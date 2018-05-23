Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 23rd May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

23 May — 26 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: from o/s 25 to s/o 55 STATION AVENUE on BROADWAY

Works description: SANDOWN 489171 – BLOCKAGES – NEW SITE PROVISION – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in cw,fw to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTV4EAU01

Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

23 May — 07 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: TOTLAND: From Woodlands to junction with York Lane, 220m, ML 640348: Cliff Road-Totland

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWR : BIT PARTRECON) TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018698

Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight

23 May — 09 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630229 – From Green Land close to Lansdown Gardens : Main Road-Chillerton

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CHILLERTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018589

Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight

23 May — 09 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630231 – From Glencoe Cottages to the entrance of Rome Cottage : Main Road-Chillerton

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CHILLERTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018591

Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight

23 May — 09 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630227 : Main Road-Chillerton

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CHILLERTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018587

Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight

23 May — 09 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630228 – from Bank Cottage to Green Land Close : Main Road-Chillerton

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CHILLERTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018588

Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight

23 May — 09 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630230 – From Lansdwon Gardens to Glencoe Cottages : Main Road-Chillerton

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CHILLERTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018590

Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight

23 May — 03 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630232 – From the entrance of Rome Cottage to j/o Loverstone Lane : Main Road-Chillerton

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CHILLERTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018592

New Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight

23 May — 03 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GATCOMBE : From Highwood Lane to Loverstone Lane, 242m, ML 630233 : New Road-Gatcombe

Works description: CARRIAGEWAY RESURFACING SCHEME inclusive of: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing, (FF-STREN110:R/H3 Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Post works to kerbs, access, drainage, utility covers and frames and lining. GATCOMBE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018593

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

24 May — 30 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: PINETREES MORTON RD BRADING SANDOWN ISL

Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09193265

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

24 May — 26 May

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: RYDE : ML340364/5/6 : Ashey Road-Ryde

Works description: Pre- works – Quartering RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018780

B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

23 May — 26 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WROXALL : Clarence Road-Wroxall on footway outside No.29, “Hillside”. : Clarence Road-Wroxall – 20257

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018757

Down Lane, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

23 May — 07 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: VENTNOR : From the junction of Ocean View Road to the junction of Littleton Close ML 540250 : Down Lane-Ventnor

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML540250 VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018708

Riverway, Newport, Isle of Wight

24 May — 26 May

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : : Riverway-Newport

Works description: bridge inspection works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018769

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight

23 May — 26 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: at the junction of BROADWAY on STATION AVENUE

Works description: SANDOWN 489171 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTV4EAU02

B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight

24 May — 30 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 129-130 HIGH STREET on HIGH STREET

Works description: COWES 34 – DSLAM 432552 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRC88RM03

Bembridge Footpath 5, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

24 May — 08 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S CAMELLIA HOUSE

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001973

Cornwall Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

24 May — 31 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp No.2

Works description: Skip Licence- 24/05-30/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003981

Hillcrest Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight

23 May — 07 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ROOKLEY : Whole length from Main Road 235m south ML640385 : Hillcrest Road-Rookley

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ROOKLEY

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018705

Little London, Newport, Isle of Wight

23 May — 26 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : ML240282 : Little London-Newport

Works description: bridge inspection works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018782

Luccombe Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

24 May — 26 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: ADJ TO BOURNE HALL COUNTRY HOTEL ON, LUCCOMBE ROAD.

Works description: Build 1 concrete chamber 915mm x 445mm x 965mm deep in Footway,Demolish 1 existing jointbox(s) or cabinet base(s)

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005WP00100500202355400

Solent Close, Ryde, Isle of Wight

24 May — 25 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE 11 , SOLENT CLOSE

Works description: Install 5m of 1 way poly duct in Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005WP00100500208741000

South Bank Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

23 May — 01 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 6

Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115293680-01533

Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

24 May — 30 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 33 SPRING HILL VENTNOR ISLE OF WIGHT I

Works description: CONNECT NEW SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09193330

Victoria Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

24 May — 30 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S LIBRARY NEAR THE JUNC WITH HIGH STREET ON VICTORIA ROAD

Works description: SANDOWN 5 – DSLAM 494838 – Overlay – Lay approx 12m of Duct 54/56 in fw and cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU2THKR01

Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

24 May — 08 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: GURNARD: From junction with Baring Road to Woodvale Close, 260m, ML 140125: Woodvale Road-Gurnard

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018706