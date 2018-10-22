Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 22nd October 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

22 October — 25 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: COWES : Opposite 194 : Newport Road-Cowes

Works description: footway and kerb repairs COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019836

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

23 October — 26 October

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Opposite carson mews : Fairlee Road-Newport

Works description: footway manhole covers NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019841

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

23 October — 26 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Op the lay-by where the speed limit changes from 30mph to 40mph : Fairlee Road-Newport

Works description: c/way crack repairs NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019941

A3056 Hale Common, Arreton, Isle of Wight

23 October — 26 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : opposite lingfield : Hale Common-Arreton

Works description: ditching works ARRETON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019877

Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

22 October — 25 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHORWELL : Approx 80m before The first. Atherfield road, Chale. : Atherfield Road-Shorwell

Works description: ditching works SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019929

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

22 October — 25 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Outside 60 PYLE STREET o PYLE STREET

Works description: NEWPORT 572368 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 10m of Duct 54/56 in to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW6RRLS01

Bettesworth Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

22 October — 27 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bettesworth Road Jct Ashey Road,Ryde.

Works description: – Int to perm & connect main

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09256732

Scarrots Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

23 October — 26 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : in the centre of c/way : Scarrots Lane-Newport – 14333

Works description: ironwork repairs NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019930

The Fairway, Lake, Isle of Wight

22 October — 15 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: LAKE : ML430203 – Between junctions of Medeway and Sandwon Road : The Fairway-Lake

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing LAKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019362

Upper Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

22 October — 25 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : Layby ML340328 : Upper Road-Brading

Works description: Remove type 1 from layby, then top up with crushed chalk TM Road Closure BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019928

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

22 October — 27 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ashey Road Jct of Bettesworth Road,Ryde

Works description: – Int to perm & connect main

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09192768

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

22 October — 16 November

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 122 High Street Newport.

Works description: Building Materials Licence- 22/10-16/11

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004363

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

23 October — 29 October

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 61a Pyle Street, Newport

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 23/10-29/10

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004340

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

23 October — 26 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: APPROX 134M NE from Apesdown cottage on CALBOURNE ROAD

Works description: CALBOURNE 521990, 496051 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW/VERGE

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUD6HFV01

Mersley Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight

22 October — 25 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : East of duxmore : Mersley Downs Road-Arreton

Works description: ditching works ARRETON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019876

Wilver Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

23 October — 05 November

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Whole length from the juction of Recreation Ground Rd 290m to the junction with Field Place. NL 240326 : Wil

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML240326 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019828

Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

22 October — 25 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : Ent to cemetery northwards : Winford Road-Newchurch

Works description: ditching works NEWCHURCH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019874

A3054,A3021 Whippingham Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

22 October — 02 November

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES: FROM JUST SOUTH OF THE JUNCTION OF FOLLY LANE, NORTH TO THE JUNCTION OF BARTON MANOR ROAD (ML 110015):

Works description: Replacement of No 1 Sign (1 x Speed Restriction) EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019865

A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

22 October — 02 November

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: FRESHWATER : AT THE JUNCTION WITH HILL LANE (ML 620007) : J/O HILL LANE 30/40

Works description: Install straight post with new sign plate. Pot end existing supply. FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019851

Alfred Road, Lake, Isle of Wight

22 October — 02 November

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: LAKE : AT THE JUNCTION WITH NEW ROAD (ML 440383) : J/O NEW RD NO ENTRY

Works description: Install straight post with new sign plate. Pot end existing supply. LAKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019853

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

22 October — 21 December

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM 165m SOUTH OF J/O ARTIC ROAD TO 225m SOUTH OF J/O ARTIC ROAD COWES AND EAST COWES FOOTPATH 32 C/W F/W & Verge

Works description: LAY 12m x 6″ ST IP WITH NEW IP FIRE CHECK VALVE & 50m x 250mm PE MP WITH NEW MP FIRE CHECK VALVE.

