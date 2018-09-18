Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 18th September 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle of Wight
18 September — 21 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GODSHILL : Footpath o/s the Chapel. (ML510010) : High Street-Godshill – 10211
Works description: ironwork repairs GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019636
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
18 September — 02 October
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: COWES : From No.177 to opposite the Medical Centre : Newport Road-Cowes
Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019555
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
19 September — 03 October
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: COWES : From outside No.84 to the aproach of junction Smithards Lane : Newport Road-Cowes
Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing. TM: 4-way lights COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019562
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
19 September — 03 October
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: COWES : From opposite Smithards Lane junction to opposite No.98 : Newport Road-Cowes
Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing. TM: 4-way traffic lights COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019561
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
18 September — 21 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 157 FAIRLEE ROAD NEWPORT ISLE O F WIGHT PO30 2EW
Works description: NEWPORT 524681 – REACTIVE REPAIR – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAF1UZ01
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
19 September — 22 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Newport bound lane op 209 to 205.ML210052 : Fairlee Road-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019663
A3055 Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
18 September — 25 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S Oban (No 18)
Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115640535-00085
Solent View Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
19 September — 10 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GURNARD : From junction with Lower Church Road to Albert Road, 190m, ML 130090 : Solent View Road-Gurnard
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FC-UL-M&FLEXI:R/H1, Resurface 40mm UL-M 65PSV (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) with Flexiplast System-Rural:H1) GURNARD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019353
Solent View Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
19 September — 10 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GURNARD : From junction with Albert Road to Worsley Road, 210m, ML 130091 : Solent View Road-Gurnard
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FC-UL-M&FLEXI:R/H1, Resurface 40mm UL-M 65PSV (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) with Flexiplast System-Rural:H1) GURNARD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019354
A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
18 September — 02 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: COWES : From No1 to junction Birmingham Road : Mill Hill Road-Cowes
Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019556
A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
19 September — 22 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 172 YORK AVENUE EAST COWES PO32 UK, , , ,
Works description: RENEW EXISTING PCP SHELL AND PROVIDE ADDITIONAL DUCT 3WAY 3M FROM PCP32 TO JB ON FOOTWAY
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005OP1W00000IBW66LKC02
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
19 September — 22 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: STONELEIGH MORTON RD BRADING SANDOWN IS
Works description: TEST HOLE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09410855
B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
18 September — 19 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE 141 ON PARK ROAD
Works description: COWES – 572018 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW FRAME AND COVER IN FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW6CATV01
Salterns Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
19 September — 22 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ON SALTERNS RD JCT WITH DUVER RD SEAVIEW IOW
Works description: RESET LARGE SET OF COVERS ON CSO CHAMBER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09414794
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
19 September — 22 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: 67 STAPLERS RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT I
Works description: – TEST HOLE # 1
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09396883
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
19 September — 03 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : On the round about outside No.127 to outside No.133 : Staplers Road-Newport
Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019560
Ventnor Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
19 September — 22 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : Opp Princelett Cottage, Ventnor road, Newchurch. (ML420140) : Ventnor Road-Newchurch
Works description: ironwork repairs NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019637
B3401 Shide Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
19 September — 22 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 11 SHIDE RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: LEAK ON SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09412946
Crocker Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
18 September — 02 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 34-39 AND 71-74
Works description: LAY NEW MAINS FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115616987-00463
Dracaena Gardens, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
19 September — 21 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 6 DRACAENA GARDENS SHANKLIN PO37 7J Q
Works description: SHANKLIN – 557161 – Remedial Works Internal – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW0D3MZ01
Gate Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
18 September — 21 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: GATE LANE FRESHWATER ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09413730
Gunville West, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
19 September — 28 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS PURBECK
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115632764-00738
Horseshoe Path, Cowes, Isle of Wight
18 September — 21 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : Link just off Venner Avenue to the back of the Horseshoe Inn ML F10140 : Horseshoe Path-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing MLF10140 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019711
Orchard Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
18 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: APX 34M NW FROM THE JUNC OF HOOKE HILL and ORCHARD CLOSE on ORCHARD CLOSE, FRESHWATER
Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB07
Parkway, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
18 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 63 PARKWAY,FRESHWATER
Works description: FRESHWATER 547442 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUPE6ER01
Parkway, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
18 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S NO.59 PARKWAY FRESHWATER PO40 9 DH
Works description: FRESHWATER 557098 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW0C5VV01
Regina Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
18 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: JUNCTION OF EDINBURGH ROAD ON REGINA ROAD
Works description: FRESHWATER 440460 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRJ6WNW01
Rogerson Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight
18 September — 02 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : Left handside of Close by house number 9 southwest to house no 7 ML 141171A : Rogerson Close-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 141171A COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019608
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
19 September — 22 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Near the junction with LONG LANE on STAPLERS ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 21 – DSLAM 548478 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 1m of duct work in Verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUR4PKK01
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
18 September — 21 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 17 SWANMORE ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – CONNCET WATER MAIN
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09411505
Sylvan Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight
19 September — 22 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE 70 ON SYLVAN DRIVE
Works description: NEWPORT – 572015 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW FRAME AND COVER IN FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW6DDPA01
Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
18 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 1 TUTTONS HILL,GURNARD
Works description: COWES 27 – DSLAM 437936 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRGEKRA03
Image: raver_mikey under CC BY 2.0
Tuesday, 18th September, 2018 6:52am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lvY
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
