Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 16th July 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
17 July — 01 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT: From 910m East of unville Road a further 280m East (ML 210043): Forest Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-MCP:U/H1 Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV Channel Plane-Urban:H1) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019092
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
16 July — 19 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE OF SHANKLIN UNITED REFORMED CHURCH ON HIGH STREET
Works description: SHANKLIN – 512864, 536363 – PLANNED MAINTENANCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUA80HD01
B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
17 July — 04 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES: ML 140215 From the junction of Fraser Path (O/s 281) to a point 286 meters south and west thereof: Arctic Road-Co
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (CC-UL-M&FLEXI&5%RECON:U/H3) (Kerbed=inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019084
B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
17 July — 04 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES: ML 140216 From the junction of Newport Road to a point 234 meters south east thereof: Arctic Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:U/H3 Strenthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) (Kerned=inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019085
Baring Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
16 July — 19 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES : Outside 12 : Baring Road-Cowes
Works description: pothole and footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019066
Castle Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
17 July — 19 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: 1 to 5 CASTLE STREET RYDE PO33 2EP
Works description: Safety for Engineer to work in Underground structure
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CB1W00000SDBWS928PG
Cross Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
16 July — 19 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : Length of road ML441281 : Cross Street-Shanklin
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019063
Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
17 July — 20 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BINSTEAD : Just past No.117 Newnham Road ML330202 : Newnham Road-Binstead
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019068
Palmerston Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
16 July — 19 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : O/s The Conservative Club ML440281 : Palmerston Road-Shanklin
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019064
Roud Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
16 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GODSHILL : O/s Little Holden Farmhouse : Roud Road-Godshill
Works description: drainage repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019062
The Causeway, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
16 July — 11 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: FRESHWATER : B105 : Causeway—B105 Causeway, Freshwater
Works description: STRUCTURE REPAIRS
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018751
Yelfs Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
16 July — 19 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : J/w church lane ML341501 : Yelfs Road-Ryde
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019121
A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
17 July — 24 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: LAKE : B227 : Scotchells—A3056 Newport Road, Lake
Works description: Remedial concrete repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019088
B3321 Adelaide Grove, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
16 July — 19 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: EAST COWES : Just after j/w Minerva road east cowes bound (ML130076) : Adelaide Grove-East Cowes
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019113
B3321 Minerva Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
16 July — 19 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: EAST COWES : J/w Kingston road ML130035 : Minerva Road-East Cowes
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019112
B3395 Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
16 July — 25 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS REAR OF 54
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: XW042W115390869-01650
Bathingbourne Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight
16 July — 25 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OS STONESHELL NURSERY
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: XW042W115395340-00142
Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
16 July — 17 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: EAST UPTON LODGE TO APPROX TO ADJ SOLENT VIEW RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT PO33 4BX
Works description: Access required to Overhead BT structure to provide service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Network.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC005CC1W0016JULSDDKS337
Alvington Manor View, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
16 July — 21 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: CARISBROOKE : ML240236 Alvington Manor View Road, Carisbrooke : Alvington Manor View-Carisbrooke
Works description: Install gully o/s number 22 CARISBROOKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019173
B3327 Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
16 July — 19 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: VENTNOR : OUTSIDE ISLE OF WIGHT DEPOT (ML 520069) : O/S IWC DEPOT
Works description: Trenching works from street lighting column, into IOW depot. VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019158
Bath Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
16 July — 23 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s Exmouth House
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 16/07-22/07
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004126
Clarence Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
17 July — 26 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 54
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115426219-00378
Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
17 July — 20 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 FORELANDS FIELD ROAD, BEMBRIDGE, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – Insatll water connections to new house.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09290516
Kinchington Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
17 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: CARISBROOKE : Whole length from Kinchington Road 85m north then east to Wellington Rd and West to Purdy Rd MLF20225 :
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing CARISBROOKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019161
Little Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
16 July — 19 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 25 LITTLE PRESTON RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGH
Works description: TEST HOLE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09290195
Monks Brook, Newport, Isle of Wight
16 July — 18 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ST CROSS BUSINESS PARK,MONKS BROOK JUNCTION OF 100 JUN DODNOR LANE NE WPORT PO30 5WB
Works description: NEWPORT 507748 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU84PKP01
New Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
16 July — 21 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640505 New road, Porchfield : New Road-Porchfield
Works description: Driveway Adjustments post surfacing PORCHFIELD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019025
Rew Close, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
17 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: VENTNOR : From the junction of Downland Crescent toHouse number 14 ML 560329 : Rew Close-Ventnor
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML560329 VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019049
Riverway, Newport, Isle of Wight
17 July — 20 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 45m North of junction with MEDINA WAY on RIVERWAY
Works description: NEWPORT 22 – DSLAM 489514 – To build a new joint box and lay approx 1m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTVC6GC02
Rope Walk, Seaview, Isle of Wight
17 July — 28 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 12, The Anchorage, Seaview – Scaffold to go up in Rope Walk.
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 17/07-27/07
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004128
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
16 July — 28 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH MAYFIELD DRIVE TO THE JCN WITH FAIRMOUNT DRIVE
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE INSTALLATION OF A NEW FIBRE BROADBAND NETWORK
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-22
St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
16 July — 21 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN : Outside No 8 43m Northeast from the junction of the High Street ML440373 : St Johns Road-Sandown
Works description: Reprofile Carriageway SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019159
Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight
16 July — 21 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NORTHWOOD : ML140278 : Wyatts Lane-Northwood
Works description: Reprofile layby o/s 71 NORTHWOOD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019139
