Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 14th June 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

14 June — 30 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES : From Newport Road to Birmingham Road (ML 110009) : Mill Hill Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FC-UL-M&FLEXI:R/H1, Resurface 40mm UL-M 65PSV (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) with Flexiplast System-Rural:H1) COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018214

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

15 June — 29 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : From pedestrian crossng to junction of Lugley Street : St James Street-Newport

Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017815

B3330 St Johns Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

14 June — 19 June

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS 61 ST. JOHNS RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09181062

High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

14 June — 07 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WHITWELL : ML530138 : High Street-Whitwell

Works description: awaiting TO WHITWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018880

High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

14 June — 07 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WHITWELL: From Kemming Road 580m North (ML 530137): High Street-Whitwell

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:U/H3 Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) WHITWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018879

Kern Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

15 June — 20 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWCHURCH : Whole length MLN/A CLASS 4B : Kern Lane-Newchurch

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018902

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

14 June — 16 June

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From O/S of 20 BROADWAY to the junction with AVENUE ROAD on BROADWAY

Works description: SANDOWN – 489163 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTV48JR01

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

14 June — 19 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : ML320220 o/s whitefields farm : Ashey Road-Ryde

Works description: post works – 9m meters of kerbs to be raised RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018890

Lower Church Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

14 June — 23 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS 44

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: XW042W115365024-00993

Ash Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight

14 June — 15 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: COWES : Ash Grove, Cowes. ML140197 : Ash Grove-Cowes

Works description: Cracking on carriageway. Patching required COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018855

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

14 June — 16 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp the junc of SOUTH ROAD and ARCTIC ROAD on ARCTIC ROAD

Works description: COWES – 491582 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU070TE01

Clarence Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

15 June — 20 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Junc of HEATH CLOSE on CLARENCE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 508255 – Planned Maintenance Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU8DVJF01

Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

14 June — 19 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 7 GILLS CLIFF RD VENTNOR ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: TEST HOLE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09219312

Heath Close, Newport, Isle of Wight

15 June — 20 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Junc of CLARENCE ROAD on HEATH CLOSE

Works description: NEWPORT 508255 – Planned Maintenance Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU8DVJF02

High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

14 June — 19 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: opp the tower and little house on HIGH STREET

Works description: YARMOUTH 508592 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU8JVMD01

Priory Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

14 June — 19 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 PRIORY RD, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09234723

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

15 June — 22 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 35 , SWANMORE ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: INSTALL 12″ LINE STOP UNDER PRESSURE VALVE ON MAIN

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09233745

Upper Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

14 June — 19 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 95 UPPER YARBOROUGH ROAD, EAST COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: Install wter connection to new house.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09231128

Windmill Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight

15 June — 20 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: COWES : Windmill Close, Cowes. ML160193 : Windmill Close-Cowes

Works description: Replace and raise kerbs. COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018857

Image: Oatsy40under CC BY 2.0