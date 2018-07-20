Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 20th July 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
20 July — 09 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE: From Esplanade to Cross Street (ML310030): George Street-Ryde:; CW CIP Scheme CW CIP Scheme
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (CC-UL-MandFLEXI:U/H1, resurface 40mm UL-M 65PSV with Flexiplast System-Urban:H1) RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019097
B3399 Farriers Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
20 July — 04 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHORWELL : From Walkers Lane to Sandy Way (ML630134) : Farriers Way-Shorwell
Works description: Remedial work – Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019093
Elm Grove, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 July — 25 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : by houses 9-11, two thirds across the c/way. : Elm Grove-Newport
Works description: c/way patching repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019124
Harding Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight
20 July — 11 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : ML340367 – From The Pond to Trucknells Cottages : Harding Shute-Brading
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019095
Harding Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight
20 July — 11 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : ML340366 – From West Lane to the pond : Harding Shute-Brading
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019094
Hatherton Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
20 July — 25 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : Brook Road junction in Shanklin ML440209 : Hatherton Road-Shanklin
Works description: c/way repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019184
Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight
20 July — 25 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: HAVENSTREET : 20 yards from Havenstreet Garage : Havenstreet Main Road-Havenstreet
Works description: c/way repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019123
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
20 July — 03 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : From the junction of Shamblers Rd 349m ML140333 : Newport Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML140333 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019053
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 July — 25 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: junction with ST JAMES SQUARE on HIGH STREET
Works description: NEWPORT 542665 -PLANNED MAINTAINENCE Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUL6NAM01
B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 July — 25 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 27, PYLE STREET, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Install water connection for doctors surgery.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09279062
Downside, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
20 July — 03 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: VENTNOR : whole length from the junction of Down lane 252m back to the junction of Dow Lane ML 540251 : Downside-Ventn
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML540251 VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019054
Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight
20 July — 25 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 95 STATION AVE SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT I
Works description: LEAK ON WATER SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09302438
St James Square, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 July — 25 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: junction with HIGH STREET on ST JAMES SQUARE
Works description: NEWPORT 542665 PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUL6NAM02
Friday, 20th July, 2018 7:11am
By Sally Perry
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
