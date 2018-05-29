Ryde rowers beat hosts at Christchurch Annual Regatta

It was another reasonably successful day for the Wightlink-sponsored, Ryde Rowing Club, at the Christchurch Rowing Club’s Annual Regatta on Saturday (26th May) with the two-boat racing format of this Regatta, on the narrow River Stour, presenting a different challenge from the usual open coastal events.

The highlight of the day for the Ryde Club was a win for their Boy’s J16 coxed four of Josh Lee, Tom Starkey, Ben Sanderson and Austin Smith with coach Graham Reeve coxing who beat the hosts Christchurch in the Final.

The same crew, except for Tye Cameron replacing Josh Lee, also raced in the Men’s Novice Fours event where they will be slightly disappointed to have been beaten in their heat all be it by the eventual winners from Poole.

A second J16 coxed four of Paddy Kearney, Freya Drage, Grace Bolland and Tye Cameron with Graham in the coxswains seat once again did well – as a mixed crew – who had to compete in the Boy’s J16 event – and were narrowly defeated in the heat.

Grace and Freya also raced in a Ladies Novice Four with two girls from Newport – but their lack of any training opportunities as a crew – showed and they too were defeated in the heats.

Report from Steve Bull on behalf of Ryde Rowing Club. Ed

Image: Ryde’ winning J16 Coxed Four take the lead off the start over host club Christchurch in their Final and Ryde’s Mixed J16 Coxed Four