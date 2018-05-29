Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 29th May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 May — 01 June

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OUTSIDE 102-104 HORSEBRIDGE LANE NEWPOR T ISLE OF WIGHT PO30 5TL

Works description: NEWPORT 496055, 496053 – RAISE / RENEW FRAME AND COVER – RENEW FRAME AND COVER IN CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAAHNK01

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

30 May — 13 June

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: COWES : From No.177 to opposite the Medical Centre : Newport Road-Cowes

Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017818

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

30 May — 13 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES : On bend outside No.236 : Newport Road-Cowes

Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing Two Locations COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017800

A3054 Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

29 May — 01 June

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CALBOURNE : Yarmouth Road, Calbourne , located on verge adjacent to Newport bound carriageway, between three gates far

Works description: tree cutting works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018733

A3055 High Street, Brading, Isle of Wight

29 May — 12 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : From opposite junction of Vicarage Lane to the approach of junction Coach Lane : High Street-Brading

Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing Various locations BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017797

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

29 May — 16 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : ML320218 – Entrance of The Hawthorns to junction with Green Lane : Ashey Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018204

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

29 May — 16 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE: From East Ashey Lane 670m South West thereof (ML320216): Ashey Road-Ryde:; Eric Longworth

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H2, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural: H2) RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018202

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

29 May — 16 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE: From 470m Northeast of Brading Downs Road a further 450m Northeast (ML 320215): Ashey Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H2, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSVplus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H2) RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018201

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

29 May — 16 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE: From Brading Downs Road 470m Northeast (ML 320214): Ashey Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H2, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSVplus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H2) RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018200

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

29 May — 16 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE: From East Ashey Lane 500m Northeast (ML 320217): Ashey Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-MCP:U/H2, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV Channel Plane-Urban:H2)) RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018203

Church Hill, Godshill, Isle of Wight

29 May — 09 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GODSHILL : J/O School Road : Church Hill-Godshill

Works description: LTP053 Godshill Buildout R/C Detaoils only TM: closure of Church Hill Dayworks from 29/05/18 to 08/06/18 0930 to 1630hrs GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018752

Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

29 May — 12 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: TOTLAND : From Heatherwood Park Road to Greenways, ML 640346, 240m : Cliff Road-Totland

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON) ML640346 TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018699

A3020 School Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

29 May — 09 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : J/O Church Hill : School Road-Godshill

Works description: LTP053 Godshill Buildout WBS 5245 1700002, SO 1401459 Proposed f/w build out and tactile dropped crossing Carry out other associated works i.e. lining. TM: closure of Church Hill and 2 way temp lights on School Road Dayworks from 29/05/18 to 08/06/18 0930 to 1630hrs GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0301000018753

Brading Down Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

30 May — 02 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : As per map attached. Kern Marle copse, end of pull in on brading bound Carriagway : Brading Down Road-Bradin

Works description: drainage repairs BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018765

Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

29 May — 01 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From the junction of TAYLOR ROAD to outside 54 on GUNVILLE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 492058 – Provision of service – Cable jointing and splicing to complete BT Spine works on FW/VERGE/CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU0M9CG04

Taylor Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 May — 01 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From the junction of GUNVILLE ROAD TO approx 103m on Taylor road

Works description: NEWPORT 492058 – Provision of service – Cable jointing and splicing to complete BT Spine works on FW/VERGE/CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU0M9CG03

Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

29 May — 01 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OPPOSITE 205 UPTON ROAD RYDE ISLE O F WIGHT PO33 3LA

Works description: RYDE 496038 -Reactive Repair – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBB9WGGT01

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 May — 12 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : From the junction with Parkhurst Road, west to the recycling centre (ML 210045, ML 210044, ML 210043, ML 2100

Works description: Removal of central refuge poles for wide load and all other powerd apps assets TM 2 way temp lights NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018797

A3054 Kite Hill, Wootton, Isle of Wight

29 May — 01 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: WOOTTON : ADJACENT TO NUMBER 25 (ML 310009) : ADJ 25

Works description: Jointing works – Service extention WOOTTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018798

A3055 Cross Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

30 May — 06 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 13

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 13 Cross Street, Ryde – 30/05-05/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004008

B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight

29 May — 12 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Sainsburys o/s 123-130

Works description: Scaffold licence – High Street, Cowes – 29/05-11/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004016

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

30 May — 02 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: IN THE VERGE APPROX 200MTRS FROM THE JCN WITH PALLANCE ROAD

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE TO CLEAR A BLOCKAGE IN THE VERGE

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018CW9-4

B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

29 May — 01 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 38-40 HIGH ST SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: CONNECT NEW SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09204017

Barge Lane, Wootton, Isle of Wight

29 May — 07 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS Houseboat

Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115321567-00128

Clarence Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 May — 01 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: MOUNT PLEASAN ,HEATH CLOSE, NEWPORT,IOW.

Works description: Renew broken 3″ valve

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT491357

Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

30 May — 02 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 5 FORELANDS FIELD ROAD, BEMBRIDGE, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTIONS FOR NEW HOUSES

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09203266

Love Lane, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

29 May — 01 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: CAMELLIA HOUSE, LOVE LANE, BEMBRIDGE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION TO NEW HOUSE.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09203264

Marsh Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

30 May — 02 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: IN THE CARRIAGEWAY OUTISDE No.02

Works description: EXCAVATE IN THE CARRIAGEWAY TO EXPOSE BURIED TOBY BOX (RESURFACED OVER)

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018CW8-1

Siemens – Access Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

30 May — 02 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: APPROX 150MTRS SOUTH FROM THREEGATES ROAD

Works description: EXCAVATION TO CLEAR A BLOCKAGE IN THE VERGE

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018CW9-3

West Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

29 May — 19 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 21 West Street, Ventnor

Works description: Scaffold Licence 29/05-18/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004017

Wilton Park Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

29 May — 01 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Junction with Arthur’s Hill

Works description: Excavate 0.6m wide trench across footway in two locations to assess location of existing utilities for potential future diversion. working in footway. Close footway so pedestrians can use opposite side fo road. Tactiles slabs and ped crossing will remain open.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09202870

Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

29 May — 01 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 WINCHESTER PARK ROAD, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTIONS

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09203265

Image: svensson under CC BY 2.0