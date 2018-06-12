Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

13 June — 16 June

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHALFLEET : Bouldner road, Yarmouth. Right side of the jnc with Hill Place Lane. : Bouldnor Road-Shalfleet

Works description: ped railing works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018841

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 June — 15 June

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Outside pittis ML220078 : St James Street-Newport

Works description: c/way repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018832

Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

13 June — 16 June

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : Various locations between Queens road and Arthur street ML330255 : Pellhurst Road-Ryde

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018835

A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

13 June — 16 June

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPPOSITE 362 NEWPORT ROAD ON NEWPORT ROAD NORTHWOOD

Works description: COWES 509034 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – EXCAVATE AND LAY 4M DUCT AND BUILD 1 NEW JOINT BOX IN FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU907TW01

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 June — 15 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Opposite forest view nursery Newport bound ML210041 : Forest Road-Newport

Works description: ironwork repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018838

Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

13 June — 22 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS PLOT ADJACENT IVY COTTAGE

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: XW042W115360299-00058

Church Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

12 June — 15 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WOOTTON : CHURCH Road, Wootton at the pedcrossing by the traffic lights : Church Road-Wootton

Works description: pothole repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018837

Mersley Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight

13 June — 16 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : Opp Newport Shute and east of ML410114 : Mersley Downs Road-Arreton

Works description: rebed bus stops

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018843

Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight

13 June — 16 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 123 PEROWNE WAY SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09234510

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

13 June — 16 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : At the jnc with Well Street ML330212 : Swanmore Road-Ryde

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018839

Whitwell Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

13 June — 15 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: VENTNOR : Between Warbens & Rugby Club : Whitwell Road-Ventnor

Works description: Armco barrier repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018909

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 June — 15 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: IN THE FOOTWAY AT THE RIGHTSIDE OF THE ENTRANCE TO HUNNY HILL SCHOOL

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE TO CLEAR A BLOCKAGE AND THEN ROD AND ROPE THE DUCT

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018COWESNEWPORT-288-11

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 June — 15 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE No.39

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE TO CLEAR A BLOCKAGE AND THEN ROD AND ROPE THE DUCT

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018COWESNEWPORT-288-10

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 June — 15 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: IN THE FOOTWAY TO THE LEFT OF THE ENTRANCE TO HUNNY HILL SCHOOL

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE TO CLEAR A BLOCKAGE AND THEN ROD AND ROPE THE DUCT

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018COWESNEWPORT-288-12

B3327 Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

12 June — 15 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 47 NEWPORT ROAD, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09229908

B3329 Beachfield Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

13 June — 16 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ON BEACHFIELD RD JCT WITH NEW ST SANDOWN ISLE OF WHIGHT

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C.W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09234407

Bullen Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

12 June — 15 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S BRAMLEY HOUSE BULLEN ROAD PO33 1QB

Works description: RYDE 26 – DSLAM 517609 – Overlay – Lay approx 3m of Duct 54/56 in FW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUCLLGM01

Chequers Inn Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight

13 June — 16 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: ROOKLEY : ML640323 o/s carpark : Chequers Inn Road-Rookley

Works description: Gully reseting – Chequers Inn Road, Rookley ROOKLEY

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018851

Colwell Chine Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

13 June — 22 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 3 NEW PLOTS @ HAMILTON LODGE

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114992339

Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

13 June — 16 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S IVAR COTTAGE

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30002106

Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 June — 19 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Visual Impact

Works description: Scaffold licence- 12/06-18/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004057

Maples Drive, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

12 June — 21 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS THE MAPLES

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115358542-01035

Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 June — 15 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: NEWPORT : Ml140113 : Noke Common-Newport

Works description: Saw cut and verge fill o/s 73 noke common, newport NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018889

Sydney Close, Newport, Isle of Wight

13 June — 16 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 15 SYDNEY CL NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09233659

Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight

13 June — 16 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: NORTHWOOD : Wyatts Lane, o/s no 82. ML140277 : Wyatts Lane-Northwood

Works description: Topsoil and grass seed. NORTHWOOD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018887