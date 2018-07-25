Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 25th July 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
26 July — 31 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ORCHARD CARE HOME,FAIRLEE ROAD, NE WPORT PO30 2EP
Works description: NEWPORT 490662 -planned Maintenance Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTWCNWY01
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
25 July — 28 July
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: BROADWAY JCT WITH CARTER AVENUE SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F.C IN C.W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09280151
A3056 Blackwater Shute, Arreton, Isle of Wight
25 July — 28 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : Approx 75m from Blackwater junction Newport bound : Blackwater Shute-Arreton
Works description: traffic sign maintenance
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019178
A3056 Hale Common, Arreton, Isle of Wight
25 July — 28 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : Entrance to R Carter’s cement works ML410066 : Hale Common-Arreton
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019162
Crossways Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
25 July — 08 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: EAST COWES: Whole length of road from Beatrice Avenue to Whippingham Road, 257m, ML 140252: Crossways Road-Eas
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019003
Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight
25 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Between 127 & 131 ML230261 : Furrlongs-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019149
York Lane, Totland, Isle of Wight
25 July — 18 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: TOTLAND: From York Road to Cliff Road (ML640537): York Lane-Totland:; Eric Longworth
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN100:U/H4, F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia and 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) TOTLAN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019109
A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
26 July — 31 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 92 COWES RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09307620
A3021,A3020 Medina Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
25 July — 28 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 15 MEDINA RD COWES ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Dig in C/w to replace f/c
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09281044
Brading Down Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
25 July — 28 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : Last corner before j/w mersley down road : Brading Down Road-Brading
Works description: bollard replacement
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019176
Corve Lane, Chale, Isle of Wight
25 July — 28 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CHALE : Whole length of road : Corve Lane-Chale
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019119
A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
26 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OUTSIDE ANCHORS ON COLWELL ROAD
Works description: FRESHWATER – 490683 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on FOOTWAY
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTWD5LA02
A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
25 July — 28 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 TRINITY RD VENTNOR ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09307861
Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
26 July — 29 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 3 BANNOCK RD WHITWELL VENTNOR
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C ON F/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09315274
Barton Close, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
26 July — 01 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S 67 BARTON CLOSE TO O/S 1 BARTON CLOSE IN FOOTWAY
Works description: TO RENEW 396M 8″CI AND RENEW WITH 396M 125MM PE/ 75MM PE AND RELAY 67 SERVICES
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW050W115479601-00135
Cowes and East Cowes Footpath 30, Cowes, Isle of Wight
26 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 14 LOVE LANE COWES
Works description: Permanent Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09306503
Cowes and East Cowes Footpath 6, Cowes, Isle of Wight
25 July — 28 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 LOVE LANE, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT07783094
Cranleigh Path, Northwood, Isle of Wight
25 July — 28 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NORTHWOOD : Whole length of link between Wyatts Lane and Cranleigh Gardens ML F10372 : Cranleigh Path-Northwood
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML F10372 NORTHWOOD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019249
Gassiot Green Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
26 July — 09 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S 2
Works description: JOINT-HOLE IN FOOTWAY 1M X 1.5M
Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30002256
Hillrise Avenue, Binstead, Isle of Wight
25 July — 27 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S NO.89, HILLRISE AVENUE
Works description: Replace 1 existing pole 0.5m x 0.5m
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006TI002AP500253473600
Home Meade, Newport, Isle of Wight
25 July — 27 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 7/9 HOME MEADE NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT, 450486.00,88817.00
Works description: Replace 1 existing pole 0.5m x 0.5m
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006TI002AP500250304601
Millfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
26 July — 04 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 4
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115478528-01108
Nelson Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
25 July — 08 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : from Trafalgar Road to Collingwood Road, 80m, ML 240316 : Nelson Road-Newport
Works description: footway microsurfacing treatment including any prepworks NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019168
Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
25 July — 28 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Stonebank house on NEWPORT ROAD
Works description: NITON – 544704 – Reactive Repairs – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAJLVG01
Pound Lane, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
25 July — 28 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 6 CLARENDON COURT, POUND LANE , VENTNOR ,IOW.
Works description: – Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09144823
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
26 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE THE JUNCTION OF ST PAULS AVENUE ON REGENT STREET
Works description: SHANKLIN – 508888 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU8TTGA02
St Marys Close, Ryde, Isle of Wight
26 July — 09 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 6
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30002261
Sydney Close, Newport, Isle of Wight
26 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 8 SYDNEY CL NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN F/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09315350
Wellington Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
26 July — 29 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 65 WELLINGTON RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F.C IN F.W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09308533
Wellington Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
26 July — 29 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 33 WELLINGTON RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN F/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09308556
Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
25 July — 01 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 1
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115407413-01908
Wednesday, 25th July, 2018 6:58am
By Sally Perry
