Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 29th August 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 August — 31 August

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: outside 88 HORSEBRIDGE HILL on HORSEBRIDGE HILL

Works description: NEWPORT 454794 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL02

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: JNCTN LONSDALE AVE/ PARKHURST RD, NEWPORT, PO30 5NU

Works description: DISCONNECT AND REMOVE BT TELEPHONE KIOSK

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983528482

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 August — 31 August

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Approx 50m NE from outside 187 on FAIRLEE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 490662 – PLANNED MAINTENANCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTWCNWY02

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: From outside to opposite 60/61 PYLE STREET

Works description: NEWPORT 550512 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in footway/carriageway to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUT4PDK01

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

29 August — 31 August

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Outside HEALTH CENTRE on HIGH STREET

Works description: NEWPORT 440761 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRJFVJG01

Manor Crescent, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 August — 15 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : ML240268 – from property number 55 to Furrlongs : Manor Crescent-Newport

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and surfacing NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019216

Manor Crescent, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 August — 15 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : ML240267 – Cresent between Royal Exchange and Furrlongs : Manor Crescent-Newport

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019211

Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

29 August — 29 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GURNARD : ML130094 – from Church/Worsley Road to entrance of Sewage Pumping Station : Tuttons Hill-Gurnard

Works description: Carriagway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019235

Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

29 August — 29 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GURNARD : ML130095 – From the Sewage Pumping Station to junction with Baring Road : Tuttons Hill-Gurnard

Works description: Carriagway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019236

A3055 East Hill Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: RYDE : Opp Victoria Lodge : OPP VICTORIA LODGE

Works description: street light tree trimming

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019574

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

30 August — 04 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Trotters Riding School, Ashey Road,Ryde,IOW.

Works description: – Connect new water main

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09383747

B3325 Nodes Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From outside 4 NODES ROAD to outside 96 NODES ROAD on NODES ROAD

Works description: COWES – 552500 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – COWES SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX 650M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN null – SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUTKAMP04

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From junction of NODES ROAD to approx 35m NE on PLACE ROAD

Works description: COWES – 552500 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – COWES SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX 35M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN null – SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUTKAMP03

B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Opp of 1 Cottages on NETTLESTONE HILL

Works description: RYDE 536323 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on Carriageway in

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUJJ4FK02

B3401 Main Road, Newbridge, Isle of Wight

29 August — 14 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWBRIDGE : B116 : Newbridge—B3401 Newbridge Village Road

Works description: Remedial concrete repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019087

Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From junction with PALLANCE ROAD to approx 25m NW on COCKLETON LANE,

Works description: COWES – 552500 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – COWES SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX 25M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN null – SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUTKAMP02

Cranleigh Gardens, Northwood, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Near the junction of NODES ROAD on CRANLEIGH GARDENS

Works description: COWES – 552500 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – COWES SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX 10M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN null – SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUTKAMP05

Hillis Gate Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

30 August — 04 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NORTHWOOD : outside Ferndale Ml140060 : Hillis Gate Road-Northwood – 15445

Works description: #43 Ditching NORTHWOOD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019610

Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 August — 31 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEAR THE JUNCTION WITH HORSEBRIDGE HILL & NOKE COMMON ON NOKE COMMON

Works description: NEWPORT 454794 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL03

Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Outside 1 PALLANCE ROAD, NORTHWOOD, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: COWES – 552500 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – COWES SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX 10M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN null – SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUTKAMP01

Stroud Wood Road, Havenstreet, Ryde, Isle of Wight

29 August — 30 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Approx 135m SE from the junction of ROWLANDS LANE on STROUD WOOD ROAD

Works description: RYDE – 496045 – Reactive Repairs – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW/Verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBB9WGJW02

Uplands Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Side of 66a NODES ROAD on UPLANDS ROAD

Works description: COWES – 552500 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – COWES SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX 10M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN null – SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUTKAMP06

Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OPPOSITE 205 UPTON ROAD RYDE ISLE O F WIGHT PO33 3LA

Works description: RYDE – 496038 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBB9WGGT02

Alexandra Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: THORNBURY, ALEXANDRA ROAD, SHANKLIN, IOW.

Works description: – Interim to perm reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09161897

Alverstone Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: ALVERSTONE RD, O/S COMMUNITY CENTRE, EAST COWES, PO32 6LX

Works description: DISCONNECT AND REMOVE BT TELEPHONE KIOSK

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983292670

B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight

29 August — 05 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s Walden

Works description: Skip licence 29/08/2018- 04/09/2018

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004215

Drake Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : ML240314 : Drake Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Investigation works NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019570

Drill Hall Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 August — 05 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 16

Works description: Scaffold Licence- Drill Hall Road, Newport – 29/08-04/09

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004200

Gregory Close, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

30 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 15 GREGORY CLOSE, RYDE, PO33 1QR

Works description: RYDE 547864 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUPTDVF01

Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

30 August — 13 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 4-3

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30002390

Love Lane, Cowes, Isle of Wight

30 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 171 MILL HILL ROAD, LOVE LANE, COWES, PO31 7EU

Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005PP25W0001983292355A

Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S No. 93 NOKE COMMON, NR JCN WITH HORSEBRIDGE HILL, NEWPORT, PO30 5TJ

Works description: DISCONNECT AND REMOVE BT TELEPHONE KIOSK

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983527206

Pelham Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : ML 140222 : Pelham Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway Investigation works COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019571

Pitts Lane, Binstead, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: THE FARRIERS, PITTS LANE, BINSTEAD,IOW.

Works description: EXCAVATE TRIAL HOLES TO ESTABLISH SOIL CONDITIONS PRIOR TO WATER MAIN RENEWAL.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09381008

Sandpipers, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

29 August — 12 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ADJACENT TO THE SIDE OF 9

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30002376

Standen Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: STANDEN AVE, OPP No. 47, CAMP HILL, NEWPORT, PO30 5PE

Works description: DISCONNECT AND REMOVE BT TELEPHONE KIOSK

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983528325

Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

30 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OUTSIDE FIRE STATION, NEXT TO NUMBER 55, VICTORIA ROAD, COWES, PO31 7JJ

Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983292663

Yelfs Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

30 August — 06 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s no.9

Works description: Skip licence – Yelfs Road, Ryde – 30/08-05/09

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004198