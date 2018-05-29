Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 29th May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 May — 01 June
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE 102-104 HORSEBRIDGE LANE NEWPOR T ISLE OF WIGHT PO30 5TL
Works description: NEWPORT 496055, 496053 – RAISE / RENEW FRAME AND COVER – RENEW FRAME AND COVER IN CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAAHNK01
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
30 May — 13 June
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: COWES : From No.177 to opposite the Medical Centre : Newport Road-Cowes
Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017818
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
30 May — 13 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES : On bend outside No.236 : Newport Road-Cowes
Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing Two Locations COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017800
A3054 Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
29 May — 01 June
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CALBOURNE : Yarmouth Road, Calbourne , located on verge adjacent to Newport bound carriageway, between three gates far
Works description: tree cutting works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018733
A3055 High Street, Brading, Isle of Wight
29 May — 12 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : From opposite junction of Vicarage Lane to the approach of junction Coach Lane : High Street-Brading
Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing Various locations BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017797
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
29 May — 16 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : ML320218 – Entrance of The Hawthorns to junction with Green Lane : Ashey Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018204
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
29 May — 16 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE: From East Ashey Lane 670m South West thereof (ML320216): Ashey Road-Ryde:; Eric Longworth
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H2, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural: H2) RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018202
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
29 May — 16 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE: From 470m Northeast of Brading Downs Road a further 450m Northeast (ML 320215): Ashey Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H2, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSVplus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H2) RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018201
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
29 May — 16 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE: From Brading Downs Road 470m Northeast (ML 320214): Ashey Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H2, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSVplus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H2) RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018200
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
29 May — 16 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE: From East Ashey Lane 500m Northeast (ML 320217): Ashey Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-MCP:U/H2, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV Channel Plane-Urban:H2)) RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018203
Church Hill, Godshill, Isle of Wight
29 May — 09 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GODSHILL : J/O School Road : Church Hill-Godshill
Works description: LTP053 Godshill Buildout R/C Detaoils only TM: closure of Church Hill Dayworks from 29/05/18 to 08/06/18 0930 to 1630hrs GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018752
Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
29 May — 12 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: TOTLAND : From Heatherwood Park Road to Greenways, ML 640346, 240m : Cliff Road-Totland
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON) ML640346 TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018699
A3020 School Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
29 May — 09 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GODSHILL : J/O Church Hill : School Road-Godshill
Works description: LTP053 Godshill Buildout WBS 5245 1700002, SO 1401459 Proposed f/w build out and tactile dropped crossing Carry out other associated works i.e. lining. TM: closure of Church Hill and 2 way temp lights on School Road Dayworks from 29/05/18 to 08/06/18 0930 to 1630hrs GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0301000018753
Brading Down Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
30 May — 02 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : As per map attached. Kern Marle copse, end of pull in on brading bound Carriagway : Brading Down Road-Bradin
Works description: drainage repairs BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018765
Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
29 May — 01 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From the junction of TAYLOR ROAD to outside 54 on GUNVILLE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 492058 – Provision of service – Cable jointing and splicing to complete BT Spine works on FW/VERGE/CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU0M9CG04
Taylor Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 May — 01 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From the junction of GUNVILLE ROAD TO approx 103m on Taylor road
Works description: NEWPORT 492058 – Provision of service – Cable jointing and splicing to complete BT Spine works on FW/VERGE/CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU0M9CG03
Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
29 May — 01 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE 205 UPTON ROAD RYDE ISLE O F WIGHT PO33 3LA
Works description: RYDE 496038 -Reactive Repair – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBB9WGGT01
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 May — 12 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : From the junction with Parkhurst Road, west to the recycling centre (ML 210045, ML 210044, ML 210043, ML 2100
Works description: Removal of central refuge poles for wide load and all other powerd apps assets TM 2 way temp lights NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018797
A3054 Kite Hill, Wootton, Isle of Wight
29 May — 01 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: WOOTTON : ADJACENT TO NUMBER 25 (ML 310009) : ADJ 25
Works description: Jointing works – Service extention WOOTTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018798
A3055 Cross Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
30 May — 06 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 13
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 13 Cross Street, Ryde – 30/05-05/06
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004008
B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight
29 May — 12 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Sainsburys o/s 123-130
Works description: Scaffold licence – High Street, Cowes – 29/05-11/06
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004016
B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
30 May — 02 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: IN THE VERGE APPROX 200MTRS FROM THE JCN WITH PALLANCE ROAD
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE TO CLEAR A BLOCKAGE IN THE VERGE
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018CW9-4
B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
29 May — 01 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 38-40 HIGH ST SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: CONNECT NEW SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09204017
Barge Lane, Wootton, Isle of Wight
29 May — 07 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS Houseboat
Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115321567-00128
Clarence Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 May — 01 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: MOUNT PLEASAN ,HEATH CLOSE, NEWPORT,IOW.
Works description: Renew broken 3″ valve
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT491357
Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
30 May — 02 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 FORELANDS FIELD ROAD, BEMBRIDGE, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTIONS FOR NEW HOUSES
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09203266
Love Lane, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
29 May — 01 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: CAMELLIA HOUSE, LOVE LANE, BEMBRIDGE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION TO NEW HOUSE.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09203264
Marsh Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
30 May — 02 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: IN THE CARRIAGEWAY OUTISDE No.02
Works description: EXCAVATE IN THE CARRIAGEWAY TO EXPOSE BURIED TOBY BOX (RESURFACED OVER)
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018CW8-1
Siemens – Access Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
30 May — 02 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: APPROX 150MTRS SOUTH FROM THREEGATES ROAD
Works description: EXCAVATION TO CLEAR A BLOCKAGE IN THE VERGE
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018CW9-3
West Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
29 May — 19 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 21 West Street, Ventnor
Works description: Scaffold Licence 29/05-18/06
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004017
Wilton Park Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
29 May — 01 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Junction with Arthur’s Hill
Works description: Excavate 0.6m wide trench across footway in two locations to assess location of existing utilities for potential future diversion. working in footway. Close footway so pedestrians can use opposite side fo road. Tactiles slabs and ped crossing will remain open.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09202870
Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
29 May — 01 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 WINCHESTER PARK ROAD, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTIONS
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09203265
Tuesday, 29th May, 2018
By Sally Perry
