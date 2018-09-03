Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 3rd September 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

04 September — 07 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From sideof 250 To outside 234 on NEWPORT ROAD

Works description: COWES 544627 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in Footway to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUM0DMA01

B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

03 September — 08 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S 46 OCEAN VIEW RD VENTNOR ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Dig in C/W and repair sewer

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09277565

Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

04 September — 07 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : O/s dodnor farm. ML240364 : Dodnor Lane-Newport

Works description: Carriageway repairs NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019550

Lime Kiln Shute, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

03 September — 29 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML440182 – From junction of Rowlands Lane to Newport Shute : Lime Kiln Shute-Newchurch

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and surfacing NEWCHURCH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019238

Lower Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

03 September — 21 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : From the junction of Upper Road to 284m east : Lower Road-Brading

Works description: Soil nailed gabions along southern edge of the Road to stabilise slope. BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000019256

Mersley Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

03 September — 06 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML440184 – from Knighton Lane – 422 mtrs north : Mersley Lane-Newchurch

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and surfacing NEWCHURCH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019240

Mersley Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

03 September — 06 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML440183 – from junctions Lime Kiln Shute and Newport Shute 348 mtrs south : Mersley Lane-Newchurch

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and surfacing NEWCHURCH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019239

Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

03 September — 05 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Rew Street near Jamesbridge and near Gas Governor Gurnard Isle of Wight PO31 8NT

Works description: Access existing BT chambers to install new fibre cable. On site between 09:30 to 15:30. All other times highway to be clear.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC8W00ONEA47542178A

A3020 Coppins Bridge, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 September — 08 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : ML240288 : Coppins Bridge-Newport

Works description: Post work – raise gully in concrete channel NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019629

A3055 Sandown Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

03 September — 10 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: skew bridge

Works description: scaffold license (mobile elevated working platform for tree works) 03/09/2018-07//09/2018

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004232

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

03 September — 06 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 1 ASHEY ROAD , RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: WATER MAIN CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09382100

B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight

04 September — 07 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: TOTLAND : up the side of LoCo shop : The Broadway-Totland

Works description: perm repair to footway defect

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019576

B3330 Pondwell Hill, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

03 September — 08 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: PONDWELL HILL FROM START WITH NETTLESTONE HILL TO OUTSIDE 29 POUNDWELL HILL NETTLESTONE PO34 5DL

Works description: We need excess to underground structure to allow us to pull in a new fibre cable to allow us to provide a new service to the customer we will work 09:30 to 15:30 road clear at all other times using two way lights

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC005CC1W00000IBTUKRRX0D

B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight

03 September — 08 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ON NETTLESTONE HILL JUST BEFORE RYDE BRIDLEWAY 61 TO START OF POUNDWELL HILL NETTLESTONE PO34 5DL

Works description: We need excess to underground structure to allow us to pull in a new fibre cable to allow us to provide a new service to the customer we will work 09:30 to 15:30 road clear at all other times with two way lights

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W00000IBTUKRRX0C

B3399 Farriers Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

03 September — 08 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SHORWELL : ML630134 – Outside Elm Cottage & Pell Cottages : Farriers Way-Shorwell

Works description: Post works – Repair concret strapopp 1&2 Pell Cottage, Verge fill outside Elm Cottage SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019624

Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

03 September — 08 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: TOTLAND : ML630154 : Cliff Road-Totland

Works description: Install new kerb across pedestrian gateway entrance. Approx 2m TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019501

Combley Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight

03 September — 06 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Approx 416m SW form outside Guildford Farm on COMBLEY ROAD

Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE 496028, 496029, 495983 – Reactive Repairs – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in Verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBB9WGCN02

Dover Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

03 September — 06 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : On the south bound side of the c/way at the bottom of Dover street Ryde, at the junction with East Street o/s No

Works description: Ironwork repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019477

Hope Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

03 September — 08 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: OS PLOTS 1-4 AT NO 1

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICES FROM NEARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITES

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: XW042W115491035-00860

Little Whitehouse Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

03 September — 06 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: CALBOURNE : Little Whitehouse Road, Porchfield O/s Little Whitehouse, near the junction with Bunts Hill road. : Little

Works description: Drainage investigation works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019482

Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

03 September — 08 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CALBOURNE : ML640287 – Outside Appletree Cottage : Pound Lane-Calbourne

Works description: Enquiry 16115832 – Verge fill CALBOURNE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019628

A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

03 September — 10 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside front of 12.

Works description: Scaffold Licence 03/09-09/09

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004220

Albert Mews, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 September — 25 October

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: All of Albert Mews

Works description: Private Road – Notice for co-ordination purposes only. No registration information will be sent as per agreement with Ian Thornton. Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys.

