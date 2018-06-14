Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 14th June 2018

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (14th June) find out more about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Roadworks signs

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
14 June — 30 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES : From Newport Road to Birmingham Road (ML 110009) : Mill Hill Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FC-UL-M&FLEXI:R/H1, Resurface 40mm UL-M 65PSV (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) with Flexiplast System-Rural:H1) COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018214

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
15 June — 29 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : From pedestrian crossng to junction of Lugley Street : St James Street-Newport
Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017815

B3330 St Johns Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
14 June — 19 June
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 61 ST. JOHNS RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09181062

High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
14 June — 07 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WHITWELL : ML530138 : High Street-Whitwell
Works description: awaiting TO WHITWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018880

High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
14 June — 07 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WHITWELL: From Kemming Road 580m North (ML 530137): High Street-Whitwell
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:U/H3 Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) WHITWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018879

Kern Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
15 June — 20 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : Whole length MLN/A CLASS 4B : Kern Lane-Newchurch
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018902

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
14 June — 16 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From O/S of 20 BROADWAY to the junction with AVENUE ROAD on BROADWAY
Works description: SANDOWN – 489163 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTV48JR01

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
14 June — 19 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : ML320220 o/s whitefields farm : Ashey Road-Ryde
Works description: post works – 9m meters of kerbs to be raised RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018890

Lower Church Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
14 June — 23 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 44
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: XW042W115365024-00993

Ash Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight
14 June — 15 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: COWES : Ash Grove, Cowes. ML140197 : Ash Grove-Cowes
Works description: Cracking on carriageway. Patching required COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018855

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
14 June — 16 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp the junc of SOUTH ROAD and ARCTIC ROAD on ARCTIC ROAD
Works description: COWES – 491582 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU070TE01

Clarence Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
15 June — 20 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Junc of HEATH CLOSE on CLARENCE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 508255 – Planned Maintenance Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU8DVJF01

Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
14 June — 19 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7 GILLS CLIFF RD VENTNOR ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: TEST HOLE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09219312

Heath Close, Newport, Isle of Wight
15 June — 20 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Junc of CLARENCE ROAD on HEATH CLOSE
Works description: NEWPORT 508255 – Planned Maintenance Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU8DVJF02

High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
14 June — 19 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: opp the tower and little house on HIGH STREET
Works description: YARMOUTH 508592 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU8JVMD01

Priory Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
14 June — 19 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 PRIORY RD, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09234723

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
15 June — 22 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 35 , SWANMORE ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: INSTALL 12″ LINE STOP UNDER PRESSURE VALVE ON MAIN
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09233745

Upper Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
14 June — 19 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 95 UPPER YARBOROUGH ROAD, EAST COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: Install wter connection to new house.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09231128

Windmill Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight
15 June — 20 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: COWES : Windmill Close, Cowes. ML160193 : Windmill Close-Cowes
Works description: Replace and raise kerbs. COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018857

Image: Oatsy40under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 14th June, 2018 6:51am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kYl

Filed under: Island-wide, Roads

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*