Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 12th July 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Garfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
13 July — 18 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : Adj to Garfield House ML342629 : Garfield Road-Ryde
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019060
A3054 Garfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
13 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE: From Cross Street to Victoria Street (ML 310026): Garfield Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (BR-STREN:U/H1, Barell Cambered Roads-F1-100mm Channel Strengthen, Shaping nd 30mm Fibrovia Surfac Course Overlay) RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018937
A3054 John Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
13 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE: ML 310027 From West Street to Garfield Road (incorporating Victoria Street also): John Street-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (BR-STREN:U/H1 Barell Cambered Roads – F1 – 100mm Channel Strenthen, Shaping and 30mm Fibrovia Surface Course Overlay) (Kerbed=inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018939
A3054 John Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
13 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : ML 341284 : John Street-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway investigation works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018940
A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
13 July — 18 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: side of Fortis House on BRADING ROAD
Works description: RYDE 490786 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTWGHHG01
B3330 St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle of Wight
13 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE: ML 310094 between Oakfield High Street and Alexandra Road: St Johns Hill-Ryde
Works description: CARRIAGEWAY RESURFACING SCHEME inclusive of: Preparatory works such as kerbing, drainage, reinstatement of access, quartering, duct trenches etc. Resurfacing of the carriageway. Post works to kerbs, access, drainage, utility covers and frames and lining RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018943
Newport Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
13 July — 18 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : Opposite No.33 ML340578 : Newport Street-Ryde
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019061
St Michaels Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight
12 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : ML340594 -between junction of Bettesworth Road and Upton Road : St Michaels Avenue-Ryde
Works description: Carriaway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018229
A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
12 July — 15 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: F/O 15 SCHOOL GREEN RD FRESHWATER ISLE OF WHIGHT
Works description: DIG TO RE-BUILD CHAMBER C.W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09266644
B3330 Pondwell Hill, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
12 July — 17 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FROM SIDE OF THE WISHING WELL TO OPPOSITE TO SIDE OF 27 PONDWELL CLOSE ON PONDWELL HILL
Works description: RYDE – 535543 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in cw to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUJ22PF01
B3395 Foreland Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
13 July — 14 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Foreland Road at junction with Swains Road Bembridge ISLE OF WIGHT PO35 5UA
Works description: Safe access to carriageway box, using multi way lights we will be repairing a faulty cable.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC005CA1W0019JULSD7URX82
Long Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 July — 17 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 50 LONG LANE , NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW FAULTY FIRE HYDRANT
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09241427
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 July — 26 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH MAYFIELD DRIVE TO THE JCN WITH FAIRMOUNT DRIVE
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE INSTALLATION OF A NEW FIBRE BROADBAND NETWORK
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-23
A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
12 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEAR THE JUNCTION OF ADELAIDE PLACE AND WEST STREET ON WEST STREET
Works description: RYDE 448629 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRPJNVD01
Birch Close, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
13 July — 27 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES: Whole length of road from Sylvan Avenue, 124m, ML 160338: Birch Close-East Cowes
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019006
Castle Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
12 July — 17 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: DAWNS VIEW, CASTLE ROAD , VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09051378
Church Path, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
12 July — 26 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES: Link footway off St James Close, East Cowes: Church Path-East Cowes
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019005
Love Lane, Cowes, Isle of Wight
12 July — 17 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 33 LOVE LANE COWES ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09281868
Nelson Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
13 July — 27 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : from Trafalgar Road to Collingwood Road, 80m, ML 240316 : Nelson Road-Newport
Works description: footway microsurfacing treatment including any prepworks NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019007
Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
13 July — 18 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Stonebank house on NEWPORT ROAD
Works description: NITON – 544704 – Reactive Repairs – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAJLVG01
Prospect Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 July — 20 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: o\s36 prospect rd
Works description: Emergency Gas Escape is in Progress
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Work in progress
Works reference: XW022W115476270-01342
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 July — 17 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 28 STAPLERS ROAD , NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW FIRE HYDRANT COVER AND FRAME
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09241421
Tyne Walk, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
12 July — 17 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 9 TYNE WALK BEMBRIDGE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: TEST HOLE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09277787
Venner Avenue, Northwood, Isle of Wight
12 July — 15 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S 1 VENNER AVE COWES ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C.W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09255243
Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
12 July — 21 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 1
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115407413-01908
Woodvale Close, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
12 July — 26 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: GURNARD : Whole length of close from the junction of Woodvale Road 140m ML140127 : Woodvale Close-Gurnard
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML140127 GURNARD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019033
