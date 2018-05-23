Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 23rd May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 23rd May 2018Wednesday 23rd May 2018 | By Sally Perry Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
23 May — 26 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: from o/s 25 to s/o 55 STATION AVENUE on BROADWAY
Works description: SANDOWN 489171 – BLOCKAGES – NEW SITE PROVISION – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in cw,fw to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTV4EAU01
Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
23 May — 07 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: TOTLAND: From Woodlands to junction with York Lane, 220m, ML 640348: Cliff Road-Totland
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWR : BIT PARTRECON) TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018698
Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight
23 May — 09 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630229 – From Green Land close to Lansdown Gardens : Main Road-Chillerton
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CHILLERTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018589
Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight
23 May — 09 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630231 – From Glencoe Cottages to the entrance of Rome Cottage : Main Road-Chillerton
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CHILLERTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018591
Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight
23 May — 09 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630227 : Main Road-Chillerton
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CHILLERTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018587
Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight
23 May — 09 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630228 – from Bank Cottage to Green Land Close : Main Road-Chillerton
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CHILLERTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018588
Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight
23 May — 09 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630230 – From Lansdwon Gardens to Glencoe Cottages : Main Road-Chillerton
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CHILLERTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018590
Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight
23 May — 03 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630232 – From the entrance of Rome Cottage to j/o Loverstone Lane : Main Road-Chillerton
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CHILLERTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018592
New Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight
23 May — 03 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GATCOMBE : From Highwood Lane to Loverstone Lane, 242m, ML 630233 : New Road-Gatcombe
Works description: CARRIAGEWAY RESURFACING SCHEME inclusive of: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing, (FF-STREN110:R/H3 Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Post works to kerbs, access, drainage, utility covers and frames and lining. GATCOMBE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018593
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
24 May — 30 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: PINETREES MORTON RD BRADING SANDOWN ISL
Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09193265
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: RYDE : ML340364/5/6 : Ashey Road-Ryde
Works description: Pre- works – Quartering RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018780
B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
23 May — 26 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WROXALL : Clarence Road-Wroxall on footway outside No.29, “Hillside”. : Clarence Road-Wroxall – 20257
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018757
Down Lane, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
23 May — 07 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: VENTNOR : From the junction of Ocean View Road to the junction of Littleton Close ML 540250 : Down Lane-Ventnor
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML540250 VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018708
Riverway, Newport, Isle of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : : Riverway-Newport
Works description: bridge inspection works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018769
Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight
23 May — 26 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: at the junction of BROADWAY on STATION AVENUE
Works description: SANDOWN 489171 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTV4EAU02
B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight
24 May — 30 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 129-130 HIGH STREET on HIGH STREET
Works description: COWES 34 – DSLAM 432552 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRC88RM03
Bembridge Footpath 5, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
24 May — 08 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S CAMELLIA HOUSE
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001973
Cornwall Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
24 May — 31 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp No.2
Works description: Skip Licence- 24/05-30/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003981
Hillcrest Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight
23 May — 07 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ROOKLEY : Whole length from Main Road 235m south ML640385 : Hillcrest Road-Rookley
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ROOKLEY
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018705
Little London, Newport, Isle of Wight
23 May — 26 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : ML240282 : Little London-Newport
Works description: bridge inspection works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018782
Luccombe Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: ADJ TO BOURNE HALL COUNTRY HOTEL ON, LUCCOMBE ROAD.
Works description: Build 1 concrete chamber 915mm x 445mm x 965mm deep in Footway,Demolish 1 existing jointbox(s) or cabinet base(s)
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005WP00100500202355400
Solent Close, Ryde, Isle of Wight
24 May — 25 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE 11 , SOLENT CLOSE
Works description: Install 5m of 1 way poly duct in Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005WP00100500208741000
South Bank Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
23 May — 01 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 6
Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115293680-01533
Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
24 May — 30 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 33 SPRING HILL VENTNOR ISLE OF WIGHT I
Works description: CONNECT NEW SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09193330
Victoria Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
24 May — 30 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S LIBRARY NEAR THE JUNC WITH HIGH STREET ON VICTORIA ROAD
Works description: SANDOWN 5 – DSLAM 494838 – Overlay – Lay approx 12m of Duct 54/56 in fw and cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU2THKR01
Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
24 May — 08 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: GURNARD: From junction with Baring Road to Woodvale Close, 260m, ML 140125: Woodvale Road-Gurnard
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) GURNARD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018706
Leave your Reply
Be the First to Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.