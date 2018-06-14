Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 14th June 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
14 June — 30 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES : From Newport Road to Birmingham Road (ML 110009) : Mill Hill Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FC-UL-M&FLEXI:R/H1, Resurface 40mm UL-M 65PSV (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) with Flexiplast System-Rural:H1) COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018214
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
15 June — 29 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : From pedestrian crossng to junction of Lugley Street : St James Street-Newport
Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017815
B3330 St Johns Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
14 June — 19 June
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 61 ST. JOHNS RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09181062
High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
14 June — 07 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WHITWELL : ML530138 : High Street-Whitwell
Works description: awaiting TO WHITWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018880
High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
14 June — 07 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WHITWELL: From Kemming Road 580m North (ML 530137): High Street-Whitwell
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:U/H3 Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) WHITWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018879
Kern Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
15 June — 20 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : Whole length MLN/A CLASS 4B : Kern Lane-Newchurch
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018902
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
14 June — 16 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From O/S of 20 BROADWAY to the junction with AVENUE ROAD on BROADWAY
Works description: SANDOWN – 489163 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTV48JR01
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
14 June — 19 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : ML320220 o/s whitefields farm : Ashey Road-Ryde
Works description: post works – 9m meters of kerbs to be raised RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018890
Lower Church Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
14 June — 23 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 44
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: XW042W115365024-00993
Ash Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight
14 June — 15 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: COWES : Ash Grove, Cowes. ML140197 : Ash Grove-Cowes
Works description: Cracking on carriageway. Patching required COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018855
B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
14 June — 16 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp the junc of SOUTH ROAD and ARCTIC ROAD on ARCTIC ROAD
Works description: COWES – 491582 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU070TE01
Clarence Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
15 June — 20 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Junc of HEATH CLOSE on CLARENCE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 508255 – Planned Maintenance Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU8DVJF01
Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
14 June — 19 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7 GILLS CLIFF RD VENTNOR ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: TEST HOLE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09219312
Heath Close, Newport, Isle of Wight
15 June — 20 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Junc of CLARENCE ROAD on HEATH CLOSE
Works description: NEWPORT 508255 – Planned Maintenance Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU8DVJF02
High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
14 June — 19 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: opp the tower and little house on HIGH STREET
Works description: YARMOUTH 508592 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU8JVMD01
Priory Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
14 June — 19 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 PRIORY RD, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09234723
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
15 June — 22 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 35 , SWANMORE ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: INSTALL 12″ LINE STOP UNDER PRESSURE VALVE ON MAIN
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09233745
Upper Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
14 June — 19 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 95 UPPER YARBOROUGH ROAD, EAST COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: Install wter connection to new house.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09231128
Windmill Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight
15 June — 20 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: COWES : Windmill Close, Cowes. ML160193 : Windmill Close-Cowes
Works description: Replace and raise kerbs. COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018857
Thursday, 14th June, 2018 6:51am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kYl
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
