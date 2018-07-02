Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 2nd July 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Racecourse, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT: Racecourse roundabout, for its entire length (ML 210057): Racecourse-Newport

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H1 Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating Rural-:H/1(Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018480

A3055 Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

03 July — 06 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: from junction hope road to junction with wilton park road

Works description: no excavation, topographical and GPR survey works. Night works only

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09267199

B3328 Chine Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

03 July — 07 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : Trees on the boundary of Vernon Meadow Car Park : Chine Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: tree cutting works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018994

Beacon Alley, Godshill, Isle of Wight

03 July — 06 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GODSHILL : ML530115 – From The Beacon to Lavender’s Farm : Beacon Alley-Godshill

Works description: Hedge Cutting and tree trimming GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018876

Longwood Lane, Lake, Isle of Wight

02 July — 05 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: LAKE : Just above layby, east side : Longwood Lane-Lake – 1758

Works description: drainage repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019038

Lower Knighton Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

02 July — 05 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWCHURCH : West of Old Mill House : Lower Knighton Lane-Newchurch

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019040

Pyle Shute, Chale, Isle of Wight

02 July — 05 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CHALE : Junction of Newman lane towards Pyle : Pyle Shute-Chale

Works description: c/way patching repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019039

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

02 July — 17 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: OS 68

Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115193356-01829

A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

02 July — 31 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From the junc of BLACKGANG OLD ROAD approx 300m NE on BLACKGANG ROAD

Works description: NITON – 331387- dig for cable lay

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WSEP00IBMULHJS07

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

02 July — 04 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From SO LYCH gate to Opposite of 12 on BROADWAY

Works description: SANDOWN – 379285 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPWFWHP02

A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

02 July — 07 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE : ML310052 Marlborough Road, Ryde : Marlborough Road-Ryde

Works description: Ironwork benching to reduce gully overflow RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019024

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

03 July — 06 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : On the Brightstone bound side of the carriageway just past Brightstone Holiday Camp entrance ML630078 : M

Works description: c/way patch repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019000

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

03 July — 17 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S KILDARE

Works description: EXCAVATE JOINT HOLE FOR NEW CONNECTION BACKFILL AND REINSTATE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30002121

A3055 Stroud Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

03 July — 06 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : O/s Rapanui : Stroud Road-Freshwater

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018896

A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle of Wight

03 July — 06 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: APSE HEATH : On the Sandown bound side of the carriageway just before the roundabout ML410082 : Newport Road-Apse Heat

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018996

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

02 July — 14 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Trotters Riding School,Asdhey Road,Ryde,IOW

Works description: Locate & repair leak on new main & carry out permanant reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09228675

B3321 Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

03 July — 17 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: In front of Inshore Lifeboat Station on Clarence Rd @ J/O Minerva Rd to opposite Evangelical church/55 Clarence Rd

Works description: To undertake trial holes to determine route prior to full works starting at site meeting 13/06/18 between SSEN & Island Roads.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LP705S30001049

B3321 Minerva Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

02 July — 14 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: o/s 19 Minerva Road to jct Clarence Road

Works description: To undertake trial holes to determine route prior to full works starting at site meeting 13/06/18 between SSEN & Island Roads.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LP705S30001047

B3323 Clatterford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

02 July — 05 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : O/s 58, Newport bound lane ML230071 : Clatterford Road-Newport

Works description: pothole repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018966

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

02 July — 09 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Unit 2 32-39

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 02/07-08/07

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004089

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

02 July — 05 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: os the man in the moon

Works description: Replace damaged valve box –

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW022PA260618VB/1-01584

B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

02 July — 05 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: opposite to 30 on OCEAN VIEW ROAD

Works description: VENTNOR – 497282 – 375575 – REACTIVE REPAIR – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAAKEG02

Blackgang Old Road, Chale, Isle of Wight

02 July — 31 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From the junc of BLACKGANG ROAD to S/O Ship Ashore Cafe on BLACKGANG OLD ROAD

