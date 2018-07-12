Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 12th July 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Garfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

13 July — 18 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : Adj to Garfield House ML342629 : Garfield Road-Ryde

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019060

A3054 Garfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

13 July — 28 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE: From Cross Street to Victoria Street (ML 310026): Garfield Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (BR-STREN:U/H1, Barell Cambered Roads-F1-100mm Channel Strengthen, Shaping nd 30mm Fibrovia Surfac Course Overlay) RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018937

A3054 John Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

13 July — 28 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE: ML 310027 From West Street to Garfield Road (incorporating Victoria Street also): John Street-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (BR-STREN:U/H1 Barell Cambered Roads – F1 – 100mm Channel Strenthen, Shaping and 30mm Fibrovia Surface Course Overlay) (Kerbed=inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018939

A3054 John Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

13 July — 28 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : ML 341284 : John Street-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway investigation works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018940

A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

13 July — 18 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: side of Fortis House on BRADING ROAD

Works description: RYDE 490786 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTWGHHG01

B3330 St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle of Wight

13 July — 28 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE: ML 310094 between Oakfield High Street and Alexandra Road: St Johns Hill-Ryde

Works description: CARRIAGEWAY RESURFACING SCHEME inclusive of: Preparatory works such as kerbing, drainage, reinstatement of access, quartering, duct trenches etc. Resurfacing of the carriageway. Post works to kerbs, access, drainage, utility covers and frames and lining RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018943

Newport Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

13 July — 18 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : Opposite No.33 ML340578 : Newport Street-Ryde

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019061

St Michaels Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight

12 July — 28 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : ML340594 -between junction of Bettesworth Road and Upton Road : St Michaels Avenue-Ryde

Works description: Carriaway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018229

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

12 July — 15 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: F/O 15 SCHOOL GREEN RD FRESHWATER ISLE OF WHIGHT

Works description: DIG TO RE-BUILD CHAMBER C.W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09266644

B3330 Pondwell Hill, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

12 July — 17 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FROM SIDE OF THE WISHING WELL TO OPPOSITE TO SIDE OF 27 PONDWELL CLOSE ON PONDWELL HILL

Works description: RYDE – 535543 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in cw to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUJ22PF01

B3395 Foreland Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

13 July — 14 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Foreland Road at junction with Swains Road Bembridge ISLE OF WIGHT PO35 5UA

Works description: Safe access to carriageway box, using multi way lights we will be repairing a faulty cable.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC005CA1W0019JULSD7URX82

Long Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 July — 17 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 50 LONG LANE , NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW FAULTY FIRE HYDRANT

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09241427

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 July — 26 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH MAYFIELD DRIVE TO THE JCN WITH FAIRMOUNT DRIVE

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE INSTALLATION OF A NEW FIBRE BROADBAND NETWORK

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-23

A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

12 July — 14 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEAR THE JUNCTION OF ADELAIDE PLACE AND WEST STREET ON WEST STREET

Works description: RYDE 448629 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRPJNVD01

Birch Close, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

13 July — 27 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES: Whole length of road from Sylvan Avenue, 124m, ML 160338: Birch Close-East Cowes

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019006

Castle Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

12 July — 17 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: DAWNS VIEW, CASTLE ROAD , VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09051378

Church Path, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

12 July — 26 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES: Link footway off St James Close, East Cowes: Church Path-East Cowes

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019005

Love Lane, Cowes, Isle of Wight

12 July — 17 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 33 LOVE LANE COWES ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09281868

Nelson Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

13 July — 27 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : from Trafalgar Road to Collingwood Road, 80m, ML 240316 : Nelson Road-Newport

Works description: footway microsurfacing treatment including any prepworks NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019007

Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

13 July — 18 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Stonebank house on NEWPORT ROAD

Works description: NITON – 544704 – Reactive Repairs – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAJLVG01

Prospect Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 July — 20 July

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: o\s36 prospect rd

Works description: Emergency Gas Escape is in Progress

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Work in progress

Works reference: XW022W115476270-01342

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 July — 17 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 28 STAPLERS ROAD , NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW FIRE HYDRANT COVER AND FRAME

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09241421

Tyne Walk, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

12 July — 17 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 9 TYNE WALK BEMBRIDGE ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: TEST HOLE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09277787

Venner Avenue, Northwood, Isle of Wight

12 July — 15 July

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S 1 VENNER AVE COWES ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C.W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09255243

Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

12 July — 21 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 1

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115407413-01908

Woodvale Close, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

12 July — 26 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: GURNARD : Whole length of close from the junction of Woodvale Road 140m ML140127 : Woodvale Close-Gurnard

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML140127 GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019033