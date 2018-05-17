Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 17th May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

17 May — 22 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 408 Fairlee Road Newport

Works description: Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08914564

A3054 Queens Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

18 May — 23 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : E/b os back gates of Ryde School (defect marked with yellow paint) ML310023 : Queens Road-Ryde

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018718

B3401 Station Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

17 May — 07 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHALFLEET : From Wellow Road to Wellow Top Road (ML630155) : Station Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) SHALFLEET

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018198

Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

18 May — 23 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Between 59 and the jct with linnet close. ML240225 : Fieldfare Road-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018715

Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

18 May — 23 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : Middle o/s 86 ML330256 : Pellhurst Road-Ryde

Works description: c/way patching

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018716

Redhill Lane, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

18 May — 23 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WROXALL : road collapse next to a gully near to Daffodil Valley House at the Godshill end of Redhill Lane : Redhill La

Works description: carriageway patching repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018719

Upper Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

18 May — 23 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Upper Lane, Brighstone outside Woodside Drive, Map attached. ML640420 : Upper Lane-Brighstone

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018720

B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

17 May — 22 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ruby mount st johns rd

Works description: Emergency Gas Escape is in Progress

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW022W115007507-01591

Lower Knighton Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

17 May — 22 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : From end of Lower Knighton Lane, by waterworks entrance, 300m east towards Knighton Lane, ML 440451 : Lowe

Works description: post works installing drainage system NEWCHURCH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018772

A3054 John Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

17 May — 31 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 11 John Street, Ryde

Works description: Scaffold licence. 11 John Street, Ryde- 17/05-30/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003955

B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight

18 May — 23 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Jct of Crencent Road on Jct Culver Parade Sandown

Works description: Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08709320

B3395 Foreland Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

18 May — 25 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 20

Works description: Lay new service from mid carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115305368-00638

Bonchurch Village Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

18 May — 23 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COMBE WOOD LODGE, BONCHURCH VILLAGE ROAD, VENTNOR, IOW.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION TO NEW HOUSE.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09190676

Colwell Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

17 May — 22 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: outside ST LLESSUR,COLWELL CLOSE JUNCT ION OF COLWELL ROAD

Works description: FRESHWATER 477717 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTHKRWT01

Marsh Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

17 May — 01 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 660593 : Marsh Close-Freshwater

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 660593 FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018624

Nettlecombe Lane, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP NO1,NORTH RD,SOUTHWOLD,SUFFOLK,IP186BG

Works description: RECOVER POLE AND CHANGE OVER WIRES.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC9W0000000IBTGWAJB

Orchards Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

17 May — 01 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHORWELL : ML 660443 : Orchards Way-Shorwell

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 660443 SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018627

School Crescent, Godshill, Isle of Wight

18 May — 23 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: From S/O 18 to Opp the junc of TERNAL MEAD on SCHOOL CRESCENT

Works description: GODSHILL 496742 – Overlay -Provision of service – Lay approx 25m of Duct 54/56 in FW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU4G9JA01

Sellwood Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

18 May — 02 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 640570 : Sellwood Road-Freshwater

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 640570 FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018625

St Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

17 May — 22 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 7 ST. PAULS AVE SHANKLIN ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: TEST HOLE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09180206

Taylor Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

17 May — 22 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S 4b Taylor Road Newport

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09168156

Woodland View, Ryde, Isle of Wight

17 May — 22 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: S/O 33 on WOODLAND VIEW

Works description: RYDE 499377 – Provision of service Overlay – Lay approx 14m of Duct 54/56 in FW and verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU5DAWM01

Woodvale Close, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

18 May — 01 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: GURNARD : Whole length of close from the junction of Woodvale Road 140m ML140127 : Woodvale Close-Gurnard

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML140127 GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018621

Worsley Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

18 May — 23 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)

Works location: WORSLEY ROAD OFF JUNCT WITH WESTBROOK LANE GURNARD COWES ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09015679

