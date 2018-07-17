Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 17th July 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
17 July — 01 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT: From 910m East of unville Road a further 280m East (ML 210043): Forest Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-MCP:U/H1 Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV Channel Plane-Urban:H1) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019092
A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
18 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : From Spencer road to Lind street (ML341293) : West Street-Ryde
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019074
B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
17 July — 04 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES: ML 140216 From the junction of Newport Road to a point 234 meters south east thereof: Arctic Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:U/H3 Strenthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) (Kerned=inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019085
B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
17 July — 04 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES: ML 140215 From the junction of Fraser Path (O/s 281) to a point 286 meters south and west thereof: Arctic Road-Co
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (CC-UL-M&FLEXI&5%RECON:U/H3) (Kerbed=inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019084
Castle Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
17 July — 19 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: 1 to 5 CASTLE STREET RYDE PO33 2EP
Works description: Safety for Engineer to work in Underground structure
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CB1W00000SDBWS928PG
Grange Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
18 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: EAST COWES : adjacent 20 to orchard road : Grange Road-East Cowes
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019078
Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
18 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: VENTNOR : Approx 10m down from no 57 ML540269 : Madeira Road-Ventnor
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019072
Madeira Vale, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
18 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: VENTNOR : Adj to no 41 ML561267 : Madeira Vale-Ventnor
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019070
Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
17 July — 20 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BINSTEAD : Just past No.117 Newnham Road ML330202 : Newnham Road-Binstead
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019068
Vine Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
18 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: ST HELENS : Whole of the road ML342299 : Vine Road-St Helens
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019079
A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle of Wight
18 July — 21 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: GLEN ERIN, HIGH STREET, GODSHILL, IOW.
Works description: RAISE SUNKEN STOP TAP BOX
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09214390
A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
17 July — 24 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: LAKE : B227 : Scotchells—A3056 Newport Road, Lake
Works description: Remedial concrete repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019088
B3399 Chale Street, Chale, Isle of Wight
18 July — 21 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CHALE : Opposite Upover : Chale Street-Chale – 11052
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019151
Park Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
18 July — 21 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WOOTTON : N/b middle of rd on soft verge : Park Road-Wootton
Works description: street furniture repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019115
Star Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
18 July — 21 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: STAR ST JCT WITH GEORGE ST RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F.C IN C.W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09255447
B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
18 July — 21 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : Junction of Whitpit Lane and Watergate Lane : J/O WATERGATE RD N/E
Works description: remove redundant lighting column
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019175
Clarence Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
17 July — 26 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 54
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115426219-00378
Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
17 July — 20 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 FORELANDS FIELD ROAD, BEMBRIDGE, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – Insatll water connections to new house.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09290516
Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
18 July — 21 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside of 41 to 45 GREAT PRESTON ROAD
Works description: RYDE 36 – DSLAM 495773 – To build a new joint box and lay approx 34m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space. in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU3G6NG01
Gurnard Heights, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
18 July — 01 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: GURNARD : Whole length from junction of Woodvale Road 291m ML 141126 : Gurnard Heights-Gurnard
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 141126 GURNARD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019050
Kinchington Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
17 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: CARISBROOKE : Whole length from Kinchington Road 85m north then east to Wellington Rd and West to Purdy Rd MLF20225 :
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing CARISBROOKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019161
Rew Close, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
17 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: VENTNOR : From the junction of Downland Crescent toHouse number 14 ML 560329 : Rew Close-Ventnor
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML560329 VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019049
Riverway, Newport, Isle of Wight
17 July — 20 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 45m North of junction with MEDINA WAY on RIVERWAY
Works description: NEWPORT 22 – DSLAM 489514 – To build a new joint box and lay approx 1m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTVC6GC02
Rope Walk, Seaview, Isle of Wight
17 July — 28 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 12, The Anchorage, Seaview – Scaffold to go up in Rope Walk.
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 17/07-27/07
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004128
Woodland View, Ryde, Isle of Wight
18 July — 21 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 31 WOODLAND VIEW , RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – INSTATLL WATER CONNECTION TO NEW HOUSE.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09295383
Tuesday, 17th July, 2018 7:46am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lbs
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