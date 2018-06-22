Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 22nd June 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

B3401 Main Road, Wellow, Isle of Wight

22 June — 28 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WELLOW : Opposite Ingwood manor Farm Cottages : Main Road-Wellow – 12255

Works description: drainage pre-works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018984

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

22 June — 27 June

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 62A BROADWAY SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09244740

A3054 Queens Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

22 June — 27 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 16 QUEENS ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: TEST HOLE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09242832

Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

22 June — 27 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: UNIT 3 LANGBRIDGE BUSINESS PARK, LANGBRIDGE, NEWCHURCH,IOW.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW OFFICE BLOCK

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09252593

