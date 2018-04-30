Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 30th April 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE NUMBER 89 (ML 210024) : O/S NO 80 PELICAN

Works description: Slot cutting for the newTraffic Signals (NEW34) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018565

A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: EAST COWES : O/s York Avenue Garage just before the jnc to John Nash Avenue : York Avenue-East Cowes

Works description: pothole and patch repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018544

A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: EAST COWES : On the Newport bound side of the carriageway opposite the jnc with Connaught Road by the traffic island :

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018543

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays likely Lane closure

Works location: NEWPORT : opp st marys hospital (ML210021) : Parkhurst Road-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018577

A3054 Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

30 April — 03 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : E/b at the triple BT cover by the Junction of Gwydyr Close ML310021 : Binstead Road-Ryde – 692

Works description: Carriageway repairs post cip Pothole/ break up around cover patching req 1.2mx0.6m TM two way temp lights req (CW: Pothole) RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0101000018601

A3054 High Street, Wootton, Isle of Wight

30 April — 03 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WOOTTON : O/s No.109 on the Newport bound side of the c/way ML310006 : High Street-Wootton

Works description: IDR – rocking m/h cover slightly depressed and with cracks appearing on the surrounding surface Adjust to level TM – two way temp lights (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) WOOTTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018600

A3055 Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

30 April — 15 May

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Junction of Wilton Park Road on Arthurs Hill

Works description: Traffic lights head only for notice number LQ001SWAT09084827

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09084891

A3055 Bonchurch Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

30 April — 03 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHANKLIN : Vehicle restraint barrier : SHANKLIN

Works description: barriers testing

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018597

A3055 Sandown Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

30 April — 15 May

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Junction of Arthurs Hil/Wilton Park Road on Sandown Road

Works description: Traffic lights head for notice number LQ001SWAT09084827

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09107352

B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

30 April — 09 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : From the entrance of St Helens Sewage treatment works to Hope Cottage : Carpenters Road-Brading

Works description: Cariiageway reconstruction and surfacing BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018182

B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

30 April — 09 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : From the junction of Beaper Shute to the entrance of Hill Farm : Carpenters Road-Brading

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018171

B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

30 April — 09 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : From the Eentrance of Olive Cottage to the entrnace of St Helens Sewage Treatment works : Carpenters Road-B

Works description: Cariiageway reconstruction and surfacing BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018181

B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

30 April — 09 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : From the entrance of Hill Farm640m east : Carpenters Road-Brading

Works description: Cariiageway reconstruction and surfacing BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018180

B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NETTLESTONE : O/s New terrace ML330083a : Seaview Lane-Nettlestone

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018528

B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NETTLESTONE : Near the bus shelter ML330102 : Seaview Lane-Nettlestone

Works description: pothole repairs NETTLESTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018526

Car Park The Duver, Seaview, Isle of Wight

30 April — 03 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SEAVIEW : At the speed calming chicane o/s beech huts 8 – : Duver Road-Seaview

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018517

Esplanade, Seaview, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SEAVIEW : O/s Neptune cottages (ML330505) : Esplanade-Seaview

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018525

Lower Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

30 April — 16 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: OS Chalkdown

Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115151394-00991

Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight

30 April — 03 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : j/o Horsebridge Hill : Noke Common-Newport – 15458

Works description: Drainage works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018287

Partlands Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight

30 April — 03 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : Outside 22 & 21 (near jct Pellhurst Rd) ML340587 : Partlands Avenue-Ryde

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018518

Robin Hood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : O/s 46 & 48 : Robin Hood Street-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018523

Robin Hood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : O/s 34 ML240270 : Robin Hood Street-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018524

A3020 Shanklin Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

30 April — 03 May

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: GODSHILL : At the jnc with Sandford Garage, Shanklin road, Godshill.ML510003 : Shanklin Road-Godshill

Works description: Surface Water M/h cover is rocking/banging, and requires replacing. TM – Two way temp lights. Please note this is a newly CIP’d c/w. (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018602

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

01 May — 10 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS 107

Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115155338-01799

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : AT THE JUNCTION OF GUNVILLE ROAD & FOREST ROAD (ML 210040) : J/O GUNVILLE RD SIGNALS

Works description: Additional slot cutting for the new Traffic Signals (NEW70) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018560

A3054 John Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: RYDE : ML 310027 : John Street-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway investigation works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018608

B3329 Beachfield Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

30 April — 01 May

Delays possible Lane closure

Works location: SANDOWN : Opp Royal Court, Apartments, Beachfield road, Sandown. : Beachfield Road-Sandown

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018570

B3330 Eddington Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

30 April — 12 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S The Gables Eddington Road Seaview

Works description: Dig down to repair sewer pipe in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09140073

B3395 Church Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

30 April — 12 May

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML330123 – whole ML : Church Road-Bembridge

Works description: Post work – kerbing BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018352

B3401 Thorley Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

30 April — 15 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: YARMOUTH : ML630141 : Thorley Road-Yarmouth

Works description: CIP Prep work (kerbing) YARMOUTH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018657

Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

30 April — 03 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Either side of the entrance to laser combat. : Briddlesford Road-Newport – 2695

Works description: CCTV survey of drainage

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018595

Columbine Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

30 April — 02 May

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Junction Castle St, Columbine Rd, Maresfield Rd, Old Rd

Works description: Maintenance to electrical equipment located in the CSO chamber, 4 way lights off peak hours of 09:30 – 15:30, nil excavation.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09107428

