Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 1st October 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3055 Church Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

01 October — 02 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Church Road near Holme Farm Shanklin Isle of Wight PO37 6QY

Works description: Access existing telephone poles to erect new fibre cables. Onsite 09:30 to 15:30.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC005CC8W00MXWB22244101A

A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

01 October — 16 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHORWELL : ML 630089 – Start 829 mtrs South East of Hills Lane for 505 mtrs South East : Military Road-Shorwell

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019596

A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

01 October — 16 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHORWELL : ML630088 – Start 424 mtrs South East of Hills Lane for 395 mrts South East to junct with track : Military

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019515

A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

01 October — 16 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHORWELL : ML630086 – From Hills Lane 5884 mtrs North West : Military Road-Shorwell

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019514

A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

01 October — 16 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHORWELL : ML630084 – From Chine Lane 393 South East : Military Road-Shorwell

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019512

A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

01 October — 16 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHORWELL : ML630085 – Start 393 mtrs South East of Chine Lane to 510 mtrs South East : Military Road-Shorwell

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019513

A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

01 October — 16 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHORWELL : ML630087 – From Hills Lane 424 mtrs South East : Military Road-Shorwell

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019519

A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

01 October — 16 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHORWELL : Jct Southdown to Whale Chine car park ML630090 : Military Road-Shorwell

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019520

A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

01 October — 16 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHORWELL : ML630281 : Military Road-Shorwell

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019578

A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

01 October — 16 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHORWELL : ML630282 : Military Road-Shorwell

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019580

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

01 October — 16 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630078 – From junction of New Road 455 mtrs west : Military Road-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019508

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

01 October — 16 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630082 – Start 968 mtrs east of Marsh Green for 500 mtrs East : Military Road-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019510

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

01 October — 16 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630074 – From Farm track east of farm complex to Ridge Lane : Military Road-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019504

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

01 October — 16 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630077 – From the Isle of Wight Pearl 498 mtrs east : Military Road-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019507

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

01 October — 16 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630076 – From Isle of Wight Pearl 459 mtrs west : Military Road-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019506

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

01 October — 16 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630081 – Start 378 mtrs east of Marsh Green for 590 mtrs East : Military Road-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019509

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

01 October — 16 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630083 – From the entrance of the Dinosaur Farm 452 mtrs North West : Military Road-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019511

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

01 October — 16 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE: From Brook Village Road 460m East (ML630072): Military Road-Brighstone:; CW CIP Scheme CW CIP Scheme

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) BRIGHS

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019499

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

01 October — 16 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630080 – from Marsh Green 377.28 mts East : Military Road-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019518

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

01 October — 16 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630073 : Military Road-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019503

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

01 October — 16 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630079 – From New Road to Marsh Green : Military Road-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019517

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

01 October — 16 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630075 – From junction of Ridge Lane 490 mts east : Military Road-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019505

A3055 Military Road, Chale, Isle of Wight

01 October — 16 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CHALE : ML630093 – From jct to Clarendon HOtel and White Mouse Inn to Church Place : Military Road-Chale

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CHALE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019523

A3055 Military Road, Chale, Isle of Wight

01 October — 16 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CHALE : ML630091 – Jct of Southdown to entrance of Erewebe : Military Road-Chale

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CHALE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019521

A3055 Military Road, Chale, Isle of Wight

01 October — 16 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CHALE : ML630092 – from Erewebe entrance to jct to Clarendon Hotel and White Mouse Inn : Military Road-Chale

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CHALE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019522

B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

01 October — 06 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : Longland to hillway pinch point- Site 1 ML330113 : Sandown Road-Bembridge

Works description: tree and hedge works BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019703

Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

01 October — 03 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: OS NEW PLOT ADJ TO NO 12

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115566908-00639

Hogan Close, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 October — 04 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : o/s 3 (ML240373) : Hogan Close-Newport

Works description: c/way investigation NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019754

Marsh Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

01 October — 13 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: FRESHWATER : Marsh Close-Freshwater at the junction with Selwood Road. Map attached . : Marsh Close-Freshwater

Works description: brick paved carriageway repairs FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019618

Moons Hill, Totland, Isle of Wight

01 October — 06 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: TOTLAND : Briary Lodge : Moons Hill-Totland – 19277

Works description: drainage repairs TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019617

Wilton Park Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

01 October — 15 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: From junction of Arthurs Hill to o/s No. 92

Works description: Major works – Utility diversion required to make space for a shaft and tunnel scheme. Following diversions an excavation will take place on to an existing low level sewer. The 3no. shaft/ sheeted excavations will act as a drive/ reception pit for an 1800mm dia tunnel construction.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09356606

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

01 October — 03 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: APPROX 35M WEST FROM THE JUNCTION OF CHATSWORTH AVENUE ON VICTORIA AVENUE

Works description: SHANKLIN – 1 – 459734 – demolish redundant PCP in Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT0CNEC03

A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

01 October — 04 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 62 WEST STREET, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – New water main connection

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09417655

A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

02 October — 05 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 31 WEST ST RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: – CONNECT NEW WATER MAIN

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09435569

A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

01 October — 04 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SHORWELL : B126 Military Road : Shepherds Chine—A3055 Sheperds Chine, Atherfield

Works description: Subcontractor to carry out trial holes SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019764

