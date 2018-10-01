Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 1st October 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3055 Church Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
01 October — 02 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Church Road near Holme Farm Shanklin Isle of Wight PO37 6QY
Works description: Access existing telephone poles to erect new fibre cables. Onsite 09:30 to 15:30.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC005CC8W00MXWB22244101A
A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
01 October — 16 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHORWELL : ML 630089 – Start 829 mtrs South East of Hills Lane for 505 mtrs South East : Military Road-Shorwell
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019596
A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
01 October — 16 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHORWELL : ML630088 – Start 424 mtrs South East of Hills Lane for 395 mrts South East to junct with track : Military
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019515
A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
01 October — 16 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHORWELL : ML630086 – From Hills Lane 5884 mtrs North West : Military Road-Shorwell
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019514
A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
01 October — 16 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHORWELL : ML630084 – From Chine Lane 393 South East : Military Road-Shorwell
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019512
A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
01 October — 16 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHORWELL : ML630085 – Start 393 mtrs South East of Chine Lane to 510 mtrs South East : Military Road-Shorwell
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019513
A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
01 October — 16 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHORWELL : ML630087 – From Hills Lane 424 mtrs South East : Military Road-Shorwell
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019519
A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
01 October — 16 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHORWELL : Jct Southdown to Whale Chine car park ML630090 : Military Road-Shorwell
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019520
A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
01 October — 16 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHORWELL : ML630281 : Military Road-Shorwell
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019578
A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
01 October — 16 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHORWELL : ML630282 : Military Road-Shorwell
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019580
A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
01 October — 16 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630078 – From junction of New Road 455 mtrs west : Military Road-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019508
A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
01 October — 16 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630082 – Start 968 mtrs east of Marsh Green for 500 mtrs East : Military Road-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019510
A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
01 October — 16 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630074 – From Farm track east of farm complex to Ridge Lane : Military Road-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019504
A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
01 October — 16 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630077 – From the Isle of Wight Pearl 498 mtrs east : Military Road-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019507
A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
01 October — 16 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630076 – From Isle of Wight Pearl 459 mtrs west : Military Road-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019506
A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
01 October — 16 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630081 – Start 378 mtrs east of Marsh Green for 590 mtrs East : Military Road-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019509
A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
01 October — 16 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630083 – From the entrance of the Dinosaur Farm 452 mtrs North West : Military Road-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019511
A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
01 October — 16 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE: From Brook Village Road 460m East (ML630072): Military Road-Brighstone:; CW CIP Scheme CW CIP Scheme
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) BRIGHS
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019499
A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
01 October — 16 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630080 – from Marsh Green 377.28 mts East : Military Road-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019518
A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
01 October — 16 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630073 : Military Road-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019503
A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
01 October — 16 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630079 – From New Road to Marsh Green : Military Road-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019517
A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
01 October — 16 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630075 – From junction of Ridge Lane 490 mts east : Military Road-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019505
A3055 Military Road, Chale, Isle of Wight
01 October — 16 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CHALE : ML630093 – From jct to Clarendon HOtel and White Mouse Inn to Church Place : Military Road-Chale
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CHALE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019523
A3055 Military Road, Chale, Isle of Wight
01 October — 16 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CHALE : ML630091 – Jct of Southdown to entrance of Erewebe : Military Road-Chale
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CHALE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019521
A3055 Military Road, Chale, Isle of Wight
01 October — 16 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CHALE : ML630092 – from Erewebe entrance to jct to Clarendon Hotel and White Mouse Inn : Military Road-Chale
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CHALE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019522
B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
01 October — 06 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : Longland to hillway pinch point- Site 1 ML330113 : Sandown Road-Bembridge
Works description: tree and hedge works BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019703
Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
01 October — 03 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: OS NEW PLOT ADJ TO NO 12
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115566908-00639
Hogan Close, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 October — 04 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : o/s 3 (ML240373) : Hogan Close-Newport
Works description: c/way investigation NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019754
Marsh Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
01 October — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: FRESHWATER : Marsh Close-Freshwater at the junction with Selwood Road. Map attached . : Marsh Close-Freshwater
Works description: brick paved carriageway repairs FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019618
Moons Hill, Totland, Isle of Wight
01 October — 06 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: TOTLAND : Briary Lodge : Moons Hill-Totland – 19277
Works description: drainage repairs TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019617
Wilton Park Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
01 October — 15 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: From junction of Arthurs Hill to o/s No. 92
Works description: Major works – Utility diversion required to make space for a shaft and tunnel scheme. Following diversions an excavation will take place on to an existing low level sewer. The 3no. shaft/ sheeted excavations will act as a drive/ reception pit for an 1800mm dia tunnel construction.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09356606
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
01 October — 03 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: APPROX 35M WEST FROM THE JUNCTION OF CHATSWORTH AVENUE ON VICTORIA AVENUE
Works description: SHANKLIN – 1 – 459734 – demolish redundant PCP in Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT0CNEC03
A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
01 October — 04 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 62 WEST STREET, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – New water main connection
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09417655
A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
02 October — 05 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 31 WEST ST RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: – CONNECT NEW WATER MAIN