Little Whitehouse Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CALBOURNE : On the Porchfield bound side of the carriageway opposite the Thorness Bay jnc ML630186 : Little Whitehouse

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018598

Main Road, Alverstone, Isle of Wight

30 April — 03 May

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: ALVERSTONE : ML430138 – whole ML : Main Road-Alverstone

Works description: Post works – kerbing ALVERSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018357

Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630230 – Whole ML : Main Road-Chillerton

Works description: Prep work – installation of gullies CHILLERTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018574

Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight

30 April — 03 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : ML340354 – from the entrance of Litle Duxmore Farm House to Rowalnds Farm Cottage : Rowlands Lane-Ryde

Works description: prepworks to include quartering, hedge cuting and tree works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018629

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

30 April — 25 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 51 SWANMORE ROAD , RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: -WATER MAIN RENEWAL FROM ASHEY ROAD TO WEST STREET

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08784989

Taylor Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

30 April — 03 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Jct with gunville road. ML240225 : Taylor Road-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018564

Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

30 April — 03 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CALBOURNE : Town Lane, Calbourne (Newtown) from the corner, to18 metres South of the entrance to Walters Copse. Map att

Works description: ditch clearance works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018567

Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

30 April — 03 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHALFLEET : Whole length of Lane, ML 640493 : Warlands Lane-Shalfleet

Works description: Prep work – drainage works to remove standing water prior to surfacing SHALFLEET

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018575

Wilton Park Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

30 April — 15 May

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Junction of Arthurs Hill/Sandown Road on Wilton Park Road

Works description: Excavation of trial holes to establish location/depth of existing services in the area.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09084827

A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

30 April — 03 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: GODSHILL : OUTSIDE GLENGARNOCK (ML 510012) : GODSHILL

Works description: Installation of new 20/30 sign as part of LTP works. GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018558

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

01 May — 16 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 109

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY BACKFILL AND REINSTATE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001870

A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

30 April — 07 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: “On the Rocks”

Works description: scaffold- licence 30/4/2018- 6/5/2018

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003923

A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

30 April — 03 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: outside ANCHORS,COLWELL ROAD, FRESHWATER P O39 0AH

Works description: FRESHWATER 490683 -PLANNED MAINTAINENCE Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTWD5LA01

A3054 Garfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE : ML 310026 : Garfield Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway investigation works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018605

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

30 April — 07 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s Patch Computer Shop – no139

Works description: Scaffold licence – School Green Road, Freshwater – 30/04-06/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003926

Alfred Street, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

30 April — 07 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s no.35

Works description: Scaffold licence – Alfred Street, East Cowes -30/04-06/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003921

B3321 Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

30 April — 03 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Opp 28 on CLARENCE ROAD

Works description: COWES – 23 – DSLAM 474469 -Duct Overlays – Civils – Overlay – Lay approx 1m of Duct 54/56 in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTERGPJ03

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

30 April — 28 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Clinton Cards – 180/180a

Works description: Scaffold licence 30/04-27/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003925

B3331 Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle of Wight

30 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: 82 Fishbourne Lane Ryde

Works description: Maintenance to electrical equipment located in the CSO chamber, Give & Take T/M off peak hours of 09:30 – 15:30, nil excavation.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09107444

Clarence Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

30 April — 03 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OS 58 on CLARENCE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 494493 – Reactive Repair Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBB9W9JF01

Colwell Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

30 April — 03 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: outside ST LLESSUR,COLWELL CLOSE JUNCT ION OF COLWELL ROAD

Works description: FRESHWATER 477717 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTHKRWT01

Fairfield Gardens, Lake, Isle of Wight

01 May — 09 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: FROM O/S 55 TO OPP 51 ON FAIRFIELD GARDENS

Works description: SANDOWN – 486481 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 15m of Duct 54/56 in CW/VERGE to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTT0LAT01

Grange Avenue, Binstead, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 17 GRANGE AVENUE, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09137712

Hope Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

30 April — 05 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: New build public cafe, North East End of Esplande.

Works description: Sewer connection in footway. Works by Graham Attrill Civil Engineering.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003894

Norman Way, Wootton, Isle of Wight

30 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE No.19 IN THE FOOTWAY

Works description: EXCAVATION REQUIRED TO CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGES

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP01820569-1

Norman Way, Wootton, Isle of Wight

30 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE No.20 IN THE FOOTWAY

Works description: EXCAVATION REQUIRED TO CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGES

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP01820569-2

Shooters Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight

30 April — 07 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Pet Store 7 Shooters Hill

Works description: Scaffold licence 30/04-06/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003928

St Boniface Cliff Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

01 May — 04 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)

Works location: outside 2

Works description: Carry out 150mm diameter borehole to approximately 15m to 30m depth using rotary coring method

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09156159

Upper Moorgreen Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

30 April — 03 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: COWES : o/s No. 48 ML140177 : Upper Moorgreen Road-Cowes – 17319

Works description: Carry out paco patch to c/w gully and clean kerb Tm G&T DWN138 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018599

Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

30 April — 09 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS Floreat

Works description: Relay service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115226298-01859

West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

30 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 72 on WEST HILL ROAD

Works description: RYDE – 374667 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPTH8TG02

West Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

30 April — 03 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : AT THE JUNCTION WITH CARISBROOKE ROAD (ML 240234) : West Street-Newport

Works description: Change the power supply of the sign from solar to mains. NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018559