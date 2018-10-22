Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 22nd October 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
22 October — 25 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: COWES : Opposite 194 : Newport Road-Cowes
Works description: footway and kerb repairs COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019836
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
23 October — 26 October
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Opposite carson mews : Fairlee Road-Newport
Works description: footway manhole covers NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019841
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
23 October — 26 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Op the lay-by where the speed limit changes from 30mph to 40mph : Fairlee Road-Newport
Works description: c/way crack repairs NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019941
A3056 Hale Common, Arreton, Isle of Wight
23 October — 26 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : opposite lingfield : Hale Common-Arreton
Works description: ditching works ARRETON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019877
Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
22 October — 25 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHORWELL : Approx 80m before The first. Atherfield road, Chale. : Atherfield Road-Shorwell
Works description: ditching works SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019929
B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
22 October — 25 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Outside 60 PYLE STREET o PYLE STREET
Works description: NEWPORT 572368 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 10m of Duct 54/56 in to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW6RRLS01
Bettesworth Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
22 October — 27 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bettesworth Road Jct Ashey Road,Ryde.
Works description: – Int to perm & connect main
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09256732
Scarrots Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
23 October — 26 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : in the centre of c/way : Scarrots Lane-Newport – 14333
Works description: ironwork repairs NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019930
The Fairway, Lake, Isle of Wight
22 October — 15 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: LAKE : ML430203 – Between junctions of Medeway and Sandwon Road : The Fairway-Lake
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing LAKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019362
Upper Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
22 October — 25 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : Layby ML340328 : Upper Road-Brading
Works description: Remove type 1 from layby, then top up with crushed chalk TM Road Closure BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019928
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
22 October — 27 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ashey Road Jct of Bettesworth Road,Ryde
Works description: – Int to perm & connect main
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09192768
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
22 October — 16 November
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 122 High Street Newport.
Works description: Building Materials Licence- 22/10-16/11
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004363
B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
23 October — 29 October
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 61a Pyle Street, Newport
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 23/10-29/10
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004340
B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
23 October — 26 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: APPROX 134M NE from Apesdown cottage on CALBOURNE ROAD
Works description: CALBOURNE 521990, 496051 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW/VERGE
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUD6HFV01
Mersley Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight
22 October — 25 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : East of duxmore : Mersley Downs Road-Arreton
Works description: ditching works ARRETON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019876
Wilver Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
23 October — 05 November
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Whole length from the juction of Recreation Ground Rd 290m to the junction with Field Place. NL 240326 : Wil
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML240326 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019828
Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
22 October — 25 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : Ent to cemetery northwards : Winford Road-Newchurch
Works description: ditching works NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019874
A3054,A3021 Whippingham Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
22 October — 02 November
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES: FROM JUST SOUTH OF THE JUNCTION OF FOLLY LANE, NORTH TO THE JUNCTION OF BARTON MANOR ROAD (ML 110015):
Works description: Replacement of No 1 Sign (1 x Speed Restriction) EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019865
A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
22 October — 02 November
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: FRESHWATER : AT THE JUNCTION WITH HILL LANE (ML 620007) : J/O HILL LANE 30/40
Works description: Install straight post with new sign plate. Pot end existing supply. FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019851
Alfred Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
22 October — 02 November
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: LAKE : AT THE JUNCTION WITH NEW ROAD (ML 440383) : J/O NEW RD NO ENTRY
Works description: Install straight post with new sign plate. Pot end existing supply. LAKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019853
B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
22 October — 21 December
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM 165m SOUTH OF J/O ARTIC ROAD TO 225m SOUTH OF J/O ARTIC ROAD COWES AND EAST COWES FOOTPATH 32 C/W F/W & Verge
Works description: LAY 12m x 6″ ST IP WITH NEW IP FIRE CHECK VALVE & 50m x 250mm PE MP WITH NEW MP FIRE CHECK VALVE.
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW039W115690046-00076
B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight
22 October — 27 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN : opposite the rec ground : Culver Parade-Sandown
Works description: Supply/ install new bus shelter SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019827
B3395 Yaverland Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
22 October — 27 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN : opposite property called Rycot : Yaverland Road-Sandown
Works description: Supply/ install new bus shelter for old SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019826
Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
22 October — 02 November
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES : JUST PAST SAUNDERS WAY (ML 130237) : PAST SAUNDERS WAY 40/DERESTRICTION
Works description: Install straight post with new sign plate. Pot end existing supply. EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019846
Church Litten, Newport, Isle of Wight
23 October — 29 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Marks and Spencer
Works description: Cherry Picker Licence- 23/10-29/10
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004361
Cridmore Lane, Chillerton, Isle of Wight
22 October — 27 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: CHILLERTON : By Cridmore Farm, and the entire length of the road. MLN/A CLASS 4B : Cridmore Lane-Chillerton
Works description: pothole repairs CHILLERTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019832
Cross Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
22 October — 15 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: All of Cross Lane
Works description: Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP133-20A
Cynthia Grove, Newport, Isle of Wight
22 October — 02 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: All of Cynthia Grove
Works description: Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP133-57A
Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
22 October — 02 November
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : AT THE JUNCTION WITH MEDINA WAY (ML 242177) : J/O MEDINA WAY 40
Works description: Install straight post with new sign plate. Pot end existing supply. NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019855
East Mount Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
23 October — 26 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 12 LOWER FLAT EAST MOUNT RD, SHANKLIN, IOW
Works description: RENEW STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09469560
Highfield Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
23 October — 26 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 8 HIGHFIELD RD SHANKLIN ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RECONNECT SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09459594
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
22 October — 02 November
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : OPPOSITE SPORTS SHOP (ML 420163) : OPP SPORTS 2 WAY TRAFFIC
Works description: Install straight post with new sign plate. Pot end existing supply. SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019864
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
22 October — 28 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/s Martin and Nicky hairdressing salon No 73
Works description: Chery Picker Licence- 22/10-28/10
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004350
Riverway, Newport, Isle of Wight
22 October — 02 November
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT: FROM THE ROUNDABOUT AT THE JUNCTION WITH MANNERS VIEW, SOUTH TO THE LIDL ROUNDABOUT ( ML 240362): ON
Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x Turn Left) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019867
Riverway, Newport, Isle of Wight
22 October — 02 November
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT: FROM THE ROUNDABOUT AT THE JUNCTION WITH MANNERS VIEW, SOUTH TO THE LIDL ROUNDABOUT ( ML 240171): OPP
Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x Roundabout) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019868
Salisbury Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
23 October — 30 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 24
Works description: RELAY SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115613589-01443
Scarrots Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
22 October — 02 November
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : OPP NO 50A (ML 260360) : OPP NO 50A ARROW
Works description: Install straight post with new sign plate. Pot end existing supply. NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019857
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
22 October — 15 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: From junction of Fairlee Road to junction Fairmount Drive
Works description: Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP133-56A
The Pitts, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
22 October — 25 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FLAT 7 GREYCLIFF THE PITTS VENTNOR ISL
Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09469571
Victoria Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
22 October — 28 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 38
Works description: Skip Licence 22/10/18 to 29/10/18
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004349
