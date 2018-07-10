Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 10th July 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3021 Well Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
10 July — 13 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: EAST COWES : o/s convenience store (ML110028) : Well Road-East Cowes
Works description: c/way patch repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019031
A3054 Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
11 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CALBOURNE : ML610046 – Start 130 m west of Dinglers Farmhouse ent to ent of industrial units to the east : Yarmouth R
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and surfacing CALBOURNE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018941
A3055 Church Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
10 July — 13 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From the junc of COWLEAZE HILL approx 676m NE on church Road
Works description: SHANKLIN 487534 -Provision of service Overlay – Lay approx 646m of Duct 54/56 in FW CW and verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTRF4NE02
A3055 Church Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
10 July — 13 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHANKLIN : opposite and above reservoir : Church Road-Shanklin
Works description: traffic sign repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019034
B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 July — 13 July
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Outside readers ML210079 : South Street-Newport
Works description: c/way patching repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019030
Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight
11 July — 14 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : From 100m before and Up to the jnc at Rowlands Cross ML340350 : Rowlands Lane-Ryde
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019059
A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
11 July — 14 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 11 GLOSSOP CLOSE, EAST COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – INSTALL WATER SERVICE FOR NEW HOUSE.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09276126
A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
11 July — 20 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS LAND ADJACENT 11
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115392023-01968
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 July — 13 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 94 FAIRLEE ROAD, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08969616
A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
11 July — 14 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SCHOOL GREEN RD JCT WITH PARKERS HILL FRESHWATER ISLE OF WHIGHT
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F.C IN C.W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09255220
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
11 July — 14 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: F/O 34 HIGH ST NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: DIG IN F/W TO REPLACE F/C
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09280089
B3399 Limerstone Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
11 July — 14 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHORWELL : Limerstone Road-Shorwell, on Brighstone bound carriageway just past Westcourt Cottage, Map attached. : Lim
Works description: reset traffic sign pole
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019035
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
10 July — 13 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 24 CARISBROOKE HIGH STREET, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: RENEW STOPTAP LID.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09203504
Priory Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
11 July — 14 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CARISBROOKE : Alongside drive to 27 & 29 priory road. ML240165 : Priory Road-Carisbrooke
Works description: Kerb repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019032
Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
11 July — 14 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE 205 UPTON ROAD RYDE ISLE O F WIGHT PO33 3LA
Works description: RYDE – 496038 – REACTIVE REPAIR – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBB9WGGT02
Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
11 July — 11 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FROM WINFORD CROSS GOVERNOR HOUSE TO 145M UP WINFORD ROAD TOWARDS NEWCHURCH VILLAGE ADJ TO FIELDS IN CW
Works description: TO REINFORCE EXISTING 4″STEEL MAIN WITH 145M OF 180MM PE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW050W115380594-01915
Ashley Way, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
10 July — 24 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ADJ 25
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY – BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30002157
B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
11 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 APPULDURCOMBE TERR ST. JOHNS RD WROXA
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD X 2
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09281207
B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 July — 13 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 160 WHITEPIT LANE, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Remedail reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09095860
Car Park Chapel Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
11 July — 13 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : Near the chapel street entrance : Chapel Street-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs in car park
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019029
Car Park New Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
11 July — 13 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : Whole of the car park : New Street-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs in Car Park
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019028
Lugley Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 July — 17 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Braunstone House
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 10/07-16/07
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004118
Monks Brook, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 July — 13 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: UNIT B THE APEX, MONKS BROOK, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – CONNECT NEW MAIN
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09279448
Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
10 July — 13 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 47 PARK RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: TEST HOLE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09279440
Prospect Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
10 July — 13 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE PROSPECT PARK
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE INSTALLATION OF A NEW CHAMBER IN THE FOOTWAY AND A SHORT SECTION OF DUCT
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018CW9-5
Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
10 July — 13 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 9 SPRING HILL, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – INSTALL NEW WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09279406
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
11 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: BROADLANDS HOUSE, STAPLERS ROAD , NEWPORT, I.O.W.
Works description: Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT07953146
Tuesday, 10th July, 2018
By Sally Perry
