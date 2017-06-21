Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 21st June 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Binstead Hill, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
21 June — 23 June
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Binstead : B185 – Binstead Bridge : Binstead Bridge—A3054 Binstead, Binstead
Works description: Vegetation Removal
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3054 High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
21 June — 23 June
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: The Cedars , High Street, Wootton, Iow.
Works description: Repair Leak On Main
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
21 June — 23 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 88 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Locate Buried Valve
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
21 June — 23 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Godshill : Bowbridge, Godshill : Bowbridge—A3020 Newport Road, Godshill
Works description: Access Vegetation Removal
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Shanklin Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
22 June — 23 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Godshill : O/S The Palms, Was The Knook. : Shanklin Road-Godshill
Works description: Supply/ Install New M/H Cover And Frame
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
21 June — 23 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shanklin : B237 Cliff Bridge : Cliff Bridge—A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin – Footpath From Shanklin To Wroxall
Works description: Vegetation Removal
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 June — 23 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport : North West Jct With Mount Pleasant Road. : Medina Avenue-Newport
Works description: Kerb Repair
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Green Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 June — 26 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 459020-092218 Os Old Greenmount Primary School Green Lane
Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole 0.5m X 0.5m
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Merstone Lane, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
21 June — 23 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Godshill : Merstone Lane, Opp Thached Cottage. : Merstone Lane-Godshill – 7282
Works description: Gully Replacement
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Station Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
21 June — 23 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wootton : O/S No’.S 80 And 82 : Station Road-Wootton
Works description: Drainage Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3021,A3020 Medina Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
22 June — 26 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Shepherds Wharf, Medina Road, Cowes ,Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Renew Fire Hydrant Frame & Cover
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Albany Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
21 June — 23 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 Albany Rd, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Albert Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
21 June — 04 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite 14 Victoria Avenue On Albert Road
Works description: Shanklin – 375636 – Nga Project For Shanklin Exchange Areathis Job Is To Renew Existing Pcp Shell And Provide Additional Duct54 3way Of 6m In Carriageway And 3m In Footway From Jrf10 To Pcp And Also Provide Additional Duct54 1way Of 11m In Footway From Jrf10 To Jrf3 And Also Provide Additional Duct54 1way Of 6m In Carriageway And 3m In Footway From Jrf3 To Dslam To Open 2 Nd Duct In Dslam.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Downsview Gardens, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
22 June — 26 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 47 Downsview Gardnes, Wootton, Iow.
Works description: – Renew Stop Tap Box
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newcomen Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
21 June — 04 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 10 – O/S 30
Works description: Excavate For New Electricity Supply Backfill And Reinstate
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
21 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 24
Works description: Lay New Service Fropm Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Riboleau Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 June — 26 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Park Road (Ml 340597) : Riboleau Street-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
South Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
21 June — 27 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 4 South Street, Ryde
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
21 June — 23 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Gurnard : On The Roundabout At The Junction With Place Road (Ml 130095) : Tuttons Hill-Gurnard
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wilberforce Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
22 June — 23 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 36 Wilberforce Road
Works description: Brighstone 363174 – Remedial Works – To Clear Internal Defect Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Worsley Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
22 June — 26 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Gurnard : At The Junction With Solent View Road (Ml 130112) : Worsley Road-Gurnard
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Worsley Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
22 June — 26 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Bucklers View, Worsley Road , Cowes,Iow.
Works description: Replace Faulty Valves
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wednesday, 21st June, 2017 6:54am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fov
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