Works description: NITON – 331387 -dig for cable lay

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WSEP00IBMULHJS06

Hope Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

03 July — 06 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: hope road from junc arthurs hill to o/s number 14

Works description: no excavation, topographical & GPR survvey works. night works only

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09267296

Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight

02 July — 05 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CHILLERTON : ML 630230 – Throughout ML : Main Road-Chillerton

Works description: Ironwork – DWN155 CHILLERTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019016

Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight

02 July — 05 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630228 – throughout ML : Main Road-Chillerton

Works description: Ironwork – DWN154 CHILLERTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019017

Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight

02 July — 05 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630231 – Throughout ML : Main Road-Chillerton

Works description: Ironwork – DWN158 CHILLERTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019020

Wilton Park Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

03 July — 06 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Wilton Park Road junction of Arthurs Hill

Works description: No excavation, topographical & GPR survey works. Night time only.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09268089

Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

02 July — 07 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ivy Cottage, Alverstone Road, Winford

Works description: S50 – Section 50 works by DARES to install sewer connection

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004074

Arnold Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

02 July — 14 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : Whole length from the junction of St Faiths Road to junction of Shamblers Road 137m ML140201 : Arnold Road-Cow

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 140201 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018976

Chapel Lane, Arreton, Isle of Wight

03 July — 05 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Beacon Alley, jnc with Bagwich Lane, Godshill

Works description: Section 50 – Merstone Manor Farm, Chapel Lane, Merstone

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004100

Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

02 July — 07 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: TOTLAND : ML 640345 : Cliff Road-Totland

Works description: Emergeny Prep works- Soft spots – Cliff Road, Totland TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019023

Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

03 July — 06 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 5 FORELANDS FIELD ROAD , BEMBRIDGE, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION TO NEW HOUSE.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09268622

High Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

02 July — 05 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 4

Works description: Lay new service from main in farside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115159895-00797

Lamorbey Terrace, Lake, Isle of Wight

02 July — 16 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s no.20

Works description: Skip Licence- Lamorbey Terrace, Lake – 02/07-15/07

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004082

Magdalen Crescent, Cowes, Isle of Wight

02 July — 14 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : Inbetween House no 1 & 47 to House no 10 37m ML140152A : Magdalen Crescent-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 140152A COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018861

Nelson Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

02 July — 04 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: on the junction of COLLINGWOOD ROAD and NELSON ROAD on NELSON ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 26 – DSLAM – 380876 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ051UH03

Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

02 July — 07 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NITON : North Butts, Niton ML530093 : Newport Road-Niton

Works description: Remedial works to reduce flooding issues NITON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019026

New Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

02 July — 07 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640505 New road, Porchfield : New Road-Porchfield

Works description: Driveway Adjustments post surfacing PORCHFIELD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019025

Oak Tree Way, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

02 July — 14 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES: Whole length of footway from John Nash Avenue (ML 162290): Oak Tree Way-East Cowes

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWL: BIT PARTRECON FWR: BIT PARTRECON) EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018975

Pitts Lane, Binstead, Isle of Wight

03 July — 12 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS HOLLY COTTAGE

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM MID CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115418094-01299

Sandy Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

03 July — 06 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : ML420292 – o/s property number 39 : Sandy Lane-Shanklin

Works description: Irowork – DWN 157 SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019018

Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

03 July — 06 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 9 SPRING HILL, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – INSTALL NEW WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09264079

St Michaels Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight

02 July — 16 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 4 St Michaels Avenue, Ryde

Works description: Scaffold licence – 4 St Michaels Avenue, Ryde

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004099

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

02 July — 14 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 68

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001950

Westwood Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

03 July — 12 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 2

Works description: RELAY SERVICE FROM FARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115408095-01874

Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight

02 July — 07 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NORTHWOOD : ML140278 Wyatts Lane, Northwood : Wyatts Lane-Northwood

Works description: Driveway adjustments post surfacing NORTHWOOD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019027