Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 20th September 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Elenors Grove, Binstead, Isle of Wight
21 September — 05 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BINSTEAD : From Hill house to just past Warren Cottage : Elenors Grove-Binstead
Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing BINSTEAD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019566
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
20 September — 25 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE OF SHANKLIN UNITED REFORMED CHURCH ON HIGH STREET
Works description: SHANKLIN 512864, 536363 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on Carriageway in
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUA80HD02
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
21 September — 05 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : From pedestrian crossng to junction of Lugley Street : St James Street-Newport
Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019152
Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
21 September — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SANDOWN: From Station Avenue to Melville Street (ML440338): Fitzroy Street-Sandown:; Eric Longworth
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN100:U/H4, F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia and 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) SANDOW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019284
Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
21 September — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SANDOWN : ML440339 – between junctions Grove Road and Station Avenue : Fitzroy Street-Sandown
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN100:U/H4, F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia and 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019285
Upper Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
20 September — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML640419 – Between junctions North Street and Main Road : Upper Lane-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and surfacing BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019282
Upper Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
20 September — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML640421 – from property Sea Pines to property Sumac : Upper Lane-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and surfacing BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019349
Upper Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
20 September — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML640420 – from North Street to Sea Pines : Upper Lane-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and surfacing BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019283
B3395 Kings Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
21 September — 05 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : From outside Pliot Boad Inn to property Windward : Kings Road-Bembridge
Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019565
B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
21 September — 26 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: APPROX 134M NE from Apesdown cottage on CALBOURNE ROAD
Works description: CALBOURNE 521990, 496051 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW/VERGE
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUD6HFV01
Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight
20 September — 04 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SANDOWN : From junction Mortonbrook to on the approach to junction Morton Common : Perowne Way-Sandown
Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019563
Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight
20 September — 04 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SANDOWN : From junction Mortonbrook to on the approach of junction Morton Common : Perowne Way-Sandown
Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019564
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
21 September — 25 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 14 TO S/O 1 ON VICTORIA AVENUE
Works description: SHANKLIN 9 – DSLAM 477090 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTH1VFJ01
A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
20 September — 25 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 32 NEWPORT ROAD , SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Excavate test hole to investigate leak on water main.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09407461
B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
20 September — 04 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES: Whole length of Place Road from Newport Road, 289m, ML140321: Place Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019609
B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
20 September — 25 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: MOWBRAY ST. JOHNS RD WROXALL VENTNOR IS
Works description: LEAK ON WATER SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09413148
B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
21 September — 28 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 89
Works description: Skip Licence- Whitepit Lane, Newport – 21/09-27/09
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004261
Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
20 September — 25 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE : Outside Great Upton ML340357 : Gatehouse Road-Ryde
Works description: #125 Monor Drainage Re- establish ditch ML340357 RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019669
Gully Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
20 September — 25 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: LAUREL LODGE GULLY RD SEAVIEW ISLE OF
Works description: LEAK ON WATER SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09413124
Lincoln Way, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
20 September — 29 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 22
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115632530-04710
Luccombe Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
20 September — 25 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: At the entrance of Bourne Hall Country Hotel on LUCCOMBE ROAD
Works description: SHANKLIN 550484 – Reactive Repairs – Overlay – Lay approx 1m of Duct 54/56 in verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAL9GW02
Waterloo Crescent, Binstead, Isle of Wight
21 September — 26 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 23 WATERLOO CRES RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09414793
Thursday, 20th September, 2018 7:15am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lwD
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