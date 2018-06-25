Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 25th June 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

26 June — 14 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES: ML 110006 From the junction of Mill Hill Road to the junction of Smithhards Lane: Newport Road-Cowes (locally kno

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (CC-UL-M&SEAL:U/H1 Resurface 30mm UL-M 65SPV with Armour Screed Crack Repair and Proscreed Cut and Seal Joints-Urban: H1) (Kerbed=inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018933

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

26 June — 14 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES: ML 110008 between the junction of Bellevue Road to the junction of Mill Hill Road: Newport Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-MCP:U/H1 Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV Channel Plane-Urban:H1) (Kerbed=inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018935

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

26 June — 14 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES: ML 110005 from the juction of Three Gates Road to the junction of Mill Hill Road: Newport Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-MCP:U/H1 Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV Channel PLane-Urban: H1) (Kerbed=inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018931

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

26 June — 14 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES: ML 110007 from the junction of Smithards Lane to the junction of Belleview Road: Newport Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:U/H1 Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inaly/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Urban: H1) (Kerbed=inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018934

A3055 Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

26 June — 29 June

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: o/s 7-9, 11 and 26 Arthurs Hill

Works description: None excavation works to carry out deep manhole surveys overnight. two way rolling lights will be in use.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09231659

Chapel Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

26 June — 11 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: OS 10

Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115302476-00326

Circular Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

25 June — 28 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : Between No.1a and No.11 Circular Road (ML341504) : Circular Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018980

Fine Lane, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

25 June — 30 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHORWELL : O/s Pitch Place : Fine Lane-Shorwell – 11323

Works description: Drainage works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018978

Lower Limerstone Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

25 June — 28 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : : Lower Limerstone Lane-Brighstone

Works description: Drainage works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018979

Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

26 June — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHALFLEET : ML640493 – From 28 m east of Lower Dodpits Farm entrance to 174m west of Fleet Way : Warlands Lane-Shalfl

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing SHALFLEET

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018929

Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

26 June — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHALFLEET : ML640494 – From Wyndham-Cottle Almshouses to Station Road : Warlands Lane-Shalfleet

Works description: Cariageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing SHALFLEET

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018930

A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

26 June — 29 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : OUTSIDE GLENGARNOCK (ML 510012) : GODSHILL

Works description: Wickbourne Homes Remedial Works – Trench over road to be redone GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018982

A3055 Military Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

25 June — 28 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : ML620065 : —Military Road-Freshwater

Works description: geo-technical inspections

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018726

Alresford Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

26 June — 29 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: O/S NO 1 ALRESFORD RD

Works description: NON EXCAVATION SURVERY OF DEEP MANHOLE DURING NIGHT

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09231730

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

25 June — 28 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : On sharp bend between Ashey Sea Mark and East Ashey Lane. See attached location plan : Ashey Road-Ryde

Works description: sign replacement

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018961

Atherley Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

25 June — 26 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: o/s 43 Atherley rd to junction with arthurs hill

Works description: No excavation. Topograprical and utility trace, 1/2 carriageway to be surveyed at each time. existing 4 way lights will be bagged off under control of 4 way temp lights.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09253916

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

26 June — 29 June

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 59 HIGH STREET, NEWPOR,T ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09250737

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

26 June — 29 June

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 28 Pyle Street

Works description: S50 – 28 Pyle Street, Newport. Works by DARES to install electric and water connection

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004073

Broadway Crescent, Binstead, Isle of Wight

26 June — 29 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: BINSTEAD : AT THE JUNCTION WITH JELLICOE ROAD (ML 340566) : BINSTEAD

Works description: Wickbourne Homes Remedial Works – Trench over road to be redone BINSTEAD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018983

Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle of Wight

26 June — 29 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Jct with st James’s street within the 4 way traffic lights. ML220144 : Hunnyhill-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018954

Kingston Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

25 June — 07 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S Power Station to S/O 27 Minerva Road on Kingston Road

Works description: To undertake trial holes to determine route prior to full works starting at site meeting 13/06/18 between SSEN & Island Roads.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LP705S30001048

Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

25 June — 28 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: PORCHFIELD : Locks Green Road-Porchfield, on Shalfleet bound carriageway, from the junction with New Road to 170 metre

Works description: ditch clearance works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018894

Niton Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight

25 June — 28 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ROOKLEY : O/s The Chequers Inn PH on both sides of the c/way ML530108 : Niton Road-Rookley

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018964

Wilton Park Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

26 June — 29 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: o/s 45 Wilton Park Road

Works description: no excavtaion, survery deep manhole during night.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09231690

A3055 The Avenue, Totland, Isle of Wight

26 June — 29 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 64 THE AVENUE TOTLAND BAY ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09253899

B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight

26 June — 03 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 91

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 26/06-02/07

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004062

B3327 Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

26 June — 29 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: VENTNOR : OUTSIDE ISLE OF WIGHT DEPOT (ML 520069) : O/S IWC DEPOT

Works description: Trenching works from street lighting column, into IOW depot. VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019001

Bellecroft Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight

26 June — 10 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH FAIRMOUNT DRIVE TO THE JCN WITH MAYFIELD DRIVE

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF FIBRE BROADBAND

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-14

Bellevue Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

26 June — 29 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: opp 80 on BELLEVUE ROAD

Works description: COWES 25 – DSLAM 496969 – To build a new joint box FWand lay approx 2m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU4NDRD01

Chestnut Grove, Ryde, Isle of Wight

25 June — 27 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/s 1 Chestnut Grove

Works description: RYDE 384213 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ3AGRD01

Corbett Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

25 June — 04 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS High Gable

Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115386969-00445

Greenways, Newport, Isle of Wight

26 June — 29 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH FURRLONGS TO THE END OF THE ROAD (REAR OF No.33)

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND IN STALLATION OF A FIBRE BROADBAND NETWORK

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-15

Guppy Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight

25 June — 07 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : Whole length of close from the junction of Crossfield Avenue 85m ML160151 : Guppy Close-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 160151 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018917

John Nash Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

25 June — 07 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES: from Sylvan Avenue to York Avenue (ML 141290): John Nash Avenue-East Cowes

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWL: BIT PARTRECON FWR: BIT PARTRECON) EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018963

New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

25 June — 27 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: from o/s 2 to cottage on NEW ROAD

Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE – 391575 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ9LPCN01

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

25 June — 27 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite of the junction of ST JOHNS ROAD on WATERGATE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 374824 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPTLEVK03

Wellington Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

25 June — 27 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP CARISBROOKE C OF E PRIMARY SCHOOL TO JUNC OF HINTON ROAD, WELLINGTON ROAD, NEWPORT

Works description: NEWPORT – 419119 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw, verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBR1G3DP01

West View, Newport, Isle of Wight

25 June — 07 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 3

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY – BACKFILL AND REINSTATE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30002025

William Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

25 June — 27 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From the junction with UPTON ROAD to outside 20 WILLIAM STREET on WILLIAM STREET

Works description: RYDE – 444414 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRLKNFX01

Winston Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

26 June — 10 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : Whole length from the junction of Nelson Road to the junction of Whitepit Lane 303m ML 240319 : Winston Road

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 240319 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018916

