Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 10th September 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
10 September — 14 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Rear of 42 Fleet way to outside Shalfleet House
Works description: Excavation of road crossing and verges for new electrical connection to new 23 plot development site.
Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30002445
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
10 September — 12 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Rail Over Road bridge No; 1/32
Works description: Detailed Bridge examination between the hours of 21.00-05.00
Responsibility for works: Network Rail
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: KL134IOW-05-71-130818
Clay Lane, Newbridge, Isle of Wight
10 September — 13 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWBRIDGE : Between Snowball and Pigtails (far end) : Clay Lane-Newbridge
Works description: c/way patching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019613
Crescent Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
10 September — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 7 CRESCENT ROAD SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Excavate on connection to main and repair 300mm x 100mm off junction approx 2m deep in the road.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09289634
Meadow Drive, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
10 September — 13 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : Adj to No’s 1 to 3 High Street, Bembridge in Meadow Drive : Meadow Drive-Bembridge
Works description: Carriageway repairs BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019549
New Barn Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
11 September — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: EAST COWES: From York Avenue to top of Old Road, 210m, ML 140284: New Barn Road-East Cowes
Works description: CARRIAGEWAY RESURFACING SCHEME: Resurfacing of the carriageway. (FF-STREN100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia and 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) (Kerbed=inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Post works to kerbs, access, drainage, utility covers and frames and lining. Pre works to include any quartering and siding out EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019241
Ryde Footpath 86, St Helens, Isle of Wight
10 September — 06 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: ST HELENS : Machinery : St. Helens Mill Dam (Old Swing Bridge Rw R86)—Footpath On Bembridge Mill Pond Dam
Works description: demolition and replacement of causeway footbridges ST HELENS
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000019361
Trinity Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
10 September — 13 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : o/s 32 ML340470 : Trinity Street-Ryde
Works description: c/way patch repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019614
A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
10 September — 11 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: AT THE JUNCTION OF BLACKBRIDGE ROAD ON AFTON ROAD
Works description: FRESHWATER 497270 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAAKDF01
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAAKDF02
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
11 September — 14 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 11A BROADWAY, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – RENEW 24 X 18 METER LID
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09400820
B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
11 September — 14 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: COWES : Outside 75 (opp Rashleys Premier Express) : Park Road-Cowes
Works description: c/way depression
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019575
B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
10 September — 13 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: O/S 6 MONKTON ST RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: REPLACE F/C IN C.W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09396567
B3399 Newport Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
10 September — 11 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE TO THE JUNCTION OF BLACKBRIDGE ROAD ON NEWPORT ROAD
Works description: FRESHWATER 497270 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAAKDF01
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAAKDF03
B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 September — 15 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FROM OPPOSITE LITTLE SHILLINGS TO SIDE OF CALBOUME ON CALBOURNE ROAD
Works description: CALBOURNE– 502643,503211 – RAISE / RENEW FRAME AND COVER – RENEW FRAME AND COVER IN VERGE AND CARRIAGEWAY
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAALNU01
Blackbridge Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
10 September — 11 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: AT THE JUNCTION OF AFTON ROAD ON BLACKBRIDGE ROAD
Works description: FRESHWATER 497270 – REACTIVE REPAIR – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW/CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAAKDF01
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 September — 13 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 62 STAPLERS RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT I
Works description: – TEST HOLE # 5
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09396815
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 September — 13 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 74 STAPLERS RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT I
Works description: – TEST HOLE #6
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09396785
St Johns Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
10 September — 13 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SHANKLIN : o/s 14 on junc with Hatherton Road : St Johns Road-Shanklin – 8747
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019577
A3055 Albert Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
10 September — 17 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 40
Works description: Skip licence- 10/09-16/09
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004234
A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
10 September — 22 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: LAKE : EAST OF THE JUNCTION OF LOUIS ROAD (ML 410087) : OPP NO 3 NRT
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign LAKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019392
Abingdon Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
10 September — 22 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OS 6
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115595239-00023
Albert Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 September — 08 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 34 Albert Street, Newport
Works description: Scaffold Licence 10/09-07/10
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004238
B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
10 September — 22 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH PIER STREET, EAST TO JUNCTION WITH ALBION ROAD (ML 420093, ML 420092 & ML 420095):
Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x No Right Turn) SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019397
B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight
11 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 36
Works description: RENEW TARMAC DUE TO DEFECT
Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001682
Crocker Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 September — 17 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 18.
Works description: Scaffold Licence to run from 10/09/18 until 17/09/18.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004237
Greenlands Path, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
11 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES : Whole path from Greenlands Road and Cadet Walk – MLF10167 : Greenlands Path-East Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing MLF10167 EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019641
Greenlands Path, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
11 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES : Whole path from Greenlands Road and Cadet Walk – MLF10161 : Greenlands Path-East Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing MLF10161 EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019640
Highfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 September — 24 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: All of Highfield Road
Works description: Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP133-50
Louis Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
10 September — 22 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: LAKE: AT THE JUNCTION OF NEWPORT ROAD & LOUIS ROAD (ML 440407): J/O NEWPORT RD N/ENT
Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x No Entry) LAKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019396
Meadow Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
11 September — 25 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES : Whole length from the junction of South Bank Rd to the junction of Beatrice Ave 177m ML140251 : Meadow Ro
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML140251 EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019492
Rogerson Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight
11 September — 25 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : Whole Length of close down to house number 18 ML 141171 : Rogerson Close-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 141171 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019605
Saunders Way, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
10 September — 13 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: In the footway adjacent to door number 35, approx 190 metres Westernly of Beatrice Avenue
Works description: Works to build a new chamber on an existing duct
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018CW10
Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight
10 September — 22 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH ALBERT ROAD, WEST TO BROADWAY (ML 430147): OPP NO 113 NO ENTRY
Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x No Entry) SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019405
Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight
10 September — 22 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH ALBERT ROAD, WEST TO BROADWAY (ML 430146): O/S NO 64 NRT
Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x No Right Turn) SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019407
St Johns Crescent, Sandown, Isle of Wight
10 September — 22 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN: AT THE JUNCTION OF CARTER STREET & ST JOHNS CRESCENT (ML 440371): O/S CHURCH G/WAY
Works description: Replacement of No 1 Sign (1 x Give Way) SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019409
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
10 September — 22 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SWANMORE COURT, SWANMORE ROAD , RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Test water main & connection in footway.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09382112
Town Lane, Sandown, Isle of Wight
10 September — 22 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN: FROM WILKES ROAD, EAST TO YORK ROAD (ML 460483): O/S SUB STATION NLT
Works description: Replacement of No 1 Sign (1 x No Left Turn) SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019403
Union Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
10 September — 22 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN: AT THE JUNCTION OF ST JOHNS ROAD & UNION ROAD (ML 460484): J/O ST JOHNS RD NLT
Works description: Replacement of No 1 Sign (1 x No Left Turn) SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019399
Whitecross Farm Lane, Lake, Isle of Wight
10 September — 22 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: LAKE : AT THE JUNCTION WITH WHITECROSS LANE (ML 440426) : J/O W’CROSS LANE G/W
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign LAKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019395
Wilkes Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
10 September — 22 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN : AT THE JUNCTION WITH UNION ROAD (ML 441378) : O/S NO 9A N/E/NLT
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019402
York Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
10 September — 22 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH HIGH STREET, NORTH, THEN WEST TO ST JOHNS ROAD (ML 440382): OPP MID BANK N/ENT
Works description: Replacement of No 1 Sign (1 x No Entry) SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019404