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09435569
A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
01 October — 04 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SHORWELL : B126 Military Road : Shepherds Chine—A3055 Sheperds Chine, Atherfield
Works description: Subcontractor to carry out trial holes SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019764
B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
02 October — 27 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : From Latimer Road 180m East (ML 320131) : Embankment Road-Bembridge
Works description: Channel Replacement BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019797
B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 October — 02 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FROM OPPOSITE LITTLE SHILLINGS TO SIDE OF CALBOUME ON CALBOURNE ROAD
Works description: CALBOURNE 502643 – Reactive Repair- Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on Verge , Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAALNU02
Hillrise Avenue, Binstead, Isle of Wight
01 October — 06 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BINSTEAD : Just down from the jct of Dame Anthony’s Close : Hillrise Avenue-Binstead
Works description: Supply/ install new bus shelter for old BINSTEAD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019700
Little Whitehouse Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
01 October — 04 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: CALBOURNE : Little Whitehouse Road, Porchfield O/s Little Whitehouse, near the junction with Bunts Hill road. : Little
Works description: trial holes carriageway investigation CALBOURNE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019694
The Causeway, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
01 October — 13 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : ML640513/14 – Whole ML’s : The Causeway-Freshwater
Works description: Post works- Adjust driveways to match raise carriageways FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019728
The Fairway, Lake, Isle of Wight
02 October — 05 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: LAKE : From the junction with Station Approach to Golf Link Road ML430206 : The Fairway-Lake
Works description: MINOR DRAINAGE #72 ML430206 LAKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019760
Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
01 October — 06 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: COWES : ML130085/86 – from St Mary’s Road to Mill Hill Road and St Mary’s road to Park Road. : Victoria Road-Cowes
Works description: Post works – Channel repair COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019771
A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
01 October — 08 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Duo 86
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 01/10-07/10
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004294
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
01 October — 13 October
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : OUTSIDE NUMBER 20 (ML 410033) : O/S TANGERINE NLT
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019656
A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
01 October — 13 October
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: VENTNOR : OPPOSITE THE JUNCTION OF SPRING HILL (ML 530057) : OPP SPRING HILL ARROW
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019652
A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
01 October — 04 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 61 SCHOOL GREEN ROAD, FRESHWATER, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09432766
B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight
01 October — 13 October
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: TOTLAND : ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF THE ROUNDABOUT (ML 620001) : J/O THE AVENUE ARROW
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019651
B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
02 October — 09 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 117.
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 02/10-08/10
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004297
Barton Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 October — 13 October
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: All of Barton Road
Works description: Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP133-49A
Brook Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
01 October — 13 October
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : AT THE JUNCTION WITH HATHERTON ROAD (ML 440232) : J/O HATHERTON RD G/W
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019655
Cadets Walk, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
02 October — 05 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES: Link footway from Beatrice Avenue to Cadets Walk (ML F10241): Cadets Walk-East Cowes
Works description: Footway re construction and surfacing (FWL: BIT PARTRECON) EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019742
Donnington Drive, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
02 October — 05 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 21 DONNINGTON DRV SHANKLIN ISLE OF WIG
Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09434967
Ducie Avenue Path, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
01 October — 09 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS PITT CORNER TO CAMELIA HOUSE
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE ALONG FOOTPATH TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115558907-05579
Highfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
02 October — 09 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 38
Works description: Skip Licence- 02/10-08/10
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004301
Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
01 October — 13 October
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH HIGH STREET, NORTH TO JUST PATH FALCON CROSS ROAD (ML 420212): J/O HIGH ST NO
Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x No Entry) SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019660
Linstone Drive, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
02 October — 05 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 17 LINSTONE DRV NORTON YARMOUTH ISLE OF
Works description: LEAK ON SUPPLY PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09435573
Macketts Lane, Arreton, Isle of Wight
01 October — 04 October
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: ARRETON : From the junction with Bathingbourne Lane to Macketts Farm ML440177 : Macketts Lane-Arreton
Works description: MINOR DRAINAGE #49 ML440177 ARRETON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019759
Marlborough Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
01 October — 08 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ivy Bank, Marlborough Road, Ventnor. PO38 1TE
Works description: Scaffold Licence 01/10-07/10
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004290
Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
02 October — 23 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 1
Works description: Scaffolding Licence – 02/10-22/10.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004296
New Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
01 October — 06 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640505 – Outside Purbeck Cottage : New Road-Porchfield
Works description: Post works – Kerb and block paving PORCHFIELD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019735
Pitts Lane, Binstead, Isle of Wight
01 October — 06 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: THE FARRIERS, PITTS LANE, RYDE , IOW.
Works description: – Interim to perm reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09381008
Ryde Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
01 October — 06 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SEAVIEW : Between Steyne Road & Church Street : Ryde Road-Seaview
Works description: Supply/ install new bus shelter for old SEAVIEW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019701
School Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 October — 13 October
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: All of School Lane
Works description: Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP133-51A
Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
02 October — 09 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 7A.
Works description: Scaffold Licence 02/10-08/10
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004298
Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
01 October — 08 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 24 Station Road
Works description: Skip Licence- 01/10-07/10
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004291
St Catherines Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
02 October — 05 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SEASCAPE ST. CATHERINES RD NITON UNDERC
Works description: RENEW STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09437245
St Johns Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
01 October — 13 October
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : AT THE JUNCTION WITH HATHERTON ROAD (ML 440300) : J/O HATHERTON RD G/W
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019654
Sylvan Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 October — 04 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 125 SYLVAN DRV NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT I
Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09435602
