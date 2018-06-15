Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 15th June 2018

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (15th June) find out more about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Road closed sign

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
15 June — 29 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : From pedestrian crossng to junction of Lugley Street : St James Street-Newport
Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017815

Kern Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
15 June — 20 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : Whole length MLN/A CLASS 4B : Kern Lane-Newchurch
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018902

Avondale Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
15 June — 22 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 Avondale Road
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 15/06-21/06
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004059

Clarence Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
15 June — 20 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Junc of HEATH CLOSE on CLARENCE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 508255 – Planned Maintenance Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU8DVJF01

Heath Close, Newport, Isle of Wight
15 June — 20 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Junc of CLARENCE ROAD on HEATH CLOSE
Works description: NEWPORT 508255 – Planned Maintenance Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU8DVJF02

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
15 June — 22 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 35 , SWANMORE ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: INSTALL 12″ LINE STOP UNDER PRESSURE VALVE ON MAIN
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09233745

Windmill Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight
15 June — 20 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: COWES : Windmill Close, Cowes. ML160193 : Windmill Close-Cowes
Works description: Replace and raise kerbs. COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018857

Friday, 15th June, 2018 7:07am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kYQ

Filed under: Island-wide, Roads

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*