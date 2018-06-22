Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 22nd June 2018

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (22nd June) find out more about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks.

Road closed roadworks

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

B3401 Main Road, Wellow, Isle of Wight
22 June — 28 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WELLOW : Opposite Ingwood manor Farm Cottages : Main Road-Wellow – 12255
Works description: drainage pre-works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018984

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
22 June — 27 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 62A BROADWAY SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09244740

A3054 Queens Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
22 June — 27 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 16 QUEENS ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: TEST HOLE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09242832

Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
22 June — 27 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: UNIT 3 LANGBRIDGE BUSINESS PARK, LANGBRIDGE, NEWCHURCH,IOW.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW OFFICE BLOCK
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09252593

Image: Craig Sunter under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 22nd June, 2018