B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

02 October — 27 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : From Latimer Road 180m East (ML 320131) : Embankment Road-Bembridge

Works description: Channel Replacement BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019797

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 October — 02 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FROM OPPOSITE LITTLE SHILLINGS TO SIDE OF CALBOUME ON CALBOURNE ROAD

Works description: CALBOURNE 502643 – Reactive Repair- Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on Verge , Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAALNU02

Hillrise Avenue, Binstead, Isle of Wight

01 October — 06 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BINSTEAD : Just down from the jct of Dame Anthony’s Close : Hillrise Avenue-Binstead

Works description: Supply/ install new bus shelter for old BINSTEAD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019700

Little Whitehouse Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

01 October — 04 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: CALBOURNE : Little Whitehouse Road, Porchfield O/s Little Whitehouse, near the junction with Bunts Hill road. : Little

Works description: trial holes carriageway investigation CALBOURNE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019694

The Causeway, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

01 October — 13 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : ML640513/14 – Whole ML’s : The Causeway-Freshwater

Works description: Post works- Adjust driveways to match raise carriageways FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019728

The Fairway, Lake, Isle of Wight

02 October — 05 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: LAKE : From the junction with Station Approach to Golf Link Road ML430206 : The Fairway-Lake

Works description: MINOR DRAINAGE #72 ML430206 LAKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019760

Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

01 October — 06 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: COWES : ML130085/86 – from St Mary’s Road to Mill Hill Road and St Mary’s road to Park Road. : Victoria Road-Cowes

Works description: Post works – Channel repair COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019771

A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

01 October — 08 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Duo 86

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 01/10-07/10

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004294

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

01 October — 13 October

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : OUTSIDE NUMBER 20 (ML 410033) : O/S TANGERINE NLT

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019656

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

01 October — 13 October

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: VENTNOR : OPPOSITE THE JUNCTION OF SPRING HILL (ML 530057) : OPP SPRING HILL ARROW

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019652

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

01 October — 04 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 61 SCHOOL GREEN ROAD, FRESHWATER, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09432766

B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight

01 October — 13 October

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: TOTLAND : ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF THE ROUNDABOUT (ML 620001) : J/O THE AVENUE ARROW

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019651

B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

02 October — 09 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 117.

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 02/10-08/10

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004297

Barton Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 October — 13 October

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: All of Barton Road

Works description: Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP133-49A

Brook Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

01 October — 13 October

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : AT THE JUNCTION WITH HATHERTON ROAD (ML 440232) : J/O HATHERTON RD G/W

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019655

Cadets Walk, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

02 October — 05 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES: Link footway from Beatrice Avenue to Cadets Walk (ML F10241): Cadets Walk-East Cowes

Works description: Footway re construction and surfacing (FWL: BIT PARTRECON) EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019742

Donnington Drive, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

02 October — 05 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 21 DONNINGTON DRV SHANKLIN ISLE OF WIG

Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09434967

Ducie Avenue Path, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

01 October — 09 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS PITT CORNER TO CAMELIA HOUSE

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE ALONG FOOTPATH TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115558907-05579

Highfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

02 October — 09 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 38

Works description: Skip Licence- 02/10-08/10

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004301

Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

01 October — 13 October

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH HIGH STREET, NORTH TO JUST PATH FALCON CROSS ROAD (ML 420212): J/O HIGH ST NO

Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x No Entry) SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019660

Linstone Drive, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

02 October — 05 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 17 LINSTONE DRV NORTON YARMOUTH ISLE OF

Works description: LEAK ON SUPPLY PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09435573

Macketts Lane, Arreton, Isle of Wight

01 October — 04 October

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: ARRETON : From the junction with Bathingbourne Lane to Macketts Farm ML440177 : Macketts Lane-Arreton

Works description: MINOR DRAINAGE #49 ML440177 ARRETON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019759

Marlborough Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

01 October — 08 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ivy Bank, Marlborough Road, Ventnor. PO38 1TE

Works description: Scaffold Licence 01/10-07/10

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004290

Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

02 October — 23 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 1

Works description: Scaffolding Licence – 02/10-22/10.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004296

New Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

01 October — 06 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640505 – Outside Purbeck Cottage : New Road-Porchfield

Works description: Post works – Kerb and block paving PORCHFIELD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019735

Pitts Lane, Binstead, Isle of Wight

01 October — 06 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: THE FARRIERS, PITTS LANE, RYDE , IOW.

Works description: – Interim to perm reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09381008

Ryde Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

01 October — 06 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SEAVIEW : Between Steyne Road & Church Street : Ryde Road-Seaview

Works description: Supply/ install new bus shelter for old SEAVIEW

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019701

School Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 October — 13 October

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: All of School Lane

Works description: Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP133-51A

Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

02 October — 09 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 7A.

Works description: Scaffold Licence 02/10-08/10

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004298

Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

01 October — 08 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 24 Station Road

Works description: Skip Licence- 01/10-07/10

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004291

St Catherines Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

02 October — 05 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SEASCAPE ST. CATHERINES RD NITON UNDERC

Works description: RENEW STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09437245

St Johns Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

01 October — 13 October

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : AT THE JUNCTION WITH HATHERTON ROAD (ML 440300) : J/O HATHERTON RD G/W

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019654

Sylvan Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 October — 04 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 125 SYLVAN DRV NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT I

Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09435602

Image: svensson under CC BY 2.0