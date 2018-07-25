Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 25th July 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

26 July — 31 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ORCHARD CARE HOME,FAIRLEE ROAD, NE WPORT PO30 2EP

Works description: NEWPORT 490662 -planned Maintenance Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTWCNWY01

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

25 July — 28 July

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: BROADWAY JCT WITH CARTER AVENUE SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F.C IN C.W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09280151

A3056 Blackwater Shute, Arreton, Isle of Wight

25 July — 28 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : Approx 75m from Blackwater junction Newport bound : Blackwater Shute-Arreton

Works description: traffic sign maintenance

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019178

A3056 Hale Common, Arreton, Isle of Wight

25 July — 28 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : Entrance to R Carter’s cement works ML410066 : Hale Common-Arreton

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019162

Crossways Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

25 July — 08 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: EAST COWES: Whole length of road from Beatrice Avenue to Whippingham Road, 257m, ML 140252: Crossways Road-Eas

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019003

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight

25 July — 28 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Between 127 & 131 ML230261 : Furrlongs-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019149

York Lane, Totland, Isle of Wight

25 July — 18 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: TOTLAND: From York Road to Cliff Road (ML640537): York Lane-Totland:; Eric Longworth

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN100:U/H4, F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia and 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) TOTLAN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019109

A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

26 July — 31 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 92 COWES RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09307620

A3021,A3020 Medina Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

25 July — 28 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 15 MEDINA RD COWES ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Dig in C/w to replace f/c

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09281044

Brading Down Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

25 July — 28 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : Last corner before j/w mersley down road : Brading Down Road-Brading

Works description: bollard replacement

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019176

Corve Lane, Chale, Isle of Wight

25 July — 28 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CHALE : Whole length of road : Corve Lane-Chale

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019119

A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

26 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OUTSIDE ANCHORS ON COLWELL ROAD

Works description: FRESHWATER – 490683 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on FOOTWAY

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTWD5LA02

A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

25 July — 28 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 5 TRINITY RD VENTNOR ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09307861

Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

26 July — 29 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 3 BANNOCK RD WHITWELL VENTNOR

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C ON F/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09315274

Barton Close, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

26 July — 01 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S 67 BARTON CLOSE TO O/S 1 BARTON CLOSE IN FOOTWAY

Works description: TO RENEW 396M 8″CI AND RENEW WITH 396M 125MM PE/ 75MM PE AND RELAY 67 SERVICES

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW050W115479601-00135

Cowes and East Cowes Footpath 30, Cowes, Isle of Wight

26 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 14 LOVE LANE COWES

Works description: Permanent Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09306503

Cowes and East Cowes Footpath 6, Cowes, Isle of Wight

25 July — 28 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 LOVE LANE, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT07783094

Cranleigh Path, Northwood, Isle of Wight

25 July — 28 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NORTHWOOD : Whole length of link between Wyatts Lane and Cranleigh Gardens ML F10372 : Cranleigh Path-Northwood

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML F10372 NORTHWOOD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019249

Gassiot Green Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

26 July — 09 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S 2

Works description: JOINT-HOLE IN FOOTWAY 1M X 1.5M

Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30002256

Hillrise Avenue, Binstead, Isle of Wight

25 July — 27 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S NO.89, HILLRISE AVENUE

Works description: Replace 1 existing pole 0.5m x 0.5m

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006TI002AP500253473600

Home Meade, Newport, Isle of Wight

25 July — 27 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 7/9 HOME MEADE NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT, 450486.00,88817.00

Works description: Replace 1 existing pole 0.5m x 0.5m

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006TI002AP500250304601

Millfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

26 July — 04 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 4

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115478528-01108

Nelson Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

25 July — 08 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : from Trafalgar Road to Collingwood Road, 80m, ML 240316 : Nelson Road-Newport

Works description: footway microsurfacing treatment including any prepworks NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019168

Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

25 July — 28 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Stonebank house on NEWPORT ROAD

Works description: NITON – 544704 – Reactive Repairs – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAJLVG01

Pound Lane, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

25 July — 28 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 6 CLARENDON COURT, POUND LANE , VENTNOR ,IOW.

Works description: – Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09144823

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

26 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OPPOSITE THE JUNCTION OF ST PAULS AVENUE ON REGENT STREET

Works description: SHANKLIN – 508888 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU8TTGA02

St Marys Close, Ryde, Isle of Wight

26 July — 09 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 6

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30002261

Sydney Close, Newport, Isle of Wight

26 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 8 SYDNEY CL NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN F/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09315350

Wellington Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

26 July — 29 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 65 WELLINGTON RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F.C IN F.W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09308533

Wellington Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

26 July — 29 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 33 WELLINGTON RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN F/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09308556

Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

25 July — 01 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 1

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115407413-01908

