Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 23rd July 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3055 Church Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

24 July — 27 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From the junc of COWLEAZE HILL approx 676m NE on church Road

Works description: SHANKLIN 487534 -Provision of service Overlay – Lay approx 646m of Duct 54/56 in FW CW and verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTRF4NE03

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

23 July — 04 August

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 14 TO 16 (BAILEYS APARTMENTS)

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.

Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30002247

Allotment Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

23 July — 26 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NITON : Outside 45d in turning point (ML540239) : Allotment Road-Niton

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019131

Allotment Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

23 July — 26 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NITON : Turning point by 45d ML540239 : Allotment Road-Niton

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0101000019136

Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

23 July — 26 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHORWELL : Sheffield road, Chale, left of the entrance to Pyle Manor. : Atherfield Road-Shorwell

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019140

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

24 July — 27 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Rear entrance to the fire station up to j/w town lane : Pyle Street-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019141

B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

24 July — 27 July

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Outside readers ML210079 : South Street-Newport

Works description: C/WAY PATCH REPAIR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019183

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

24 July — 26 July

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: from opposite 161 to side of jocelyn court on AVENUE ROAD

Works description: SANDOWN 484068 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMJGK01

Bonchurch Shute, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

23 July — 26 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: VENTNOR : Outside church ML540291 : Bonchurch Shute-Ventnor

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019125

Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

23 July — 27 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : o/s Ivy Cottage ML640390 : Broad Lane-Brighstone

Works description: Pipe installation across carriageway BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019223

Green Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

24 July — 28 July

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : Outside launderett : Green Street-Ryde – 4776

Works description: Gully is banging when vehicles drive over, please arrange for it to be re-set TM multi way lights as on a junction (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019213

Merstone Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight

23 July — 26 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GODSHILL : Ops venners ML430160 : Merstone Lane-Godshill

Works description: potholes

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019138

Newnham Lane, Binstead, Isle of Wight

23 July — 04 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BINSTEAD : Opposite Newnham Farm : Newnham Lane-Binstead

Works description: drainage repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019080

Ratcliffe Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight

23 July — 04 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: 1 RATCLIFFE AVENUE, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Connect new main & perm reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09193500

Shalfleet Footpath 36, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

23 July — 15 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHALFLEET : B115 : Lower Calbourne Mill—Homestead Farm Lane, Newbridge

Works description: bridge deck replacement

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018910

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

23 July — 30 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Bar 64, 64 High Street, Shanklin

Works description: Scaffold Licence – Bar 64, 64 High Street, Shanklin- 23/07-29/07

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004141

A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

23 July — 28 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE : o/s westfield lodge : Marlborough Road-Ryde

Works description: Gully benching. MARLBOROUGH CLOSE, ML310051 RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019224

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

23 July — 20 August

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 114

Works description: scaffold licence 23/7/2018 -19/08/2018

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004127

B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

24 July — 27 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: opposite to 30 on OCEAN VIEW ROAD

Works description: VENTNOR – 497282 – 375575 – REACTIVE REPAIR – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAAKEG03

B3399 Main Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

24 July — 27 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : O/s Rose Cottage and around the corner of the main road : Main Road-Brighstone

Works description: c/way investigation

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019117

Bullys Hill, Brading, Isle of Wight

23 July — 26 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : Approx 20m from the j/w the mall : Bullys Hill-Brading

Works description: traffic sign repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019116

Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight

24 July — 27 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630228 – outside number 3 – 8 Hillside : Main Road-Chillerton

Works description: Asphalt in gully – DWN156 CHILLERTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019214

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

24 July — 28 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS 1 STAPLERS COURT

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115447351-01625

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

23 July — 04 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: 35 SWANMORE ROAD , RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – Connect main & perm reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09233745

A3055 Park Avenue, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

24 July — 27 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: PARK AVE VENTNOR ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09304906

Alvington Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

24 July — 02 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 62

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEAARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115461905-00063

B3399 Chale Street, Chale, Isle of Wight

23 July — 26 July

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Outside Sweet Briars, Chale Street, Chale Green, PO38 2HE

Works description: TRAFFIC CONTROL REQUIRED WHILST TREE CUTTING (No excavation)

Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP703S30000133

Chiverton Walk, Newport, Isle of Wight

24 July — 27 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH FURRLONGS TO OUTSIDE No.20

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-12

Con Club Road – Access Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

23 July — 26 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: CON CLUB ROAD ACCESS ROAD FRESHW

Works description: Excavation in footway and provision of telecoms cable and joint

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005OP1W00000IBUHK2AP02

Fairmount Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight

24 July — 27 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From the jcn, of Staplers Rd, to Greenfields Road

Works description: Remedial works to resolve self defects on hole of road

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-6

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight

23 July — 26 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : Furrlongs, Newport ML230259 : Furrlongs-Newport

Works description: Trial pit. Furrlongs, Newport. NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019247

Gotten Lane, Chale, Isle of Wight

23 July — 26 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: CHALE : Whole length of road : Gotten Lane-Chale

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019118

Greenways, Newport, Isle of Wight

24 July — 27 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH FURRLONGS TO THE END OF THE ROAD (REAR OF No.33)

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE TO COMPLETE THE PERM REINSTATEMENT

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-15

Landguard Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

23 July — 26 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 15 LANDGUARD MANOR ROAD, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – Interim to perm reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09151441

Meadowside, Newport, Isle of Wight

24 July — 27 July

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: FROM OPPOSITE No.17 CROSSING THE ROAD

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP32-3/01

Newport Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

24 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Hills Couut

Works description: Scaffold Licence- Newport Street, Ryde – 24/07-30/07

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004142

Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

24 July — 27 July

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: AT THE JUNCTION OF WYATTS LANE ON PALLANCE ROAD

Works description: COWES 26 – DSLAM 496612 – Overlay – Lay approx 4m of Duct 54/56 in FOOTWAY/CARRIAGEWAY/VERGE to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU4E8VT02

Solent View Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

23 July — 28 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NETTLESTONE : ML340563/4/5/360730 : Solent View Road-Nettlestone

Works description: Adjust kerbs and backfill gaps. Solent View Road, Nettlestone. NETTLESTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019225

West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

23 July — 25 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 72 on WEST HILL ROAD

Works description: RYDE – 374667 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPTH8TG02

West Street, Seaview, Isle of Wight

23 July — 01 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS CLYDE COTTAGE

Works description: RELAY SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115431556-01852