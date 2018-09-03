Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 3rd September 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
04 September — 07 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From sideof 250 To outside 234 on NEWPORT ROAD
Works description: COWES 544627 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in Footway to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUM0DMA01
B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
03 September — 08 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 46 OCEAN VIEW RD VENTNOR ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Dig in C/W and repair sewer
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09277565
Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
04 September — 07 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : O/s dodnor farm. ML240364 : Dodnor Lane-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019550
Lime Kiln Shute, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
03 September — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML440182 – From junction of Rowlands Lane to Newport Shute : Lime Kiln Shute-Newchurch
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and surfacing NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019238
Lower Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
03 September — 21 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : From the junction of Upper Road to 284m east : Lower Road-Brading
Works description: Soil nailed gabions along southern edge of the Road to stabilise slope. BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000019256
Mersley Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
03 September — 06 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML440184 – from Knighton Lane – 422 mtrs north : Mersley Lane-Newchurch
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and surfacing NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019240
Mersley Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
03 September — 06 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML440183 – from junctions Lime Kiln Shute and Newport Shute 348 mtrs south : Mersley Lane-Newchurch
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and surfacing NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019239
Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
03 September — 05 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Rew Street near Jamesbridge and near Gas Governor Gurnard Isle of Wight PO31 8NT
Works description: Access existing BT chambers to install new fibre cable. On site between 09:30 to 15:30. All other times highway to be clear.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC8W00ONEA47542178A
A3020 Coppins Bridge, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 September — 08 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : ML240288 : Coppins Bridge-Newport
Works description: Post work – raise gully in concrete channel NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019629
A3055 Sandown Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
03 September — 10 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: skew bridge
Works description: scaffold license (mobile elevated working platform for tree works) 03/09/2018-07//09/2018
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004232
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
03 September — 06 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 1 ASHEY ROAD , RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: WATER MAIN CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09382100
B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight
04 September — 07 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: TOTLAND : up the side of LoCo shop : The Broadway-Totland
Works description: perm repair to footway defect
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019576
B3330 Pondwell Hill, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
03 September — 08 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: PONDWELL HILL FROM START WITH NETTLESTONE HILL TO OUTSIDE 29 POUNDWELL HILL NETTLESTONE PO34 5DL
Works description: We need excess to underground structure to allow us to pull in a new fibre cable to allow us to provide a new service to the customer we will work 09:30 to 15:30 road clear at all other times using two way lights
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC005CC1W00000IBTUKRRX0D
B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight
03 September — 08 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ON NETTLESTONE HILL JUST BEFORE RYDE BRIDLEWAY 61 TO START OF POUNDWELL HILL NETTLESTONE PO34 5DL
Works description: We need excess to underground structure to allow us to pull in a new fibre cable to allow us to provide a new service to the customer we will work 09:30 to 15:30 road clear at all other times with two way lights
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W00000IBTUKRRX0C
B3399 Farriers Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
03 September — 08 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SHORWELL : ML630134 – Outside Elm Cottage & Pell Cottages : Farriers Way-Shorwell
Works description: Post works – Repair concret strapopp 1&2 Pell Cottage, Verge fill outside Elm Cottage SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019624
Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
03 September — 08 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: TOTLAND : ML630154 : Cliff Road-Totland
Works description: Install new kerb across pedestrian gateway entrance. Approx 2m TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019501
Combley Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight
03 September — 06 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Approx 416m SW form outside Guildford Farm on COMBLEY ROAD
Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE 496028, 496029, 495983 – Reactive Repairs – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in Verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBB9WGCN02
Dover Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
03 September — 06 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : On the south bound side of the c/way at the bottom of Dover street Ryde, at the junction with East Street o/s No
Works description: Ironwork repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019477
Hope Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
03 September — 08 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OS PLOTS 1-4 AT NO 1
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICES FROM NEARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITES
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: XW042W115491035-00860
Little Whitehouse Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
03 September — 06 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: CALBOURNE : Little Whitehouse Road, Porchfield O/s Little Whitehouse, near the junction with Bunts Hill road. : Little
Works description: Drainage investigation works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019482
Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
03 September — 08 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CALBOURNE : ML640287 – Outside Appletree Cottage : Pound Lane-Calbourne
Works description: Enquiry 16115832 – Verge fill CALBOURNE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019628
A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
03 September — 10 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside front of 12.
Works description: Scaffold Licence 03/09-09/09
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004220
Albert Mews, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 September — 25 October
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: All of Albert Mews
Works description: Private Road – Notice for co-ordination purposes only. No registration information will be sent as per agreement with Ian Thornton. Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys.
