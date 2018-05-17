Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 17th May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
17 May — 22 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 408 Fairlee Road Newport
Works description: Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08914564
A3054 Queens Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
18 May — 23 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : E/b os back gates of Ryde School (defect marked with yellow paint) ML310023 : Queens Road-Ryde
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018718
B3401 Station Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
17 May — 07 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHALFLEET : From Wellow Road to Wellow Top Road (ML630155) : Station Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) SHALFLEET
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018198
Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
18 May — 23 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Between 59 and the jct with linnet close. ML240225 : Fieldfare Road-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018715
Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
18 May — 23 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : Middle o/s 86 ML330256 : Pellhurst Road-Ryde
Works description: c/way patching
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018716
Redhill Lane, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
18 May — 23 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WROXALL : road collapse next to a gully near to Daffodil Valley House at the Godshill end of Redhill Lane : Redhill La
Works description: carriageway patching repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018719
Upper Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
18 May — 23 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Upper Lane, Brighstone outside Woodside Drive, Map attached. ML640420 : Upper Lane-Brighstone
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018720
B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
17 May — 22 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ruby mount st johns rd
Works description: Emergency Gas Escape is in Progress
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW022W115007507-01591
Lower Knighton Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
17 May — 22 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : From end of Lower Knighton Lane, by waterworks entrance, 300m east towards Knighton Lane, ML 440451 : Lowe
Works description: post works installing drainage system NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018772
A3054 John Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
17 May — 31 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 11 John Street, Ryde
Works description: Scaffold licence. 11 John Street, Ryde- 17/05-30/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003955
B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight
18 May — 23 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Jct of Crencent Road on Jct Culver Parade Sandown
Works description: Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08709320
B3395 Foreland Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
18 May — 25 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 20
Works description: Lay new service from mid carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115305368-00638
Bonchurch Village Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
18 May — 23 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COMBE WOOD LODGE, BONCHURCH VILLAGE ROAD, VENTNOR, IOW.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION TO NEW HOUSE.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09190676
Colwell Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
17 May — 22 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: outside ST LLESSUR,COLWELL CLOSE JUNCT ION OF COLWELL ROAD
Works description: FRESHWATER 477717 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTHKRWT01
Marsh Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
17 May — 01 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 660593 : Marsh Close-Freshwater
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 660593 FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018624
Nettlecombe Lane, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP NO1,NORTH RD,SOUTHWOLD,SUFFOLK,IP186BG
Works description: RECOVER POLE AND CHANGE OVER WIRES.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC9W0000000IBTGWAJB
Orchards Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
17 May — 01 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHORWELL : ML 660443 : Orchards Way-Shorwell
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 660443 SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018627
School Crescent, Godshill, Isle of Wight
18 May — 23 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: From S/O 18 to Opp the junc of TERNAL MEAD on SCHOOL CRESCENT
Works description: GODSHILL 496742 – Overlay -Provision of service – Lay approx 25m of Duct 54/56 in FW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU4G9JA01
Sellwood Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
18 May — 02 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 640570 : Sellwood Road-Freshwater
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 640570 FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018625
St Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
17 May — 22 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7 ST. PAULS AVE SHANKLIN ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: TEST HOLE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09180206
Taylor Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
17 May — 22 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S 4b Taylor Road Newport
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09168156
Woodland View, Ryde, Isle of Wight
17 May — 22 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: S/O 33 on WOODLAND VIEW
Works description: RYDE 499377 – Provision of service Overlay – Lay approx 14m of Duct 54/56 in FW and verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU5DAWM01
Woodvale Close, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
18 May — 01 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: GURNARD : Whole length of close from the junction of Woodvale Road 140m ML140127 : Woodvale Close-Gurnard
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML140127 GURNARD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018621
Worsley Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
18 May — 23 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)
Works location: WORSLEY ROAD OFF JUNCT WITH WESTBROOK LANE GURNARD COWES ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09015679
Thursday, 17th May, 2018
By Sally Perry
