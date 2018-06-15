Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 15th June 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

15 June — 29 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : From pedestrian crossng to junction of Lugley Street : St James Street-Newport

Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017815

Kern Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

15 June — 20 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWCHURCH : Whole length MLN/A CLASS 4B : Kern Lane-Newchurch

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018902

Avondale Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

15 June — 22 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 Avondale Road

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 15/06-21/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004059

Clarence Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

15 June — 20 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Junc of HEATH CLOSE on CLARENCE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 508255 – Planned Maintenance Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU8DVJF01

Heath Close, Newport, Isle of Wight

15 June — 20 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Junc of CLARENCE ROAD on HEATH CLOSE

Works description: NEWPORT 508255 – Planned Maintenance Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU8DVJF02

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

15 June — 22 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 35 , SWANMORE ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: INSTALL 12″ LINE STOP UNDER PRESSURE VALVE ON MAIN

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09233745

Windmill Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight

15 June — 20 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: COWES : Windmill Close, Cowes. ML160193 : Windmill Close-Cowes

Works description: Replace and raise kerbs. COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018857