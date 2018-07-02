Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 2nd July 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Racecourse, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT: Racecourse roundabout, for its entire length (ML 210057): Racecourse-Newport
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H1 Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating Rural-:H/1(Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018480
A3055 Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
03 July — 06 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: from junction hope road to junction with wilton park road
Works description: no excavation, topographical and GPR survey works. Night works only
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09267199
B3328 Chine Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
03 July — 07 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : Trees on the boundary of Vernon Meadow Car Park : Chine Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: tree cutting works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018994
Beacon Alley, Godshill, Isle of Wight
03 July — 06 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GODSHILL : ML530115 – From The Beacon to Lavender’s Farm : Beacon Alley-Godshill
Works description: Hedge Cutting and tree trimming GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018876
Longwood Lane, Lake, Isle of Wight
02 July — 05 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: LAKE : Just above layby, east side : Longwood Lane-Lake – 1758
Works description: drainage repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019038
Lower Knighton Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
02 July — 05 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : West of Old Mill House : Lower Knighton Lane-Newchurch
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019040
Pyle Shute, Chale, Isle of Wight
02 July — 05 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CHALE : Junction of Newman lane towards Pyle : Pyle Shute-Chale
Works description: c/way patching repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019039
Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
02 July — 17 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: OS 68
Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115193356-01829
A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
02 July — 31 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From the junc of BLACKGANG OLD ROAD approx 300m NE on BLACKGANG ROAD
Works description: NITON – 331387- dig for cable lay
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WSEP00IBMULHJS07
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
02 July — 04 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From SO LYCH gate to Opposite of 12 on BROADWAY
Works description: SANDOWN – 379285 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPWFWHP02
A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
02 July — 07 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE : ML310052 Marlborough Road, Ryde : Marlborough Road-Ryde
Works description: Ironwork benching to reduce gully overflow RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019024
A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
03 July — 06 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : On the Brightstone bound side of the carriageway just past Brightstone Holiday Camp entrance ML630078 : M
Works description: c/way patch repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019000
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
03 July — 17 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S KILDARE
Works description: EXCAVATE JOINT HOLE FOR NEW CONNECTION BACKFILL AND REINSTATE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30002121
A3055 Stroud Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
03 July — 06 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : O/s Rapanui : Stroud Road-Freshwater
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018896
A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle of Wight
03 July — 06 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: APSE HEATH : On the Sandown bound side of the carriageway just before the roundabout ML410082 : Newport Road-Apse Heat
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018996
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
02 July — 14 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Trotters Riding School,Asdhey Road,Ryde,IOW
Works description: Locate & repair leak on new main & carry out permanant reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09228675
B3321 Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
03 July — 17 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: In front of Inshore Lifeboat Station on Clarence Rd @ J/O Minerva Rd to opposite Evangelical church/55 Clarence Rd
Works description: To undertake trial holes to determine route prior to full works starting at site meeting 13/06/18 between SSEN & Island Roads.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LP705S30001049
B3321 Minerva Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
02 July — 14 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: o/s 19 Minerva Road to jct Clarence Road
Works description: To undertake trial holes to determine route prior to full works starting at site meeting 13/06/18 between SSEN & Island Roads.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LP705S30001047
B3323 Clatterford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
02 July — 05 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : O/s 58, Newport bound lane ML230071 : Clatterford Road-Newport
Works description: pothole repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018966
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
02 July — 09 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Unit 2 32-39
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 02/07-08/07
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004089
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
02 July — 05 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: os the man in the moon
Works description: Replace damaged valve box –
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW022PA260618VB/1-01584
B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
02 July — 05 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: opposite to 30 on OCEAN VIEW ROAD
Works description: VENTNOR – 497282 – 375575 – REACTIVE REPAIR – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAAKEG02
Blackgang Old Road, Chale, Isle of Wight
02 July — 31 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From the junc of BLACKGANG ROAD to S/O Ship Ashore Cafe on BLACKGANG OLD ROAD
Works description: NITON – 331387 -dig for cable lay
