Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 20th September 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Elenors Grove, Binstead, Isle of Wight

21 September — 05 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BINSTEAD : From Hill house to just past Warren Cottage : Elenors Grove-Binstead

Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing BINSTEAD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019566

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

20 September — 25 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OUTSIDE OF SHANKLIN UNITED REFORMED CHURCH ON HIGH STREET

Works description: SHANKLIN 512864, 536363 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on Carriageway in

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUA80HD02

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 September — 05 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : From pedestrian crossng to junction of Lugley Street : St James Street-Newport

Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019152

Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

21 September — 13 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SANDOWN: From Station Avenue to Melville Street (ML440338): Fitzroy Street-Sandown:; Eric Longworth

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN100:U/H4, F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia and 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) SANDOW

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019284

Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

21 September — 13 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SANDOWN : ML440339 – between junctions Grove Road and Station Avenue : Fitzroy Street-Sandown

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN100:U/H4, F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia and 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019285

Upper Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

20 September — 13 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML640419 – Between junctions North Street and Main Road : Upper Lane-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and surfacing BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019282

Upper Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

20 September — 13 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML640421 – from property Sea Pines to property Sumac : Upper Lane-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and surfacing BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019349

Upper Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

20 September — 13 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML640420 – from North Street to Sea Pines : Upper Lane-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and surfacing BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019283

B3395 Kings Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

21 September — 05 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : From outside Pliot Boad Inn to property Windward : Kings Road-Bembridge

Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019565

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 September — 26 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: APPROX 134M NE from Apesdown cottage on CALBOURNE ROAD

Works description: CALBOURNE 521990, 496051 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW/VERGE

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUD6HFV01

Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight

20 September — 04 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SANDOWN : From junction Mortonbrook to on the approach to junction Morton Common : Perowne Way-Sandown

Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019563

Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight

20 September — 04 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SANDOWN : From junction Mortonbrook to on the approach of junction Morton Common : Perowne Way-Sandown

Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019564

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

21 September — 25 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 14 TO S/O 1 ON VICTORIA AVENUE

Works description: SHANKLIN 9 – DSLAM 477090 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTH1VFJ01

A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle of Wight

20 September — 25 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 32 NEWPORT ROAD , SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Excavate test hole to investigate leak on water main.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09407461

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

20 September — 04 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES: Whole length of Place Road from Newport Road, 289m, ML140321: Place Road-Cowes

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019609

B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

20 September — 25 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: MOWBRAY ST. JOHNS RD WROXALL VENTNOR IS

Works description: LEAK ON WATER SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09413148

B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 September — 28 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 89

Works description: Skip Licence- Whitepit Lane, Newport – 21/09-27/09

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004261

Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

20 September — 25 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE : Outside Great Upton ML340357 : Gatehouse Road-Ryde

Works description: #125 Monor Drainage Re- establish ditch ML340357 RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019669

Gully Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

20 September — 25 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: LAUREL LODGE GULLY RD SEAVIEW ISLE OF

Works description: LEAK ON WATER SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09413124

Lincoln Way, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

20 September — 29 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 22

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115632530-04710

Luccombe Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

20 September — 25 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: At the entrance of Bourne Hall Country Hotel on LUCCOMBE ROAD

Works description: SHANKLIN 550484 – Reactive Repairs – Overlay – Lay approx 1m of Duct 54/56 in verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAL9GW02

Waterloo Crescent, Binstead, Isle of Wight

21 September — 26 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 23 WATERLOO CRES RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09414793