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP133-27
Albert Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
03 September — 10 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/s 19
Works description: Crane Licence- 03/09-09/09
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004236
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
03 September — 17 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Red Cross Shop
Works description: Scaffold License- 03/09-16/09
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004233
B3330 Nettlestone Green, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
04 September — 11 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/s Riding Light
Works description: Skip Licence- 04/09-10/09
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004216
B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
04 September — 18 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s Jewsons
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 04/09/2018- 17/09/2018
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004235
Beatrice Terrace, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 September — 25 October
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: All of Beatrice Terrace
Works description: Private Road – Notice for co-ordination purposes only. NEEMENT WITR THEYS>STALLATION OF FIBREOPTIC CABLE< CHAMBERS & tobys.stallation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys.stallation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys. Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: YP018NP133-29 Carter Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
03 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH LANDGUARD ROAD, EAST TO THE JUNCTION WITH REGENT STREET (ML 440303): J/O LAND
Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x Give Way) SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019379
Clarendon Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
03 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH REGENT STREET, EAST TO JUNCTION OF EAST MOUNT ROAD (ML 430462a & ML 440461):
Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x No Entry) SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019378
Collingwood Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
03 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : AT THE JUNCTION WITH BROOK ROAD (ML 440242) : J/O BROOK RD G/WAY
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019383
Coppins Close, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 September — 25 October
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: All of Coppins Close
Works description: Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP133-58
Fairlee Cemetery, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 September — 25 October
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: All of Fairlee Cemetery
Works description: Private Road – Notice for co-ordination purposes only. No registration information will be sent as per agreement with Ian Thornton. Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys.
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP133-31
Fairlee Hospital, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 September — 25 October
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: All of Fairlee Hospital
Works description: Private Road – Notice for co-ordination purposes only. No registration information will be sent as per agreement with Ian Thornton. Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys.
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP133-10
Gatcombe Village Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight
03 September — 08 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: GATCOMBE : ML640432 – From Sandy Lane to Gatcombe House entrance : Gatcombe Village Road-Gatcombe
Works description: Post works – Verge Fill across ML and repair step outside The Old Lodge GATCOMBE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019627
Highfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT: From junction with Barton Road to junction with School Lane, 210m, ML 240274: Highfield Road-Newport
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019494
Howard Close, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 September — 25 October
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: All of Howard Close
Works description: Private Road – Notice for co-ordination purposes only. No registration information will be sent as per agreement with Ian Thornton. Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys.
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018P133-21
Lucerne Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
04 September — 06 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 3 Lucerne Rd, Shanklin PO37 7JL, UK
Works description: 551025 – SHANKLIN – Excavate to install Approx. 43m new duct due to customer off supply –
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUTGRVF01
Mckeown Close, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 September — 25 October
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: All of Mckeown Close
Works description: Private Road – Notice for co-ordination purposes only. No registration information will be sent as per agreement with Ian Thornton. Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys.
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP133-54
Meadow Drive, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
03 September — 05 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 64 MEADOW DRIVE,BEMBRIDGE
Works description: BEMBRIDGE 546231 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUNE5FF01
Medina High School, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 September — 25 October
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: All of Medina High School
Works description: Private Road – Notice for co-ordination purposes only. No registration information will be sent as per agreement with Ian Thornton. Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys.
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP133-05
Mews Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 September — 20 October
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: From junction to Fairlee Road to entrance to Little Fairlee Farm
Works description: Private Road – Notice for co-ordination purposes only. No registration information will be sent as per agreement with Ian Thornton. Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys.
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP133-03
Milford Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
03 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : AT THE JUNCTION WITH ATHERLEY ROAD (ML 441228) : J/O ATHERLEY RD N/E
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019384
Newport Quay, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 September — 25 October
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: From underpass of Medina Way up to junction with Seaclose
Works description: Private Road – Notice for co-ordination purposes only. No registration information will be sent as per agreement with Ian Thornton. Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys.
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP133-38
New Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
03 September — 08 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640505 – Outside Purbeck Cottage : New Road-Porchfield
Works description: Post works – Kerb and block paving PORCHFIELD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019626
Princes Way, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
03 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : AT THE JUNCTION WITH SANDY LANE (ML 440285) : J/O SANDY LANE G/WAY
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019390
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
03 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : OUTSIDE THE CO-OP (ML 420163) : O/S CO-OP NRT SIGN
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019375
Ronsons Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight
03 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 RONSONS CLOSE, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09367062
Seaclose – Access Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 September — 25 October
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: All of Seaclose Access Road
Works description: Private Road – Notice for co-ordination purposes only. No registration information will be sent as per agreement with Ian Thornton. Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys.
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP133-36
South Bank Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
03 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES : Whole length from the junction of Beatrice Avenue to the junction of Crossways Rd 342m ML140250 : South B
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML140250 EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019601
St Johns Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
03 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : JUST WEST OF THE JUNCTION OF UPPER HYDE LANE (ML 410006) : O/S NO 6 NLT SIGN
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019380
Sunnycrest – Access Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 September — 25 October
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: All of Sunnycrest Access Road
Works description: Private Road – Notice for co-ordination purposes only. No registration information will be sent as per agreement with Ian Thornton. Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys.
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP133-55
Sylvan Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
03 September — 08 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: EAST COWES : ML140284 – Sylvia Drive, junction with New Barn Road : Sylvan Avenue-East Cowes
Works description: Pre works – Install gully and pip 6 meters to existing gully pot EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019625
Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
04 September — 07 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1A UPTON ROAD , RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – Interim to perm reinstatement & connect new water main
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09377164
Wilton Park Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
03 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : AT THE JUNCTION WITH SANDOWN ROAD (ML 420162) : J/O SANDOWN RD G/WAY
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019386
Wilton Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
03 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN: AT THE JUNCTION OF WILTON PARK ROAD & WILTON ROAD (ML 440317): J/O WILTON PARK RD N/E
Works description: Replacement of No 1 Sign (1 x No Entry) SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019388
Monday, 3rd September, 2018 7:40am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lri
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