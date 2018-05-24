Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 24th May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Alverstone Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
25 May — 30 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: EAST COWES : To south of Old Alverstone Cottages : Alverstone Road-East Cowes
Works description: DRAINAGE INVESTIGATION
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018750
Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
25 May — 30 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : On the Upton Cross bound side of the carriageway just before Ravens Oaks ML320230 : Carters Road-Ryde
Works description: c/way patching repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018743
Clatterford Shute, Newport, Isle of Wight
25 May — 01 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Outside brook cottage ML240241 : Clatterford Shute-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018748
Froglands Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
25 May — 30 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Just before the cowshed MLN/A CLASS 4B : Froglands Lane-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018744
Lower Limerstone Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
25 May — 30 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Outside pond cottage (ML640512) : Lower Limerstone Lane-Brighstone
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018742
Upper Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
25 May — 30 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : Well lane to Sheep Lane, southside ML340328 : Upper Road-Brading
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018736
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
24 May — 30 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: PINETREES MORTON RD BRADING SANDOWN ISL
Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09193265
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: RYDE : ML340364/5/6 : Ashey Road-Ryde
Works description: Pre- works – Quartering RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018780
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
25 May — 01 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/s Clinton Cards
Works description: Scaffold licence- O/s Clinton Cards, High Street, Newport, 25/05-31/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004004
Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
25 May — 26 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Just before entrance to westridge : Briddlesford Road-Newport – 2715
Works description: gully cleaning works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018789
Riverway, Newport, Isle of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : : Riverway-Newport
Works description: bridge inspection works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018769
A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
25 May — 08 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Charcoal Grill 65A Union Street, Ryde
Works description: Scaffold Licence – Charcoal Grill 65A Union Street, Ryde 25/05-07/06
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004002
B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight
24 May — 30 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 129-130 HIGH STREET on HIGH STREET
Works description: COWES 34 – DSLAM 432552 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRC88RM03
B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
25 May — 01 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 59
Works description: Skip licence- 25/05-31/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004009
Bembridge Footpath 5, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
24 May — 08 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S CAMELLIA HOUSE
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001973
Collingwood Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
25 May — 02 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 43
Works description: Relay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115324512-00418
Cornwall Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
24 May — 31 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp No.2
Works description: Skip Licence- 24/05-30/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003981
Golden Ridge, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
25 May — 30 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 26 GOLDEN RIDGE FRESHWATER PO40 9LF
Works description: FRESHWATER 470887 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTAHULX01
Lodge Close, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
25 May — 09 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: BRIGHSTONE: Whole length of link footway at the end of Lodge Close (ML F60617): Lodge Close-Brighstone
Works description: Footway re construction and surfacing (FWL: BIT PARTRECON) BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018703
Luccombe Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: ADJ TO BOURNE HALL COUNTRY HOTEL ON, LUCCOMBE ROAD.
Works description: Build 1 concrete chamber 915mm x 445mm x 965mm deep in Footway,Demolish 1 existing jointbox(s) or cabinet base(s)
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005WP00100500202355400
Millers Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
25 May — 30 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : Approx 25m from Jw clatterford shute ML240244 : Millers Lane-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018749
Solent Close, Ryde, Isle of Wight
24 May — 25 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE 11 , SOLENT CLOSE
Works description: Install 5m of 1 way poly duct in Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005WP00100500208741000
Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
24 May — 30 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 33 SPRING HILL VENTNOR ISLE OF WIGHT I
Works description: CONNECT NEW SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09193330
Victoria Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
24 May — 30 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S LIBRARY NEAR THE JUNC WITH HIGH STREET ON VICTORIA ROAD
Works description: SANDOWN 5 – DSLAM 494838 – Overlay – Lay approx 12m of Duct 54/56 in fw and cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU2THKR01
Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
24 May — 08 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: GURNARD: From junction with Baring Road to Woodvale Close, 260m, ML 140125: Woodvale Road-Gurnard
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) GURNARD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018706
Thursday, 24th May, 2018 7:55am
By Sally Perry
