Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 23rd July 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3055 Church Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
24 July — 27 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From the junc of COWLEAZE HILL approx 676m NE on church Road
Works description: SHANKLIN 487534 -Provision of service Overlay – Lay approx 646m of Duct 54/56 in FW CW and verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTRF4NE03
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
23 July — 04 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 14 TO 16 (BAILEYS APARTMENTS)
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30002247
Allotment Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
23 July — 26 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NITON : Outside 45d in turning point (ML540239) : Allotment Road-Niton
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019131
Allotment Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
23 July — 26 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NITON : Turning point by 45d ML540239 : Allotment Road-Niton
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000019136
Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
23 July — 26 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHORWELL : Sheffield road, Chale, left of the entrance to Pyle Manor. : Atherfield Road-Shorwell
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019140
B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
24 July — 27 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Rear entrance to the fire station up to j/w town lane : Pyle Street-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019141
B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
24 July — 27 July
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Outside readers ML210079 : South Street-Newport
Works description: C/WAY PATCH REPAIR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019183
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
24 July — 26 July
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: from opposite 161 to side of jocelyn court on AVENUE ROAD
Works description: SANDOWN 484068 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMJGK01
Bonchurch Shute, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
23 July — 26 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: VENTNOR : Outside church ML540291 : Bonchurch Shute-Ventnor
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019125
Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
23 July — 27 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : o/s Ivy Cottage ML640390 : Broad Lane-Brighstone
Works description: Pipe installation across carriageway BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019223
Green Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
24 July — 28 July
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : Outside launderett : Green Street-Ryde – 4776
Works description: Gully is banging when vehicles drive over, please arrange for it to be re-set TM multi way lights as on a junction (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019213
Merstone Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight
23 July — 26 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GODSHILL : Ops venners ML430160 : Merstone Lane-Godshill
Works description: potholes
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019138
Newnham Lane, Binstead, Isle of Wight
23 July — 04 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BINSTEAD : Opposite Newnham Farm : Newnham Lane-Binstead
Works description: drainage repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019080
Ratcliffe Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight
23 July — 04 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: 1 RATCLIFFE AVENUE, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Connect new main & perm reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09193500
Shalfleet Footpath 36, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
23 July — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHALFLEET : B115 : Lower Calbourne Mill—Homestead Farm Lane, Newbridge
Works description: bridge deck replacement
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018910
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
23 July — 30 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Bar 64, 64 High Street, Shanklin
Works description: Scaffold Licence – Bar 64, 64 High Street, Shanklin- 23/07-29/07
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004141
A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
23 July — 28 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE : o/s westfield lodge : Marlborough Road-Ryde
Works description: Gully benching. MARLBOROUGH CLOSE, ML310051 RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019224
B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
23 July — 20 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 114
Works description: scaffold licence 23/7/2018 -19/08/2018
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004127
B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
24 July — 27 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: opposite to 30 on OCEAN VIEW ROAD
Works description: VENTNOR – 497282 – 375575 – REACTIVE REPAIR – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAAKEG03
B3399 Main Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
24 July — 27 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : O/s Rose Cottage and around the corner of the main road : Main Road-Brighstone
Works description: c/way investigation
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019117
Bullys Hill, Brading, Isle of Wight
23 July — 26 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : Approx 20m from the j/w the mall : Bullys Hill-Brading
Works description: traffic sign repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019116
Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight
24 July — 27 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630228 – outside number 3 – 8 Hillside : Main Road-Chillerton
Works description: Asphalt in gully – DWN156 CHILLERTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019214
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
24 July — 28 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 1 STAPLERS COURT
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115447351-01625
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
23 July — 04 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: 35 SWANMORE ROAD , RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – Connect main & perm reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09233745
A3055 Park Avenue, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
24 July — 27 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: PARK AVE VENTNOR ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09304906
Alvington Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
24 July — 02 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 62
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEAARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115461905-00063
B3399 Chale Street, Chale, Isle of Wight
23 July — 26 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside Sweet Briars, Chale Street, Chale Green, PO38 2HE
Works description: TRAFFIC CONTROL REQUIRED WHILST TREE CUTTING (No excavation)
Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP703S30000133
Chiverton Walk, Newport, Isle of Wight
24 July — 27 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH FURRLONGS TO OUTSIDE No.20
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-12
Con Club Road – Access Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
23 July — 26 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: CON CLUB ROAD ACCESS ROAD FRESHW
Works description: Excavation in footway and provision of telecoms cable and joint
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005OP1W00000IBUHK2AP02
Fairmount Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight
24 July — 27 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From the jcn, of Staplers Rd, to Greenfields Road
Works description: Remedial works to resolve self defects on hole of road
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-6
Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight
23 July — 26 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : Furrlongs, Newport ML230259 : Furrlongs-Newport
Works description: Trial pit. Furrlongs, Newport. NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019247
Gotten Lane, Chale, Isle of Wight
23 July — 26 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: CHALE : Whole length of road : Gotten Lane-Chale
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019118
Greenways, Newport, Isle of Wight
24 July — 27 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH FURRLONGS TO THE END OF THE ROAD (REAR OF No.33)
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE TO COMPLETE THE PERM REINSTATEMENT
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-15
Landguard Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
23 July — 26 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 15 LANDGUARD MANOR ROAD, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – Interim to perm reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09151441
Meadowside, Newport, Isle of Wight
24 July — 27 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: FROM OPPOSITE No.17 CROSSING THE ROAD
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP32-3/01
Newport Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
24 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Hills Couut
Works description: Scaffold Licence- Newport Street, Ryde – 24/07-30/07
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004142
Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
24 July — 27 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: AT THE JUNCTION OF WYATTS LANE ON PALLANCE ROAD
Works description: COWES 26 – DSLAM 496612 – Overlay – Lay approx 4m of Duct 54/56 in FOOTWAY/CARRIAGEWAY/VERGE to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU4E8VT02
Solent View Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
23 July — 28 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NETTLESTONE : ML340563/4/5/360730 : Solent View Road-Nettlestone
Works description: Adjust kerbs and backfill gaps. Solent View Road, Nettlestone. NETTLESTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019225
West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
23 July — 25 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 72 on WEST HILL ROAD
Works description: RYDE – 374667 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPTH8TG02
West Street, Seaview, Isle of Wight
23 July — 01 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS CLYDE COTTAGE
Works description: RELAY SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115431556-01852
