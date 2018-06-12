Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
13 June — 16 June
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHALFLEET : Bouldner road, Yarmouth. Right side of the jnc with Hill Place Lane. : Bouldnor Road-Shalfleet
Works description: ped railing works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018841
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 June — 15 June
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Outside pittis ML220078 : St James Street-Newport
Works description: c/way repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018832
Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
13 June — 16 June
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : Various locations between Queens road and Arthur street ML330255 : Pellhurst Road-Ryde
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018835
A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
13 June — 16 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE 362 NEWPORT ROAD ON NEWPORT ROAD NORTHWOOD
Works description: COWES 509034 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – EXCAVATE AND LAY 4M DUCT AND BUILD 1 NEW JOINT BOX IN FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU907TW01
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 June — 15 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Opposite forest view nursery Newport bound ML210041 : Forest Road-Newport
Works description: ironwork repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018838
Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
13 June — 22 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS PLOT ADJACENT IVY COTTAGE
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: XW042W115360299-00058
Church Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
12 June — 15 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WOOTTON : CHURCH Road, Wootton at the pedcrossing by the traffic lights : Church Road-Wootton
Works description: pothole repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018837
Mersley Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight
13 June — 16 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : Opp Newport Shute and east of ML410114 : Mersley Downs Road-Arreton
Works description: rebed bus stops
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018843
Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight
13 June — 16 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 123 PEROWNE WAY SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09234510
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
13 June — 16 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : At the jnc with Well Street ML330212 : Swanmore Road-Ryde
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018839
Whitwell Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
13 June — 15 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: VENTNOR : Between Warbens & Rugby Club : Whitwell Road-Ventnor
Works description: Armco barrier repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018909
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 June — 15 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: IN THE FOOTWAY AT THE RIGHTSIDE OF THE ENTRANCE TO HUNNY HILL SCHOOL
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE TO CLEAR A BLOCKAGE AND THEN ROD AND ROPE THE DUCT
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018COWESNEWPORT-288-11
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 June — 15 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE No.39
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE TO CLEAR A BLOCKAGE AND THEN ROD AND ROPE THE DUCT
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018COWESNEWPORT-288-10
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 June — 15 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: IN THE FOOTWAY TO THE LEFT OF THE ENTRANCE TO HUNNY HILL SCHOOL
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE TO CLEAR A BLOCKAGE AND THEN ROD AND ROPE THE DUCT
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018COWESNEWPORT-288-12
B3327 Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
12 June — 15 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 47 NEWPORT ROAD, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09229908
B3329 Beachfield Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
13 June — 16 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ON BEACHFIELD RD JCT WITH NEW ST SANDOWN ISLE OF WHIGHT
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C.W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09234407
Bullen Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
12 June — 15 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S BRAMLEY HOUSE BULLEN ROAD PO33 1QB
Works description: RYDE 26 – DSLAM 517609 – Overlay – Lay approx 3m of Duct 54/56 in FW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUCLLGM01
Chequers Inn Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight
13 June — 16 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: ROOKLEY : ML640323 o/s carpark : Chequers Inn Road-Rookley
Works description: Gully reseting – Chequers Inn Road, Rookley ROOKLEY
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018851
Colwell Chine Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
13 June — 22 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 3 NEW PLOTS @ HAMILTON LODGE
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114992339
Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
13 June — 16 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S IVAR COTTAGE
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30002106
Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 June — 19 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Visual Impact
Works description: Scaffold licence- 12/06-18/06
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004057
Maples Drive, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
12 June — 21 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS THE MAPLES
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115358542-01035
Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 June — 15 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: NEWPORT : Ml140113 : Noke Common-Newport
Works description: Saw cut and verge fill o/s 73 noke common, newport NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018889
Sydney Close, Newport, Isle of Wight
13 June — 16 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 15 SYDNEY CL NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09233659
Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight
13 June — 16 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: NORTHWOOD : Wyatts Lane, o/s no 82. ML140277 : Wyatts Lane-Northwood
Works description: Topsoil and grass seed. NORTHWOOD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018887
Tuesday, 12th June, 2018 7:36am
By Sally Perry
