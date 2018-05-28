Umbrella Tree receives support from Clarence House

Campaigners looking to save the iconic Umbrella Tree in East Cowes received a Royal boost this week.

Bev Webster and Chris Gutteridge wrote to the Prince of Waled and Duchess of Cornwall seeking support for the tree, which was planted over 100 years ago by Queen Victoria’s roads manager.

Bev and Chris say they wrote to royal couple due to the family connection to Osborne House, and because, “we thought that they ought to be informed that the tree with a royal connection to the estate is under threat from the local authority of being chopped down”.

Clarence House contact

Christopher Gutteridge, the great grandson of Queen Victoria’s road manager, said that although the Royal family cannot be directly involved themselves they have given himself and Bev a contact who should able to assist in the campaign.

He added that the Isle of Wight couple were commended for their efforts and “wished the very best in saving the Umbrella Tree” by Clarence House.

Bev says,

“Anyone visiting East Cowes at the moment will notice that the tree is in full leaf and is looking absolutely splendid and it will continue to do so for many years to come, if it is allowed to live out its natural life.”

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview

Location map

View the location of this story.