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WSEP00IBMULHJS06
Hope Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
03 July — 06 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: hope road from junc arthurs hill to o/s number 14
Works description: no excavation, topographical & GPR survvey works. night works only
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09267296
Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight
02 July — 05 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CHILLERTON : ML 630230 – Throughout ML : Main Road-Chillerton
Works description: Ironwork – DWN155 CHILLERTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019016
Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight
02 July — 05 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630228 – throughout ML : Main Road-Chillerton
Works description: Ironwork – DWN154 CHILLERTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019017
Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight
02 July — 05 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630231 – Throughout ML : Main Road-Chillerton
Works description: Ironwork – DWN158 CHILLERTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019020
Wilton Park Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
03 July — 06 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Wilton Park Road junction of Arthurs Hill
Works description: No excavation, topographical & GPR survey works. Night time only.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09268089
Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
02 July — 07 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ivy Cottage, Alverstone Road, Winford
Works description: S50 – Section 50 works by DARES to install sewer connection
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004074
Arnold Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
02 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : Whole length from the junction of St Faiths Road to junction of Shamblers Road 137m ML140201 : Arnold Road-Cow
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 140201 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018976
Chapel Lane, Arreton, Isle of Wight
03 July — 05 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Beacon Alley, jnc with Bagwich Lane, Godshill
Works description: Section 50 – Merstone Manor Farm, Chapel Lane, Merstone
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004100
Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
02 July — 07 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: TOTLAND : ML 640345 : Cliff Road-Totland
Works description: Emergeny Prep works- Soft spots – Cliff Road, Totland TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019023
Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
03 July — 06 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 FORELANDS FIELD ROAD , BEMBRIDGE, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION TO NEW HOUSE.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09268622
High Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
02 July — 05 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 4
Works description: Lay new service from main in farside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115159895-00797
Lamorbey Terrace, Lake, Isle of Wight
02 July — 16 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s no.20
Works description: Skip Licence- Lamorbey Terrace, Lake – 02/07-15/07
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004082
Magdalen Crescent, Cowes, Isle of Wight
02 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : Inbetween House no 1 & 47 to House no 10 37m ML140152A : Magdalen Crescent-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 140152A COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018861
Nelson Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
02 July — 04 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: on the junction of COLLINGWOOD ROAD and NELSON ROAD on NELSON ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 26 – DSLAM – 380876 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ051UH03
Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
02 July — 07 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NITON : North Butts, Niton ML530093 : Newport Road-Niton
Works description: Remedial works to reduce flooding issues NITON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019026
New Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
02 July — 07 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640505 New road, Porchfield : New Road-Porchfield
Works description: Driveway Adjustments post surfacing PORCHFIELD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019025
Oak Tree Way, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
02 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES: Whole length of footway from John Nash Avenue (ML 162290): Oak Tree Way-East Cowes
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWL: BIT PARTRECON FWR: BIT PARTRECON) EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018975
Pitts Lane, Binstead, Isle of Wight
03 July — 12 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS HOLLY COTTAGE
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM MID CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115418094-01299
Sandy Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
03 July — 06 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : ML420292 – o/s property number 39 : Sandy Lane-Shanklin
Works description: Irowork – DWN 157 SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019018
Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
03 July — 06 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 9 SPRING HILL, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – INSTALL NEW WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09264079
St Michaels Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight
02 July — 16 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 4 St Michaels Avenue, Ryde
Works description: Scaffold licence – 4 St Michaels Avenue, Ryde
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004099
Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
02 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 68
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001950
Westwood Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
03 July — 12 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 2
Works description: RELAY SERVICE FROM FARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115408095-01874
Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight
02 July — 07 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NORTHWOOD : ML140278 Wyatts Lane, Northwood : Wyatts Lane-Northwood
Works description: Driveway adjustments post surfacing NORTHWOOD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019027
