Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 20th July 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

20 July — 09 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE: From Esplanade to Cross Street (ML310030): George Street-Ryde:; CW CIP Scheme CW CIP Scheme

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (CC-UL-MandFLEXI:U/H1, resurface 40mm UL-M 65PSV with Flexiplast System-Urban:H1) RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019097

B3399 Farriers Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

20 July — 04 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHORWELL : From Walkers Lane to Sandy Way (ML630134) : Farriers Way-Shorwell

Works description: Remedial work – Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019093

Elm Grove, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 July — 25 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : by houses 9-11, two thirds across the c/way. : Elm Grove-Newport

Works description: c/way patching repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019124

Harding Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight

20 July — 11 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : ML340367 – From The Pond to Trucknells Cottages : Harding Shute-Brading

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019095

Harding Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight

20 July — 11 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : ML340366 – From West Lane to the pond : Harding Shute-Brading

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019094

Hatherton Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

20 July — 25 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : Brook Road junction in Shanklin ML440209 : Hatherton Road-Shanklin

Works description: c/way repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019184

Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight

20 July — 25 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: HAVENSTREET : 20 yards from Havenstreet Garage : Havenstreet Main Road-Havenstreet

Works description: c/way repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019123

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

20 July — 03 August

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : From the junction of Shamblers Rd 349m ML140333 : Newport Road-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML140333 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019053

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 July — 25 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: junction with ST JAMES SQUARE on HIGH STREET

Works description: NEWPORT 542665 -PLANNED MAINTAINENCE Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUL6NAM01

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 July — 25 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 27, PYLE STREET, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Install water connection for doctors surgery.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09279062

Downside, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

20 July — 03 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: VENTNOR : whole length from the junction of Down lane 252m back to the junction of Dow Lane ML 540251 : Downside-Ventn

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML540251 VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019054

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight

20 July — 25 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 95 STATION AVE SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT I

Works description: LEAK ON WATER SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09302438

St James Square, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 July — 25 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: junction with HIGH STREET on ST JAMES SQUARE

Works description: NEWPORT 542665 PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUL6NAM02