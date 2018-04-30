Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 30th April 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE NUMBER 89 (ML 210024) : O/S NO 80 PELICAN
Works description: Slot cutting for the newTraffic Signals (NEW34) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018565
A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: EAST COWES : O/s York Avenue Garage just before the jnc to John Nash Avenue : York Avenue-East Cowes
Works description: pothole and patch repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018544
A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: EAST COWES : On the Newport bound side of the carriageway opposite the jnc with Connaught Road by the traffic island :
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018543
A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: NEWPORT : opp st marys hospital (ML210021) : Parkhurst Road-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018577
A3054 Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
30 April — 03 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : E/b at the triple BT cover by the Junction of Gwydyr Close ML310021 : Binstead Road-Ryde – 692
Works description: Carriageway repairs post cip Pothole/ break up around cover patching req 1.2mx0.6m TM two way temp lights req (CW: Pothole) RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018601
A3054 High Street, Wootton, Isle of Wight
30 April — 03 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WOOTTON : O/s No.109 on the Newport bound side of the c/way ML310006 : High Street-Wootton
Works description: IDR – rocking m/h cover slightly depressed and with cracks appearing on the surrounding surface Adjust to level TM – two way temp lights (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) WOOTTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018600
A3055 Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
30 April — 15 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junction of Wilton Park Road on Arthurs Hill
Works description: Traffic lights head only for notice number LQ001SWAT09084827
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09084891
A3055 Bonchurch Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
30 April — 03 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHANKLIN : Vehicle restraint barrier : SHANKLIN
Works description: barriers testing
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018597
A3055 Sandown Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
30 April — 15 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junction of Arthurs Hil/Wilton Park Road on Sandown Road
Works description: Traffic lights head for notice number LQ001SWAT09084827
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09107352
B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
30 April — 09 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : From the entrance of St Helens Sewage treatment works to Hope Cottage : Carpenters Road-Brading
Works description: Cariiageway reconstruction and surfacing BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018182
B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
30 April — 09 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : From the junction of Beaper Shute to the entrance of Hill Farm : Carpenters Road-Brading
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018171
B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
30 April — 09 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : From the Eentrance of Olive Cottage to the entrnace of St Helens Sewage Treatment works : Carpenters Road-B
Works description: Cariiageway reconstruction and surfacing BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018181
B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
30 April — 09 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : From the entrance of Hill Farm640m east : Carpenters Road-Brading
Works description: Cariiageway reconstruction and surfacing BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018180
B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NETTLESTONE : O/s New terrace ML330083a : Seaview Lane-Nettlestone
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018528
B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NETTLESTONE : Near the bus shelter ML330102 : Seaview Lane-Nettlestone
Works description: pothole repairs NETTLESTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018526
Car Park The Duver, Seaview, Isle of Wight
30 April — 03 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SEAVIEW : At the speed calming chicane o/s beech huts 8 – : Duver Road-Seaview
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018517
Esplanade, Seaview, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SEAVIEW : O/s Neptune cottages (ML330505) : Esplanade-Seaview
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018525
Lower Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
30 April — 16 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: OS Chalkdown
Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115151394-00991
Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight
30 April — 03 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : j/o Horsebridge Hill : Noke Common-Newport – 15458
Works description: Drainage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018287
Partlands Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight
30 April — 03 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : Outside 22 & 21 (near jct Pellhurst Rd) ML340587 : Partlands Avenue-Ryde
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018518
Robin Hood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : O/s 46 & 48 : Robin Hood Street-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018523
Robin Hood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : O/s 34 ML240270 : Robin Hood Street-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018524
A3020 Shanklin Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
30 April — 03 May
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: GODSHILL : At the jnc with Sandford Garage, Shanklin road, Godshill.ML510003 : Shanklin Road-Godshill
Works description: Surface Water M/h cover is rocking/banging, and requires replacing. TM – Two way temp lights. Please note this is a newly CIP’d c/w. (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018602
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
01 May — 10 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 107
Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115155338-01799
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : AT THE JUNCTION OF GUNVILLE ROAD & FOREST ROAD (ML 210040) : J/O GUNVILLE RD SIGNALS
Works description: Additional slot cutting for the new Traffic Signals (NEW70) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018560
A3054 John Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: RYDE : ML 310027 : John Street-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway investigation works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018608
B3329 Beachfield Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
30 April — 01 May
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: SANDOWN : Opp Royal Court, Apartments, Beachfield road, Sandown. : Beachfield Road-Sandown
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018570
B3330 Eddington Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
30 April — 12 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S The Gables Eddington Road Seaview
Works description: Dig down to repair sewer pipe in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09140073
B3395 Church Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
30 April — 12 May
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML330123 – whole ML : Church Road-Bembridge
Works description: Post work – kerbing BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018352
B3401 Thorley Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
30 April — 15 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: YARMOUTH : ML630141 : Thorley Road-Yarmouth
Works description: CIP Prep work (kerbing) YARMOUTH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018657
Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
30 April — 03 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Either side of the entrance to laser combat. : Briddlesford Road-Newport – 2695
Works description: CCTV survey of drainage
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018595
Columbine Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
30 April — 02 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junction Castle St, Columbine Rd, Maresfield Rd, Old Rd
Works description: Maintenance to electrical equipment located in the CSO chamber, 4 way lights off peak hours of 09:30 – 15:30, nil excavation.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09107428
Little Whitehouse Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CALBOURNE : On the Porchfield bound side of the carriageway opposite the Thorness Bay jnc ML630186 : Little Whitehouse
