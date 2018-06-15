Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 15th June 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
15 June — 29 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : From pedestrian crossng to junction of Lugley Street : St James Street-Newport
Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017815
Kern Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
15 June — 20 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : Whole length MLN/A CLASS 4B : Kern Lane-Newchurch
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018902
Avondale Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
15 June — 22 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 Avondale Road
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 15/06-21/06
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004059
Clarence Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
15 June — 20 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Junc of HEATH CLOSE on CLARENCE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 508255 – Planned Maintenance Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU8DVJF01
Heath Close, Newport, Isle of Wight
15 June — 20 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Junc of CLARENCE ROAD on HEATH CLOSE
Works description: NEWPORT 508255 – Planned Maintenance Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU8DVJF02
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
15 June — 22 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 35 , SWANMORE ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: INSTALL 12″ LINE STOP UNDER PRESSURE VALVE ON MAIN
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09233745
Windmill Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight
15 June — 20 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: COWES : Windmill Close, Cowes. ML160193 : Windmill Close-Cowes
Works description: Replace and raise kerbs. COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018857
Friday, 15th June, 2018 7:07am
By Sally Perry
