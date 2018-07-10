Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 10th July 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3021 Well Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

10 July — 13 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: EAST COWES : o/s convenience store (ML110028) : Well Road-East Cowes

Works description: c/way patch repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019031

A3054 Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

11 July — 28 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CALBOURNE : ML610046 – Start 130 m west of Dinglers Farmhouse ent to ent of industrial units to the east : Yarmouth R

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and surfacing CALBOURNE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018941

A3055 Church Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

10 July — 13 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From the junc of COWLEAZE HILL approx 676m NE on church Road

Works description: SHANKLIN 487534 -Provision of service Overlay – Lay approx 646m of Duct 54/56 in FW CW and verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTRF4NE02

A3055 Church Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

10 July — 13 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHANKLIN : opposite and above reservoir : Church Road-Shanklin

Works description: traffic sign repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019034

B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 July — 13 July

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Outside readers ML210079 : South Street-Newport

Works description: c/way patching repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019030

Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight

11 July — 14 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : From 100m before and Up to the jnc at Rowlands Cross ML340350 : Rowlands Lane-Ryde

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019059

A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

11 July — 14 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 11 GLOSSOP CLOSE, EAST COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – INSTALL WATER SERVICE FOR NEW HOUSE.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09276126

A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

11 July — 20 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS LAND ADJACENT 11

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115392023-01968

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 July — 13 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 94 FAIRLEE ROAD, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08969616

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

11 July — 14 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SCHOOL GREEN RD JCT WITH PARKERS HILL FRESHWATER ISLE OF WHIGHT

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F.C IN C.W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09255220

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

11 July — 14 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: F/O 34 HIGH ST NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: DIG IN F/W TO REPLACE F/C

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09280089

B3399 Limerstone Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

11 July — 14 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHORWELL : Limerstone Road-Shorwell, on Brighstone bound carriageway just past Westcourt Cottage, Map attached. : Lim

Works description: reset traffic sign pole

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019035

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

10 July — 13 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 24 CARISBROOKE HIGH STREET, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: RENEW STOPTAP LID.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09203504

Priory Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

11 July — 14 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CARISBROOKE : Alongside drive to 27 & 29 priory road. ML240165 : Priory Road-Carisbrooke

Works description: Kerb repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019032

Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

11 July — 14 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OPPOSITE 205 UPTON ROAD RYDE ISLE O F WIGHT PO33 3LA

Works description: RYDE – 496038 – REACTIVE REPAIR – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBB9WGGT02

Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

11 July — 11 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FROM WINFORD CROSS GOVERNOR HOUSE TO 145M UP WINFORD ROAD TOWARDS NEWCHURCH VILLAGE ADJ TO FIELDS IN CW

Works description: TO REINFORCE EXISTING 4″STEEL MAIN WITH 145M OF 180MM PE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW050W115380594-01915

Ashley Way, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

10 July — 24 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ADJ 25

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY – BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30002157

B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

11 July — 14 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 APPULDURCOMBE TERR ST. JOHNS RD WROXA

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD X 2

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09281207

B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 July — 13 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 160 WHITEPIT LANE, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Remedail reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09095860

Car Park Chapel Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

11 July — 13 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : Near the chapel street entrance : Chapel Street-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs in car park

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019029

Car Park New Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

11 July — 13 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : Whole of the car park : New Street-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs in Car Park

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019028

Lugley Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 July — 17 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Braunstone House

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 10/07-16/07

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004118

Monks Brook, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 July — 13 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: UNIT B THE APEX, MONKS BROOK, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – CONNECT NEW MAIN

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09279448

Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

10 July — 13 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 47 PARK RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: TEST HOLE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09279440

Prospect Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

10 July — 13 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE PROSPECT PARK

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE INSTALLATION OF A NEW CHAMBER IN THE FOOTWAY AND A SHORT SECTION OF DUCT

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018CW9-5

Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

10 July — 13 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 9 SPRING HILL, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – INSTALL NEW WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09279406

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

11 July — 14 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: BROADLANDS HOUSE, STAPLERS ROAD , NEWPORT, I.O.W.

Works description: Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT07953146