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW039W115690046-00076

B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight

22 October — 27 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN : opposite the rec ground : Culver Parade-Sandown

Works description: Supply/ install new bus shelter SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019827

B3395 Yaverland Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

22 October — 27 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN : opposite property called Rycot : Yaverland Road-Sandown

Works description: Supply/ install new bus shelter for old SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019826

Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

22 October — 02 November

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES : JUST PAST SAUNDERS WAY (ML 130237) : PAST SAUNDERS WAY 40/DERESTRICTION

Works description: Install straight post with new sign plate. Pot end existing supply. EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019846

Church Litten, Newport, Isle of Wight

23 October — 29 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Marks and Spencer

Works description: Cherry Picker Licence- 23/10-29/10

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004361

Cridmore Lane, Chillerton, Isle of Wight

22 October — 27 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: CHILLERTON : By Cridmore Farm, and the entire length of the road. MLN/A CLASS 4B : Cridmore Lane-Chillerton

Works description: pothole repairs CHILLERTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019832

Cross Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

22 October — 15 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: All of Cross Lane

Works description: Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP133-20A

Cynthia Grove, Newport, Isle of Wight

22 October — 02 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: All of Cynthia Grove

Works description: Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP133-57A

Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

22 October — 02 November

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : AT THE JUNCTION WITH MEDINA WAY (ML 242177) : J/O MEDINA WAY 40

Works description: Install straight post with new sign plate. Pot end existing supply. NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019855

East Mount Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

23 October — 26 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 12 LOWER FLAT EAST MOUNT RD, SHANKLIN, IOW

Works description: RENEW STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09469560

Esplanade, Sandown, Isle of Wight

22 October — 02 November

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN : OPPOSITE THE BAYSHORE HOTEL (ML 440459) : PIER PRECINCT SIGN

Works description: Install straight post with new sign plate. Pot end existing supply. SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019862

Esplanade, Sandown, Isle of Wight

22 October — 02 November

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN : OPPOSITE THE BAYSHORE HOTEL (ML 440459) : PIER PRECINCT SIGN

Works description: Install straight post with new sign plate. Pot end existing supply. SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019860

Highfield Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

23 October — 26 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 8 HIGHFIELD RD SHANKLIN ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RECONNECT SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09459594

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

22 October — 02 November

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : OPPOSITE SPORTS SHOP (ML 420163) : OPP SPORTS 2 WAY TRAFFIC

Works description: Install straight post with new sign plate. Pot end existing supply. SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019864

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

22 October — 28 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/s Martin and Nicky hairdressing salon No 73

Works description: Chery Picker Licence- 22/10-28/10

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004350

Riverway, Newport, Isle of Wight

22 October — 02 November

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT: FROM THE ROUNDABOUT AT THE JUNCTION WITH MANNERS VIEW, SOUTH TO THE LIDL ROUNDABOUT ( ML 240362): ON

Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x Turn Left) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019867

Riverway, Newport, Isle of Wight

22 October — 02 November

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT: FROM THE ROUNDABOUT AT THE JUNCTION WITH MANNERS VIEW, SOUTH TO THE LIDL ROUNDABOUT ( ML 240171): OPP

Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x Roundabout) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019868

Salisbury Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

23 October — 30 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 24

Works description: RELAY SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115613589-01443

Scarrots Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

22 October — 02 November

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : OPP NO 50A (ML 260360) : OPP NO 50A ARROW

Works description: Install straight post with new sign plate. Pot end existing supply. NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019857

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

22 October — 15 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: From junction of Fairlee Road to junction Fairmount Drive

Works description: Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP133-56A

The Pitts, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

22 October — 25 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FLAT 7 GREYCLIFF THE PITTS VENTNOR ISL

Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09469571

Victoria Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

22 October — 28 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 38

Works description: Skip Licence 22/10/18 to 29/10/18

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004349