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018598
Main Road, Alverstone, Isle of Wight
30 April — 03 May
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: ALVERSTONE : ML430138 – whole ML : Main Road-Alverstone
Works description: Post works – kerbing ALVERSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018357
Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630230 – Whole ML : Main Road-Chillerton
Works description: Prep work – installation of gullies CHILLERTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018574
Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight
30 April — 03 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : ML340354 – from the entrance of Litle Duxmore Farm House to Rowalnds Farm Cottage : Rowlands Lane-Ryde
Works description: prepworks to include quartering, hedge cuting and tree works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018629
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
30 April — 25 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 51 SWANMORE ROAD , RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: -WATER MAIN RENEWAL FROM ASHEY ROAD TO WEST STREET
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08784989
Taylor Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
30 April — 03 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Jct with gunville road. ML240225 : Taylor Road-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018564
Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
30 April — 03 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CALBOURNE : Town Lane, Calbourne (Newtown) from the corner, to18 metres South of the entrance to Walters Copse. Map att
Works description: ditch clearance works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018567
Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
30 April — 03 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHALFLEET : Whole length of Lane, ML 640493 : Warlands Lane-Shalfleet
Works description: Prep work – drainage works to remove standing water prior to surfacing SHALFLEET
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018575
Wilton Park Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
30 April — 15 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junction of Arthurs Hill/Sandown Road on Wilton Park Road
Works description: Excavation of trial holes to establish location/depth of existing services in the area.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09084827
A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
30 April — 03 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: GODSHILL : OUTSIDE GLENGARNOCK (ML 510012) : GODSHILL
Works description: Installation of new 20/30 sign as part of LTP works. GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018558
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
01 May — 16 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 109
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY BACKFILL AND REINSTATE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001870
A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
30 April — 07 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: “On the Rocks”
Works description: scaffold- licence 30/4/2018- 6/5/2018
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003923
A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
30 April — 03 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: outside ANCHORS,COLWELL ROAD, FRESHWATER P O39 0AH
Works description: FRESHWATER 490683 -PLANNED MAINTAINENCE Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTWD5LA01
A3054 Garfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE : ML 310026 : Garfield Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway investigation works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018605
A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
30 April — 07 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s Patch Computer Shop – no139
Works description: Scaffold licence – School Green Road, Freshwater – 30/04-06/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003926
Alfred Street, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
30 April — 07 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s no.35
Works description: Scaffold licence – Alfred Street, East Cowes -30/04-06/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003921
B3321 Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
30 April — 03 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Opp 28 on CLARENCE ROAD
Works description: COWES – 23 – DSLAM 474469 -Duct Overlays – Civils – Overlay – Lay approx 1m of Duct 54/56 in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTERGPJ03
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
30 April — 28 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Clinton Cards – 180/180a
Works description: Scaffold licence 30/04-27/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003925
B3331 Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle of Wight
30 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 82 Fishbourne Lane Ryde
Works description: Maintenance to electrical equipment located in the CSO chamber, Give & Take T/M off peak hours of 09:30 – 15:30, nil excavation.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09107444
Clarence Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
30 April — 03 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OS 58 on CLARENCE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 494493 – Reactive Repair Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBB9W9JF01
Colwell Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
30 April — 03 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: outside ST LLESSUR,COLWELL CLOSE JUNCT ION OF COLWELL ROAD
Works description: FRESHWATER 477717 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTHKRWT01
Fairfield Gardens, Lake, Isle of Wight
01 May — 09 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: FROM O/S 55 TO OPP 51 ON FAIRFIELD GARDENS
Works description: SANDOWN – 486481 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 15m of Duct 54/56 in CW/VERGE to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTT0LAT01
Grange Avenue, Binstead, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 17 GRANGE AVENUE, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09137712
Hope Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
30 April — 05 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: New build public cafe, North East End of Esplande.
Works description: Sewer connection in footway. Works by Graham Attrill Civil Engineering.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003894
Norman Way, Wootton, Isle of Wight
30 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE No.19 IN THE FOOTWAY
Works description: EXCAVATION REQUIRED TO CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGES
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP01820569-1
Norman Way, Wootton, Isle of Wight
30 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE No.20 IN THE FOOTWAY
Works description: EXCAVATION REQUIRED TO CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGES
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP01820569-2
Shooters Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight
30 April — 07 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Pet Store 7 Shooters Hill
Works description: Scaffold licence 30/04-06/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003928
St Boniface Cliff Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
01 May — 04 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)
Works location: outside 2
Works description: Carry out 150mm diameter borehole to approximately 15m to 30m depth using rotary coring method
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09156159
Upper Moorgreen Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
30 April — 03 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: COWES : o/s No. 48 ML140177 : Upper Moorgreen Road-Cowes – 17319
Works description: Carry out paco patch to c/w gully and clean kerb Tm G&T DWN138 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018599
Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
30 April — 09 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS Floreat
Works description: Relay service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115226298-01859
West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
30 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 72 on WEST HILL ROAD
Works description: RYDE – 374667 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPTH8TG02
West Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
30 April — 03 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : AT THE JUNCTION WITH CARISBROOKE ROAD (ML 240234) : West Street-Newport
Works description: Change the power supply of the sign from solar to mains. NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018559
Monday, 30th April, 2018
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kHD
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Top story, Travel
