Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 10th September 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

10 September — 14 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Rear of 42 Fleet way to outside Shalfleet House

Works description: Excavation of road crossing and verges for new electrical connection to new 23 plot development site.

Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30002445

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

10 September — 12 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Rail Over Road bridge No; 1/32

Works description: Detailed Bridge examination between the hours of 21.00-05.00

Responsibility for works: Network Rail

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: KL134IOW-05-71-130818

Clay Lane, Newbridge, Isle of Wight

10 September — 13 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWBRIDGE : Between Snowball and Pigtails (far end) : Clay Lane-Newbridge

Works description: c/way patching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019613

Crescent Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

10 September — 15 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S 7 CRESCENT ROAD SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Excavate on connection to main and repair 300mm x 100mm off junction approx 2m deep in the road.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09289634

Meadow Drive, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

10 September — 13 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : Adj to No’s 1 to 3 High Street, Bembridge in Meadow Drive : Meadow Drive-Bembridge

Works description: Carriageway repairs BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019549

New Barn Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

11 September — 29 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: EAST COWES: From York Avenue to top of Old Road, 210m, ML 140284: New Barn Road-East Cowes

Works description: CARRIAGEWAY RESURFACING SCHEME: Resurfacing of the carriageway. (FF-STREN100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia and 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) (Kerbed=inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Post works to kerbs, access, drainage, utility covers and frames and lining. Pre works to include any quartering and siding out EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019241

Ryde Footpath 86, St Helens, Isle of Wight

10 September — 06 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: ST HELENS : Machinery : St. Helens Mill Dam (Old Swing Bridge Rw R86)—Footpath On Bembridge Mill Pond Dam

Works description: demolition and replacement of causeway footbridges ST HELENS

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0101000019361

Trinity Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

10 September — 13 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : o/s 32 ML340470 : Trinity Street-Ryde

Works description: c/way patch repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019614

A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

10 September — 11 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: AT THE JUNCTION OF BLACKBRIDGE ROAD ON AFTON ROAD

Works description: FRESHWATER 497270 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAAKDF01

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAAKDF02

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

11 September — 14 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 11A BROADWAY, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – RENEW 24 X 18 METER LID

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09400820

B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

11 September — 14 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: COWES : Outside 75 (opp Rashleys Premier Express) : Park Road-Cowes

Works description: c/way depression

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019575

B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

10 September — 13 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: O/S 6 MONKTON ST RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: REPLACE F/C IN C.W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09396567

B3399 Newport Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

10 September — 11 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: OPPOSITE TO THE JUNCTION OF BLACKBRIDGE ROAD ON NEWPORT ROAD

Works description: FRESHWATER 497270 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAAKDF01

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAAKDF03

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 September — 15 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FROM OPPOSITE LITTLE SHILLINGS TO SIDE OF CALBOUME ON CALBOURNE ROAD

Works description: CALBOURNE– 502643,503211 – RAISE / RENEW FRAME AND COVER – RENEW FRAME AND COVER IN VERGE AND CARRIAGEWAY

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAALNU01

Blackbridge Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

10 September — 11 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: AT THE JUNCTION OF AFTON ROAD ON BLACKBRIDGE ROAD

Works description: FRESHWATER 497270 – REACTIVE REPAIR – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW/CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAAKDF01

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 September — 13 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 62 STAPLERS RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT I

Works description: – TEST HOLE # 5

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09396815

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 September — 13 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 74 STAPLERS RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT I

Works description: – TEST HOLE #6

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09396785

St Johns Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

10 September — 13 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SHANKLIN : o/s 14 on junc with Hatherton Road : St Johns Road-Shanklin – 8747

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019577

A3055 Albert Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

10 September — 17 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 40

Works description: Skip licence- 10/09-16/09

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004234

A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle of Wight

10 September — 22 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: LAKE : EAST OF THE JUNCTION OF LOUIS ROAD (ML 410087) : OPP NO 3 NRT

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign LAKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019392

Abingdon Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

10 September — 22 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OS 6

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115595239-00023

Albert Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 September — 08 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 34 Albert Street, Newport

Works description: Scaffold Licence 10/09-07/10

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004238

B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

10 September — 22 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH PIER STREET, EAST TO JUNCTION WITH ALBION ROAD (ML 420093, ML 420092 & ML 420095):

Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x No Right Turn) SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019397

B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight

11 September — 14 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 36

Works description: RENEW TARMAC DUE TO DEFECT

Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001682

Crocker Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 September — 17 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 18.

Works description: Scaffold Licence to run from 10/09/18 until 17/09/18.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004237

Greenlands Path, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

11 September — 14 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES : Whole path from Greenlands Road and Cadet Walk – MLF10167 : Greenlands Path-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing MLF10167 EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019641

Greenlands Path, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

11 September — 14 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES : Whole path from Greenlands Road and Cadet Walk – MLF10161 : Greenlands Path-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing MLF10161 EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019640

Highfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 September — 24 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: All of Highfield Road

Works description: Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP133-50

Louis Road, Lake, Isle of Wight

10 September — 22 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: LAKE: AT THE JUNCTION OF NEWPORT ROAD & LOUIS ROAD (ML 440407): J/O NEWPORT RD N/ENT

Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x No Entry) LAKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019396

Meadow Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

11 September — 25 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES : Whole length from the junction of South Bank Rd to the junction of Beatrice Ave 177m ML140251 : Meadow Ro

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML140251 EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019492

Rogerson Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight

11 September — 25 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : Whole Length of close down to house number 18 ML 141171 : Rogerson Close-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 141171 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019605

Saunders Way, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

10 September — 13 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: In the footway adjacent to door number 35, approx 190 metres Westernly of Beatrice Avenue

Works description: Works to build a new chamber on an existing duct

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018CW10

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight

10 September — 22 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH ALBERT ROAD, WEST TO BROADWAY (ML 430147): OPP NO 113 NO ENTRY

Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x No Entry) SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019405

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight

10 September — 22 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH ALBERT ROAD, WEST TO BROADWAY (ML 430146): O/S NO 64 NRT

Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x No Right Turn) SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019407

St Johns Crescent, Sandown, Isle of Wight

10 September — 22 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN: AT THE JUNCTION OF CARTER STREET & ST JOHNS CRESCENT (ML 440371): O/S CHURCH G/WAY

Works description: Replacement of No 1 Sign (1 x Give Way) SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019409

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

10 September — 22 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SWANMORE COURT, SWANMORE ROAD , RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Test water main & connection in footway.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09382112

Town Lane, Sandown, Isle of Wight

10 September — 22 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN: FROM WILKES ROAD, EAST TO YORK ROAD (ML 460483): O/S SUB STATION NLT

Works description: Replacement of No 1 Sign (1 x No Left Turn) SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019403

Union Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

10 September — 22 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN: AT THE JUNCTION OF ST JOHNS ROAD & UNION ROAD (ML 460484): J/O ST JOHNS RD NLT

Works description: Replacement of No 1 Sign (1 x No Left Turn) SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019399

Whitecross Farm Lane, Lake, Isle of Wight

10 September — 22 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: LAKE : AT THE JUNCTION WITH WHITECROSS LANE (ML 440426) : J/O W’CROSS LANE G/W

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign LAKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019395

Wilkes Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

10 September — 22 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN : AT THE JUNCTION WITH UNION ROAD (ML 441378) : O/S NO 9A N/E/NLT

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019402

York Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

10 September — 22 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH HIGH STREET, NORTH, THEN WEST TO ST JOHNS ROAD (ML 440382): OPP MID BANK N/ENT

Works description: Replacement of No 1 Sign (1 x No Entry) SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019404