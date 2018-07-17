Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 17th July 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

17 July — 01 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT: From 910m East of unville Road a further 280m East (ML 210043): Forest Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-MCP:U/H1 Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV Channel Plane-Urban:H1) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019092

A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

18 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : From Spencer road to Lind street (ML341293) : West Street-Ryde

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019074

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

17 July — 04 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES: ML 140216 From the junction of Newport Road to a point 234 meters south east thereof: Arctic Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:U/H3 Strenthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) (Kerned=inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019085

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

17 July — 04 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES: ML 140215 From the junction of Fraser Path (O/s 281) to a point 286 meters south and west thereof: Arctic Road-Co

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (CC-UL-M&FLEXI&5%RECON:U/H3) (Kerbed=inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019084

Castle Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

17 July — 19 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: 1 to 5 CASTLE STREET RYDE PO33 2EP

Works description: Safety for Engineer to work in Underground structure

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CB1W00000SDBWS928PG

Grange Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

18 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: EAST COWES : adjacent 20 to orchard road : Grange Road-East Cowes

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019078

Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

18 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: VENTNOR : Approx 10m down from no 57 ML540269 : Madeira Road-Ventnor

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019072

Madeira Vale, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

18 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: VENTNOR : Adj to no 41 ML561267 : Madeira Vale-Ventnor

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019070

Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

17 July — 20 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BINSTEAD : Just past No.117 Newnham Road ML330202 : Newnham Road-Binstead

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019068

Vine Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

18 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: ST HELENS : Whole of the road ML342299 : Vine Road-St Helens

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019079

A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle of Wight

18 July — 21 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: GLEN ERIN, HIGH STREET, GODSHILL, IOW.

Works description: RAISE SUNKEN STOP TAP BOX

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09214390

A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle of Wight

17 July — 24 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: LAKE : B227 : Scotchells—A3056 Newport Road, Lake

Works description: Remedial concrete repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019088

B3399 Chale Street, Chale, Isle of Wight

18 July — 21 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CHALE : Opposite Upover : Chale Street-Chale – 11052

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019151

Park Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

18 July — 21 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WOOTTON : N/b middle of rd on soft verge : Park Road-Wootton

Works description: street furniture repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019115

Star Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

18 July — 21 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: STAR ST JCT WITH GEORGE ST RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F.C IN C.W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09255447

B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

18 July — 21 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : Junction of Whitpit Lane and Watergate Lane : J/O WATERGATE RD N/E

Works description: remove redundant lighting column

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019175

Clarence Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

17 July — 26 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 54

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115426219-00378

Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

17 July — 20 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 5 FORELANDS FIELD ROAD, BEMBRIDGE, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – Insatll water connections to new house.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09290516

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

18 July — 21 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside of 41 to 45 GREAT PRESTON ROAD

Works description: RYDE 36 – DSLAM 495773 – To build a new joint box and lay approx 34m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space. in footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU3G6NG01

Gurnard Heights, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

18 July — 01 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: GURNARD : Whole length from junction of Woodvale Road 291m ML 141126 : Gurnard Heights-Gurnard

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 141126 GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019050

Kinchington Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

17 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: CARISBROOKE : Whole length from Kinchington Road 85m north then east to Wellington Rd and West to Purdy Rd MLF20225 :

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing CARISBROOKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019161

Rew Close, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

17 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: VENTNOR : From the junction of Downland Crescent toHouse number 14 ML 560329 : Rew Close-Ventnor

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML560329 VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019049

Riverway, Newport, Isle of Wight

17 July — 20 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Approx 45m North of junction with MEDINA WAY on RIVERWAY

Works description: NEWPORT 22 – DSLAM 489514 – To build a new joint box and lay approx 1m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTVC6GC02

Rope Walk, Seaview, Isle of Wight

17 July — 28 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 12, The Anchorage, Seaview – Scaffold to go up in Rope Walk.

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 17/07-27/07

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004128

Woodland View, Ryde, Isle of Wight

18 July — 21 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 31 WOODLAND VIEW , RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – INSTATLL WATER CONNECTION TO NEW HOUSE.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09295383