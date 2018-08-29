Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 29th August 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 August — 31 August
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: outside 88 HORSEBRIDGE HILL on HORSEBRIDGE HILL
Works description: NEWPORT 454794 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL02
A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: JNCTN LONSDALE AVE/ PARKHURST RD, NEWPORT, PO30 5NU
Works description: DISCONNECT AND REMOVE BT TELEPHONE KIOSK
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983528482
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 August — 31 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Approx 50m NE from outside 187 on FAIRLEE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 490662 – PLANNED MAINTENANCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTWCNWY02
B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: From outside to opposite 60/61 PYLE STREET
Works description: NEWPORT 550512 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in footway/carriageway to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUT4PDK01
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
29 August — 31 August
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Outside HEALTH CENTRE on HIGH STREET
Works description: NEWPORT 440761 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRJFVJG01
Manor Crescent, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 August — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : ML240268 – from property number 55 to Furrlongs : Manor Crescent-Newport
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and surfacing NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019216
Manor Crescent, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 August — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : ML240267 – Cresent between Royal Exchange and Furrlongs : Manor Crescent-Newport
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019211
Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
29 August — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GURNARD : ML130094 – from Church/Worsley Road to entrance of Sewage Pumping Station : Tuttons Hill-Gurnard
Works description: Carriagway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing GURNARD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019235
Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
29 August — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GURNARD : ML130095 – From the Sewage Pumping Station to junction with Baring Road : Tuttons Hill-Gurnard
Works description: Carriagway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing GURNARD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019236
A3055 East Hill Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: RYDE : Opp Victoria Lodge : OPP VICTORIA LODGE
Works description: street light tree trimming
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019574
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
30 August — 04 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Trotters Riding School, Ashey Road,Ryde,IOW.
Works description: – Connect new water main
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09383747
B3325 Nodes Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From outside 4 NODES ROAD to outside 96 NODES ROAD on NODES ROAD
Works description: COWES – 552500 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – COWES SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX 650M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN null – SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUTKAMP04
B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From junction of NODES ROAD to approx 35m NE on PLACE ROAD
Works description: COWES – 552500 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – COWES SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX 35M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN null – SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUTKAMP03
B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opp of 1 Cottages on NETTLESTONE HILL
Works description: RYDE 536323 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on Carriageway in
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUJJ4FK02
B3401 Main Road, Newbridge, Isle of Wight
29 August — 14 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWBRIDGE : B116 : Newbridge—B3401 Newbridge Village Road
Works description: Remedial concrete repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019087
Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From junction with PALLANCE ROAD to approx 25m NW on COCKLETON LANE,
Works description: COWES – 552500 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – COWES SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX 25M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN null – SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUTKAMP02
Cranleigh Gardens, Northwood, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Near the junction of NODES ROAD on CRANLEIGH GARDENS
Works description: COWES – 552500 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – COWES SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX 10M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN null – SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUTKAMP05
Hillis Gate Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
30 August — 04 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NORTHWOOD : outside Ferndale Ml140060 : Hillis Gate Road-Northwood – 15445
Works description: #43 Ditching NORTHWOOD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019610
Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 August — 31 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEAR THE JUNCTION WITH HORSEBRIDGE HILL & NOKE COMMON ON NOKE COMMON
Works description: NEWPORT 454794 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL03
Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Outside 1 PALLANCE ROAD, NORTHWOOD, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: COWES – 552500 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – COWES SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX 10M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN null – SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUTKAMP01
Stroud Wood Road, Havenstreet, Ryde, Isle of Wight
29 August — 30 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Approx 135m SE from the junction of ROWLANDS LANE on STROUD WOOD ROAD
Works description: RYDE – 496045 – Reactive Repairs – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW/Verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBB9WGJW02
Uplands Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Side of 66a NODES ROAD on UPLANDS ROAD
Works description: COWES – 552500 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – COWES SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX 10M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN null – SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUTKAMP06
Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE 205 UPTON ROAD RYDE ISLE O F WIGHT PO33 3LA
Works description: RYDE – 496038 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBB9WGGT02
Alexandra Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: THORNBURY, ALEXANDRA ROAD, SHANKLIN, IOW.
Works description: – Interim to perm reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09161897
Alverstone Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: ALVERSTONE RD, O/S COMMUNITY CENTRE, EAST COWES, PO32 6LX
Works description: DISCONNECT AND REMOVE BT TELEPHONE KIOSK
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983292670
B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight
29 August — 05 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s Walden
Works description: Skip licence 29/08/2018- 04/09/2018
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004215
Drake Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : ML240314 : Drake Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Investigation works NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019570
Drill Hall Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 August — 05 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 16
Works description: Scaffold Licence- Drill Hall Road, Newport – 29/08-04/09
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004200
Gregory Close, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
30 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 15 GREGORY CLOSE, RYDE, PO33 1QR
Works description: RYDE 547864 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUPTDVF01
Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
30 August — 13 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 4-3
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30002390
Love Lane, Cowes, Isle of Wight
30 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 171 MILL HILL ROAD, LOVE LANE, COWES, PO31 7EU
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W0001983292355A
Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S No. 93 NOKE COMMON, NR JCN WITH HORSEBRIDGE HILL, NEWPORT, PO30 5TJ
Works description: DISCONNECT AND REMOVE BT TELEPHONE KIOSK
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983527206
Pelham Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : ML 140222 : Pelham Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Investigation works COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019571
Pitts Lane, Binstead, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: THE FARRIERS, PITTS LANE, BINSTEAD,IOW.
Works description: EXCAVATE TRIAL HOLES TO ESTABLISH SOIL CONDITIONS PRIOR TO WATER MAIN RENEWAL.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09381008
Sandpipers, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
29 August — 12 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ADJACENT TO THE SIDE OF 9
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30002376
Standen Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: STANDEN AVE, OPP No. 47, CAMP HILL, NEWPORT, PO30 5PE
Works description: DISCONNECT AND REMOVE BT TELEPHONE KIOSK
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983528325
Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
30 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OUTSIDE FIRE STATION, NEXT TO NUMBER 55, VICTORIA ROAD, COWES, PO31 7JJ
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983292663
Yelfs Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
30 August — 06 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s no.9
Works description: Skip licence – Yelfs Road, Ryde – 30/08-05/09
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004198
Wednesday, 29th August, 2018 8:27am
By Sally Perry
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
