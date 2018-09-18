Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 18th September 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle of Wight

18 September — 21 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : Footpath o/s the Chapel. (ML510010) : High Street-Godshill – 10211

Works description: ironwork repairs GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019636

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

18 September — 02 October

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: COWES : From No.177 to opposite the Medical Centre : Newport Road-Cowes

Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019555

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

19 September — 03 October

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: COWES : From outside No.84 to the aproach of junction Smithards Lane : Newport Road-Cowes

Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing. TM: 4-way lights COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019562

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

19 September — 03 October

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: COWES : From opposite Smithards Lane junction to opposite No.98 : Newport Road-Cowes

Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing. TM: 4-way traffic lights COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019561

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

18 September — 21 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 157 FAIRLEE ROAD NEWPORT ISLE O F WIGHT PO30 2EW

Works description: NEWPORT 524681 – REACTIVE REPAIR – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAF1UZ01

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

19 September — 22 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Newport bound lane op 209 to 205.ML210052 : Fairlee Road-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019663

A3055 Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

18 September — 25 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S Oban (No 18)

Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115640535-00085

Solent View Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

19 September — 10 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GURNARD : From junction with Lower Church Road to Albert Road, 190m, ML 130090 : Solent View Road-Gurnard

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FC-UL-M&FLEXI:R/H1, Resurface 40mm UL-M 65PSV (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) with Flexiplast System-Rural:H1) GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019353

Solent View Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

19 September — 10 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GURNARD : From junction with Albert Road to Worsley Road, 210m, ML 130091 : Solent View Road-Gurnard

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FC-UL-M&FLEXI:R/H1, Resurface 40mm UL-M 65PSV (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) with Flexiplast System-Rural:H1) GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019354

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

18 September — 02 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: COWES : From No1 to junction Birmingham Road : Mill Hill Road-Cowes

Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019556

A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

19 September — 22 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 172 YORK AVENUE EAST COWES PO32 UK, , , ,

Works description: RENEW EXISTING PCP SHELL AND PROVIDE ADDITIONAL DUCT 3WAY 3M FROM PCP32 TO JB ON FOOTWAY

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005OP1W00000IBW66LKC02

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

19 September — 22 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: STONELEIGH MORTON RD BRADING SANDOWN IS

Works description: TEST HOLE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09410855

B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

18 September — 19 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OUTSIDE 141 ON PARK ROAD

Works description: COWES – 572018 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW FRAME AND COVER IN FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW6CATV01

Salterns Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

19 September — 22 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ON SALTERNS RD JCT WITH DUVER RD SEAVIEW IOW

Works description: RESET LARGE SET OF COVERS ON CSO CHAMBER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09414794

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

19 September — 22 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: 67 STAPLERS RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT I

Works description: – TEST HOLE # 1

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09396883

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

19 September — 03 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : On the round about outside No.127 to outside No.133 : Staplers Road-Newport

Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019560

Ventnor Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

19 September — 22 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : Opp Princelett Cottage, Ventnor road, Newchurch. (ML420140) : Ventnor Road-Newchurch

Works description: ironwork repairs NEWCHURCH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019637

B3401 Shide Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

19 September — 22 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 11 SHIDE RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: LEAK ON SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09412946

Crocker Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

18 September — 02 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 34-39 AND 71-74

Works description: LAY NEW MAINS FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115616987-00463

Dracaena Gardens, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

19 September — 21 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 6 DRACAENA GARDENS SHANKLIN PO37 7J Q

Works description: SHANKLIN – 557161 – Remedial Works Internal – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW0D3MZ01

Gate Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

18 September — 21 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: GATE LANE FRESHWATER ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09413730

Gunville West, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

19 September — 28 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS PURBECK

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115632764-00738

Horseshoe Path, Cowes, Isle of Wight

18 September — 21 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : Link just off Venner Avenue to the back of the Horseshoe Inn ML F10140 : Horseshoe Path-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing MLF10140 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019711

Orchard Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

18 September — 20 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: APX 34M NW FROM THE JUNC OF HOOKE HILL and ORCHARD CLOSE on ORCHARD CLOSE, FRESHWATER

Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB07

Parkway, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

18 September — 20 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 63 PARKWAY,FRESHWATER

Works description: FRESHWATER 547442 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUPE6ER01

Parkway, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

18 September — 20 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S NO.59 PARKWAY FRESHWATER PO40 9 DH

Works description: FRESHWATER 557098 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW0C5VV01

Regina Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

18 September — 20 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: JUNCTION OF EDINBURGH ROAD ON REGINA ROAD

Works description: FRESHWATER 440460 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRJ6WNW01

Rogerson Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight

18 September — 02 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : Left handside of Close by house number 9 southwest to house no 7 ML 141171A : Rogerson Close-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 141171A COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019608

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

19 September — 22 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Near the junction with LONG LANE on STAPLERS ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 21 – DSLAM 548478 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 1m of duct work in Verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUR4PKK01

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

18 September — 21 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 17 SWANMORE ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – CONNCET WATER MAIN

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09411505

Sylvan Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight

19 September — 22 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPPOSITE 70 ON SYLVAN DRIVE

Works description: NEWPORT – 572015 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW FRAME AND COVER IN FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW6DDPA01

Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

18 September — 20 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 1 TUTTONS HILL,GURNARD

Works description: COWES 27 – DSLAM 437936 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRGEKRA03

Image: raver_mikey under CC BY 2.0