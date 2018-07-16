Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 16th July 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

17 July — 01 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT: From 910m East of unville Road a further 280m East (ML 210043): Forest Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-MCP:U/H1 Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV Channel Plane-Urban:H1) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019092

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

16 July — 19 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OUTSIDE OF SHANKLIN UNITED REFORMED CHURCH ON HIGH STREET

Works description: SHANKLIN – 512864, 536363 – PLANNED MAINTENANCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUA80HD01

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

17 July — 04 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES: ML 140215 From the junction of Fraser Path (O/s 281) to a point 286 meters south and west thereof: Arctic Road-Co

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (CC-UL-M&FLEXI&5%RECON:U/H3) (Kerbed=inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019084

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

17 July — 04 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES: ML 140216 From the junction of Newport Road to a point 234 meters south east thereof: Arctic Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:U/H3 Strenthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) (Kerned=inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019085

Baring Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

16 July — 19 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES : Outside 12 : Baring Road-Cowes

Works description: pothole and footway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019066

Castle Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

17 July — 19 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: 1 to 5 CASTLE STREET RYDE PO33 2EP

Works description: Safety for Engineer to work in Underground structure

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CB1W00000SDBWS928PG

Cross Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

16 July — 19 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : Length of road ML441281 : Cross Street-Shanklin

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019063

Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

17 July — 20 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BINSTEAD : Just past No.117 Newnham Road ML330202 : Newnham Road-Binstead

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019068

Palmerston Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

16 July — 19 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : O/s The Conservative Club ML440281 : Palmerston Road-Shanklin

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019064

Roud Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

16 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GODSHILL : O/s Little Holden Farmhouse : Roud Road-Godshill

Works description: drainage repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019062

The Causeway, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

16 July — 11 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: FRESHWATER : B105 : Causeway—B105 Causeway, Freshwater

Works description: STRUCTURE REPAIRS

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018751

Yelfs Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

16 July — 19 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : J/w church lane ML341501 : Yelfs Road-Ryde

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019121

A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle of Wight

17 July — 24 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: LAKE : B227 : Scotchells—A3056 Newport Road, Lake

Works description: Remedial concrete repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019088

B3321 Adelaide Grove, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

16 July — 19 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: EAST COWES : Just after j/w Minerva road east cowes bound (ML130076) : Adelaide Grove-East Cowes

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019113

B3321 Minerva Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

16 July — 19 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: EAST COWES : J/w Kingston road ML130035 : Minerva Road-East Cowes

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019112

B3395 Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

16 July — 25 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS REAR OF 54

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: XW042W115390869-01650

Bathingbourne Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight

16 July — 25 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: OS STONESHELL NURSERY

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: XW042W115395340-00142

Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

16 July — 17 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: EAST UPTON LODGE TO APPROX TO ADJ SOLENT VIEW RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT PO33 4BX

Works description: Access required to Overhead BT structure to provide service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Network.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC005CC1W0016JULSDDKS337

Alvington Manor View, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

16 July — 21 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: CARISBROOKE : ML240236 Alvington Manor View Road, Carisbrooke : Alvington Manor View-Carisbrooke

Works description: Install gully o/s number 22 CARISBROOKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019173

B3327 Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

16 July — 19 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: VENTNOR : OUTSIDE ISLE OF WIGHT DEPOT (ML 520069) : O/S IWC DEPOT

Works description: Trenching works from street lighting column, into IOW depot. VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019158

Bath Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

16 July — 23 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s Exmouth House

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 16/07-22/07

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004126

Clarence Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

17 July — 26 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 54

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115426219-00378

Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

17 July — 20 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 5 FORELANDS FIELD ROAD, BEMBRIDGE, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – Insatll water connections to new house.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09290516

Kinchington Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

17 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: CARISBROOKE : Whole length from Kinchington Road 85m north then east to Wellington Rd and West to Purdy Rd MLF20225 :

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing CARISBROOKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019161

Little Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

16 July — 19 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 25 LITTLE PRESTON RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGH

Works description: TEST HOLE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09290195

Monks Brook, Newport, Isle of Wight

16 July — 18 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ST CROSS BUSINESS PARK,MONKS BROOK JUNCTION OF 100 JUN DODNOR LANE NE WPORT PO30 5WB

Works description: NEWPORT 507748 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU84PKP01

New Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

16 July — 21 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640505 New road, Porchfield : New Road-Porchfield

Works description: Driveway Adjustments post surfacing PORCHFIELD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019025

Rew Close, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

17 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: VENTNOR : From the junction of Downland Crescent toHouse number 14 ML 560329 : Rew Close-Ventnor

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML560329 VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019049

Riverway, Newport, Isle of Wight

17 July — 20 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Approx 45m North of junction with MEDINA WAY on RIVERWAY

Works description: NEWPORT 22 – DSLAM 489514 – To build a new joint box and lay approx 1m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTVC6GC02

Rope Walk, Seaview, Isle of Wight

17 July — 28 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 12, The Anchorage, Seaview – Scaffold to go up in Rope Walk.

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 17/07-27/07

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004128

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

16 July — 28 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH MAYFIELD DRIVE TO THE JCN WITH FAIRMOUNT DRIVE

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE INSTALLATION OF A NEW FIBRE BROADBAND NETWORK

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-22

St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

16 July — 21 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN : Outside No 8 43m Northeast from the junction of the High Street ML440373 : St Johns Road-Sandown

Works description: Reprofile Carriageway SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019159

Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight

16 July — 21 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NORTHWOOD : ML140278 : Wyatts Lane-Northwood

Works description: Reprofile layby o/s 71 NORTHWOOD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019139