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP133-27

Albert Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

03 September — 10 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/s 19

Works description: Crane Licence- 03/09-09/09

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004236

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

03 September — 17 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Red Cross Shop

Works description: Scaffold License- 03/09-16/09

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004233

B3330 Nettlestone Green, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

04 September — 11 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/s Riding Light

Works description: Skip Licence- 04/09-10/09

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004216

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

04 September — 18 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s Jewsons

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 04/09/2018- 17/09/2018

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004235

Beatrice Terrace, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 September — 25 October

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: All of Beatrice Terrace

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP133-29

Carter Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

03 September — 15 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH LANDGUARD ROAD, EAST TO THE JUNCTION WITH REGENT STREET (ML 440303): J/O LAND

Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x Give Way) SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019379

Clarendon Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

03 September — 15 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH REGENT STREET, EAST TO JUNCTION OF EAST MOUNT ROAD (ML 430462a & ML 440461):

Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x No Entry) SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019378

Collingwood Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

03 September — 15 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : AT THE JUNCTION WITH BROOK ROAD (ML 440242) : J/O BROOK RD G/WAY

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019383

Coppins Close, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 September — 25 October

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: All of Coppins Close

Works description: Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP133-58

Fairlee Cemetery, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 September — 25 October

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: All of Fairlee Cemetery

Works description: Private Road – Notice for co-ordination purposes only. No registration information will be sent as per agreement with Ian Thornton. Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys.

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP133-31

Fairlee Hospital, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 September — 25 October

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: All of Fairlee Hospital

Works description: Private Road – Notice for co-ordination purposes only. No registration information will be sent as per agreement with Ian Thornton. Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys.

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP133-10

Gatcombe Village Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight

03 September — 08 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: GATCOMBE : ML640432 – From Sandy Lane to Gatcombe House entrance : Gatcombe Village Road-Gatcombe

Works description: Post works – Verge Fill across ML and repair step outside The Old Lodge GATCOMBE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019627

Highfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 September — 15 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT: From junction with Barton Road to junction with School Lane, 210m, ML 240274: Highfield Road-Newport

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019494

Howard Close, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 September — 25 October

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: All of Howard Close

Works description: Private Road – Notice for co-ordination purposes only. No registration information will be sent as per agreement with Ian Thornton. Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys.

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018P133-21

Lucerne Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

04 September — 06 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 3 Lucerne Rd, Shanklin PO37 7JL, UK

Works description: 551025 – SHANKLIN – Excavate to install Approx. 43m new duct due to customer off supply –

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUTGRVF01

Mckeown Close, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 September — 25 October

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: All of Mckeown Close

Works description: Private Road – Notice for co-ordination purposes only. No registration information will be sent as per agreement with Ian Thornton. Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys.

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP133-54

Meadow Drive, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

03 September — 05 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 64 MEADOW DRIVE,BEMBRIDGE

Works description: BEMBRIDGE 546231 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUNE5FF01

Medina High School, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 September — 25 October

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: All of Medina High School

Works description: Private Road – Notice for co-ordination purposes only. No registration information will be sent as per agreement with Ian Thornton. Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys.

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP133-05

Mews Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 September — 20 October

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: From junction to Fairlee Road to entrance to Little Fairlee Farm

Works description: Private Road – Notice for co-ordination purposes only. No registration information will be sent as per agreement with Ian Thornton. Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys.

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP133-03

Milford Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

03 September — 15 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : AT THE JUNCTION WITH ATHERLEY ROAD (ML 441228) : J/O ATHERLEY RD N/E

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019384

Newport Quay, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 September — 25 October

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: From underpass of Medina Way up to junction with Seaclose

Works description: Private Road – Notice for co-ordination purposes only. No registration information will be sent as per agreement with Ian Thornton. Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys.

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP133-38

New Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

03 September — 08 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640505 – Outside Purbeck Cottage : New Road-Porchfield

Works description: Post works – Kerb and block paving PORCHFIELD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019626

Princes Way, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

03 September — 15 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : AT THE JUNCTION WITH SANDY LANE (ML 440285) : J/O SANDY LANE G/WAY

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019390

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

03 September — 15 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : OUTSIDE THE CO-OP (ML 420163) : O/S CO-OP NRT SIGN

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019375

Ronsons Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight

03 September — 15 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 RONSONS CLOSE, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09367062

Seaclose – Access Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 September — 25 October

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: All of Seaclose Access Road

Works description: Private Road – Notice for co-ordination purposes only. No registration information will be sent as per agreement with Ian Thornton. Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys.

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP133-36

South Bank Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

03 September — 15 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES : Whole length from the junction of Beatrice Avenue to the junction of Crossways Rd 342m ML140250 : South B

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML140250 EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019601

St Johns Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

03 September — 15 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : JUST WEST OF THE JUNCTION OF UPPER HYDE LANE (ML 410006) : O/S NO 6 NLT SIGN

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019380

Sunnycrest – Access Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 September — 25 October

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: All of Sunnycrest Access Road

Works description: Private Road – Notice for co-ordination purposes only. No registration information will be sent as per agreement with Ian Thornton. Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys.

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP133-55

Sylvan Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

03 September — 08 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: EAST COWES : ML140284 – Sylvia Drive, junction with New Barn Road : Sylvan Avenue-East Cowes

Works description: Pre works – Install gully and pip 6 meters to existing gully pot EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019625

Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

04 September — 07 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1A UPTON ROAD , RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – Interim to perm reinstatement & connect new water main

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09377164

Wilton Park Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

03 September — 15 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : AT THE JUNCTION WITH SANDOWN ROAD (ML 420162) : J/O SANDOWN RD G/WAY

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019386

Wilton Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

03 September — 15 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN: AT THE JUNCTION OF WILTON PARK ROAD & WILTON ROAD (ML 440317): J/O WILTON PARK RD N/E

Works description: Replacement of No 1 Sign (1 x No Entry) SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019388

