or Out Of Hours Work (Cw: Irnwk Not Exceed +Or- 20mm) Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Whitecross Lane, Lake, Isle Of Wight

18 January — 20 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Lake: Adjacent To New Zebra Crossing As Part Of New Aldi Store: Opp Ent Ind Estate

Works description: Please Attend Site New Led Streetlight Column Is Leaning- This Is Not An Immediate Hazard (Sl: Streetlightnotuptostandard) Lake

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Albion Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

18 January — 20 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From S/O 97 Tp 101 High Street To S/O 103 High Street On Albion Road

Works description: Sandown 364871 – Overlay � Lay Approx 14m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw, Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

18 January — 18 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: Outside 32 Clarence Road: Clarence Road-Newport

Works description: Install Gully Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

18 January — 24 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 19

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

18 January — 20 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Oakflekd C Of E Primary School Site, Great Preston Road , Ryde. Isle Of Wight

Works description: Install Water Main Connection For New Housing Developement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

18 January — 20 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 39 Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Renew Broken 4″ Valve

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Harry Cheek Gardens, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

18 January — 20 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Northwood: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Wyatts Lane, 156m, Ml 142172: Harry Cheek Gardens-Northwood

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Northwood

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

17 January — 25 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside No 1

Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Nettlecombe Lane, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight

18 January — 27 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Whitwell: From Junction With Whitwell High Street, 180m, Ml 540218: Nettlecombe Lane-Whitwell

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit 50% Partrecon) Whitwell

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Reynolds Close, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

18 January — 27 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: No 6

Works description: Application To Under Take Water Surface Repair Between 18/01/2017-27/01/2017

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

River View, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

18 January — 27 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: East Cowes: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Campfield Road, 127m, Ml 161335: River View-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwr : Bit Partrecon) East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

River View, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

18 January — 27 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: East Cowes: From Junction With Campfield Road 62m South, Ml 162335: River View-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit 50% Partrecon) East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Undercliff Drive, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

17 January — 30 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Craigie Lodge

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start