Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 24th May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Alverstone Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

25 May — 30 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: EAST COWES : To south of Old Alverstone Cottages : Alverstone Road-East Cowes

Works description: DRAINAGE INVESTIGATION

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018750

Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

25 May — 30 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : On the Upton Cross bound side of the carriageway just before Ravens Oaks ML320230 : Carters Road-Ryde

Works description: c/way patching repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018743

Clatterford Shute, Newport, Isle of Wight

25 May — 01 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Outside brook cottage ML240241 : Clatterford Shute-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018748

Froglands Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

25 May — 30 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Just before the cowshed MLN/A CLASS 4B : Froglands Lane-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018744

Lower Limerstone Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

25 May — 30 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Outside pond cottage (ML640512) : Lower Limerstone Lane-Brighstone

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018742

Upper Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

25 May — 30 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : Well lane to Sheep Lane, southside ML340328 : Upper Road-Brading

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018736

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

24 May — 30 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: PINETREES MORTON RD BRADING SANDOWN ISL

Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09193265

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

24 May — 26 May

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: RYDE : ML340364/5/6 : Ashey Road-Ryde

Works description: Pre- works – Quartering RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018780

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

25 May — 01 June

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/s Clinton Cards

Works description: Scaffold licence- O/s Clinton Cards, High Street, Newport, 25/05-31/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004004

Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

25 May — 26 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Just before entrance to westridge : Briddlesford Road-Newport – 2715

Works description: gully cleaning works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0101000018789

Riverway, Newport, Isle of Wight

24 May — 26 May

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : : Riverway-Newport

Works description: bridge inspection works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018769

A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

25 May — 08 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Charcoal Grill 65A Union Street, Ryde

Works description: Scaffold Licence – Charcoal Grill 65A Union Street, Ryde 25/05-07/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004002

B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight

24 May — 30 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 129-130 HIGH STREET on HIGH STREET

Works description: COWES 34 – DSLAM 432552 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRC88RM03

B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

25 May — 01 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 59

Works description: Skip licence- 25/05-31/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004009

Bembridge Footpath 5, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

24 May — 08 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S CAMELLIA HOUSE

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001973

Collingwood Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

25 May — 02 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 43

Works description: Relay new service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115324512-00418

Cornwall Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

24 May — 31 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp No.2

Works description: Skip Licence- 24/05-30/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003981

Golden Ridge, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

25 May — 30 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: 26 GOLDEN RIDGE FRESHWATER PO40 9LF

Works description: FRESHWATER 470887 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTAHULX01

Lodge Close, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

25 May — 09 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: BRIGHSTONE: Whole length of link footway at the end of Lodge Close (ML F60617): Lodge Close-Brighstone

Works description: Footway re construction and surfacing (FWL: BIT PARTRECON) BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018703

Luccombe Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

24 May — 26 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: ADJ TO BOURNE HALL COUNTRY HOTEL ON, LUCCOMBE ROAD.

Works description: Build 1 concrete chamber 915mm x 445mm x 965mm deep in Footway,Demolish 1 existing jointbox(s) or cabinet base(s)

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005WP00100500202355400

Millers Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

25 May — 30 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : Approx 25m from Jw clatterford shute ML240244 : Millers Lane-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018749

Solent Close, Ryde, Isle of Wight

24 May — 25 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE 11 , SOLENT CLOSE

Works description: Install 5m of 1 way poly duct in Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005WP00100500208741000

Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

24 May — 30 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 33 SPRING HILL VENTNOR ISLE OF WIGHT I

Works description: CONNECT NEW SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09193330

Victoria Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

24 May — 30 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S LIBRARY NEAR THE JUNC WITH HIGH STREET ON VICTORIA ROAD

Works description: SANDOWN 5 – DSLAM 494838 – Overlay – Lay approx 12m of Duct 54/56 in fw and cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU2THKR01

Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

24 May — 08 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: GURNARD: From junction with Baring Road to Woodvale Close, 260m, ML 140125: Woodvale Road-Gurnard

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018706