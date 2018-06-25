Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 25th June 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
26 June — 14 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES: ML 110006 From the junction of Mill Hill Road to the junction of Smithhards Lane: Newport Road-Cowes (locally kno
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (CC-UL-M&SEAL:U/H1 Resurface 30mm UL-M 65SPV with Armour Screed Crack Repair and Proscreed Cut and Seal Joints-Urban: H1) (Kerbed=inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018933
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
26 June — 14 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES: ML 110008 between the junction of Bellevue Road to the junction of Mill Hill Road: Newport Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-MCP:U/H1 Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV Channel Plane-Urban:H1) (Kerbed=inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018935
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
26 June — 14 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES: ML 110005 from the juction of Three Gates Road to the junction of Mill Hill Road: Newport Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-MCP:U/H1 Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV Channel PLane-Urban: H1) (Kerbed=inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018931
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
26 June — 14 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES: ML 110007 from the junction of Smithards Lane to the junction of Belleview Road: Newport Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:U/H1 Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inaly/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Urban: H1) (Kerbed=inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018934
A3055 Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
26 June — 29 June
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: o/s 7-9, 11 and 26 Arthurs Hill
Works description: None excavation works to carry out deep manhole surveys overnight. two way rolling lights will be in use.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09231659
Chapel Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
26 June — 11 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: OS 10
Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115302476-00326
Circular Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
25 June — 28 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : Between No.1a and No.11 Circular Road (ML341504) : Circular Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018980
Fine Lane, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
25 June — 30 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHORWELL : O/s Pitch Place : Fine Lane-Shorwell – 11323
Works description: Drainage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018978
Lower Limerstone Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
25 June — 28 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : : Lower Limerstone Lane-Brighstone
Works description: Drainage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018979
Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
26 June — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHALFLEET : ML640493 – From 28 m east of Lower Dodpits Farm entrance to 174m west of Fleet Way : Warlands Lane-Shalfl
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing SHALFLEET
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018929
Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
26 June — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHALFLEET : ML640494 – From Wyndham-Cottle Almshouses to Station Road : Warlands Lane-Shalfleet
Works description: Cariageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing SHALFLEET
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018930
A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
26 June — 29 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GODSHILL : OUTSIDE GLENGARNOCK (ML 510012) : GODSHILL
Works description: Wickbourne Homes Remedial Works – Trench over road to be redone GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018982
A3055 Military Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
25 June — 28 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : ML620065 : —Military Road-Freshwater
Works description: geo-technical inspections
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018726
Alresford Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
26 June — 29 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: O/S NO 1 ALRESFORD RD
Works description: NON EXCAVATION SURVERY OF DEEP MANHOLE DURING NIGHT
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09231730
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
25 June — 28 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : On sharp bend between Ashey Sea Mark and East Ashey Lane. See attached location plan : Ashey Road-Ryde
Works description: sign replacement
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018961
Atherley Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
25 June — 26 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: o/s 43 Atherley rd to junction with arthurs hill
Works description: No excavation. Topograprical and utility trace, 1/2 carriageway to be surveyed at each time. existing 4 way lights will be bagged off under control of 4 way temp lights.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09253916
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
26 June — 29 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 59 HIGH STREET, NEWPOR,T ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09250737
B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
26 June — 29 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 28 Pyle Street
Works description: S50 – 28 Pyle Street, Newport. Works by DARES to install electric and water connection
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004073
Broadway Crescent, Binstead, Isle of Wight
26 June — 29 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: BINSTEAD : AT THE JUNCTION WITH JELLICOE ROAD (ML 340566) : BINSTEAD
Works description: Wickbourne Homes Remedial Works – Trench over road to be redone BINSTEAD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018983
Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle of Wight
26 June — 29 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Jct with st James’s street within the 4 way traffic lights. ML220144 : Hunnyhill-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018954
Kingston Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
25 June — 07 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Power Station to S/O 27 Minerva Road on Kingston Road
Works description: To undertake trial holes to determine route prior to full works starting at site meeting 13/06/18 between SSEN & Island Roads.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LP705S30001048
Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
25 June — 28 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: PORCHFIELD : Locks Green Road-Porchfield, on Shalfleet bound carriageway, from the junction with New Road to 170 metre
Works description: ditch clearance works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018894
Niton Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight
25 June — 28 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ROOKLEY : O/s The Chequers Inn PH on both sides of the c/way ML530108 : Niton Road-Rookley
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018964
Wilton Park Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
26 June — 29 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: o/s 45 Wilton Park Road
Works description: no excavtaion, survery deep manhole during night.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09231690
A3055 The Avenue, Totland, Isle of Wight
26 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 64 THE AVENUE TOTLAND BAY ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09253899
B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight
26 June — 03 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 91
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 26/06-02/07
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004062
B3327 Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
26 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: VENTNOR : OUTSIDE ISLE OF WIGHT DEPOT (ML 520069) : O/S IWC DEPOT
Works description: Trenching works from street lighting column, into IOW depot. VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019001
Bellecroft Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight
26 June — 10 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH FAIRMOUNT DRIVE TO THE JCN WITH MAYFIELD DRIVE
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF FIBRE BROADBAND
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-14
Bellevue Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
26 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: opp 80 on BELLEVUE ROAD
Works description: COWES 25 – DSLAM 496969 – To build a new joint box FWand lay approx 2m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU4NDRD01
Chestnut Grove, Ryde, Isle of Wight
25 June — 27 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/s 1 Chestnut Grove
Works description: RYDE 384213 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ3AGRD01
Corbett Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
25 June — 04 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS High Gable
Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115386969-00445
Greenways, Newport, Isle of Wight
26 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH FURRLONGS TO THE END OF THE ROAD (REAR OF No.33)
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND IN STALLATION OF A FIBRE BROADBAND NETWORK
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-15
Guppy Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight
25 June — 07 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : Whole length of close from the junction of Crossfield Avenue 85m ML160151 : Guppy Close-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 160151 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018917
John Nash Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
25 June — 07 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES: from Sylvan Avenue to York Avenue (ML 141290): John Nash Avenue-East Cowes
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWL: BIT PARTRECON FWR: BIT PARTRECON) EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018963
New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
25 June — 27 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: from o/s 2 to cottage on NEW ROAD
Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE – 391575 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ9LPCN01
Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
25 June — 27 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite of the junction of ST JOHNS ROAD on WATERGATE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 374824 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPTLEVK03
Wellington Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
25 June — 27 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP CARISBROOKE C OF E PRIMARY SCHOOL TO JUNC OF HINTON ROAD, WELLINGTON ROAD, NEWPORT
Works description: NEWPORT – 419119 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw, verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBR1G3DP01
West View, Newport, Isle of Wight
25 June — 07 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 3
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY – BACKFILL AND REINSTATE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30002025
William Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
25 June — 27 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From the junction with UPTON ROAD to outside 20 WILLIAM STREET on WILLIAM STREET
Works description: RYDE – 444414 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRLKNFX01
Winston Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
26 June — 10 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : Whole length from the junction of Nelson Road to the junction of Whitepit Lane 303m ML 240319 : Winston Road
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 240319 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018916
