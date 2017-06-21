Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 21st June 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Binstead Hill, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

21 June — 23 June

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Binstead : B185 – Binstead Bridge : Binstead Bridge—A3054 Binstead, Binstead

Works description: Vegetation Removal

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

21 June — 23 June

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: The Cedars , High Street, Wootton, Iow.

Works description: Repair Leak On Main

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

21 June — 23 June

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 88 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Locate Buried Valve

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

21 June — 23 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Godshill : Bowbridge, Godshill : Bowbridge—A3020 Newport Road, Godshill

Works description: Access Vegetation Removal

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Shanklin Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

22 June — 23 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Godshill : O/S The Palms, Was The Knook. : Shanklin Road-Godshill

Works description: Supply/ Install New M/H Cover And Frame

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

21 June — 23 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shanklin : B237 Cliff Bridge : Cliff Bridge—A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin – Footpath From Shanklin To Wroxall

Works description: Vegetation Removal

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 June — 23 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport : North West Jct With Mount Pleasant Road. : Medina Avenue-Newport

Works description: Kerb Repair

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Green Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 June — 26 June

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 459020-092218 Os Old Greenmount Primary School Green Lane

Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole 0.5m X 0.5m

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Merstone Lane, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

21 June — 23 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Godshill : Merstone Lane, Opp Thached Cottage. : Merstone Lane-Godshill – 7282

Works description: Gully Replacement

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Station Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

21 June — 23 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wootton : O/S No’.S 80 And 82 : Station Road-Wootton

Works description: Drainage Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3021,A3020 Medina Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

22 June — 26 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Shepherds Wharf, Medina Road, Cowes ,Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Renew Fire Hydrant Frame & Cover

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Albany Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

21 June — 23 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 5 Albany Rd, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Albert Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

21 June — 04 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite 14 Victoria Avenue On Albert Road

Works description: Shanklin – 375636 – Nga Project For Shanklin Exchange Areathis Job Is To Renew Existing Pcp Shell And Provide Additional Duct54 3way Of 6m In Carriageway And 3m In Footway From Jrf10 To Pcp And Also Provide Additional Duct54 1way Of 11m In Footway From Jrf10 To Jrf3 And Also Provide Additional Duct54 1way Of 6m In Carriageway And 3m In Footway From Jrf3 To Dslam To Open 2 Nd Duct In Dslam.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Downsview Gardens, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

22 June — 26 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 47 Downsview Gardnes, Wootton, Iow.

Works description: – Renew Stop Tap Box

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newcomen Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

21 June — 04 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 10 – O/S 30

Works description: Excavate For New Electricity Supply Backfill And Reinstate

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

21 June — 29 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside No 24

Works description: Lay New Service Fropm Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Riboleau Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 June — 26 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Park Road (Ml 340597) : Riboleau Street-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

South Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

21 June — 27 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 4 South Street, Ryde

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

21 June — 23 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Gurnard : On The Roundabout At The Junction With Place Road (Ml 130095) : Tuttons Hill-Gurnard

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Gurnard

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wilberforce Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

22 June — 23 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 36 Wilberforce Road

Works description: Brighstone 363174 – Remedial Works – To Clear Internal Defect Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Worsley Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

22 June — 26 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Gurnard : At The Junction With Solent View Road (Ml 130112) : Worsley Road-Gurnard

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Gurnard

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Worsley Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

22 June — 26 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Bucklers View, Worsley Road , Cowes,Iow.

Works description: Replace Faulty Valves

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start