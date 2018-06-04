Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 4th June 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
04 June — 07 June
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE 355 NEWPORT ROAD ON NEWPORT ROAD
Works description: COWES – 20 – 467238 – Deload/Reload of Street Cabinet – To build a new joint box FW/VERGEand lay approx 7m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB04
A3055 Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight
05 June — 19 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : From entrance to Beaper Farm south : Beaper Shute-Brading
Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing two locations BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017804
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
04 June — 07 June
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SANDOWN : Outside Broadbeach Court (ML410046) : Broadway-Sandown
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018764
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
04 June — 07 June
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 14-16 HIGH ST SHANKLIN ISLE OF WIGHT I
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTIONS FOR NEW FLATS
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09168967
A3055 New Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
04 June — 07 June
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : O/s 99 (opps 79 – just before lay by) marked with a cone : New Road-Brading
Works description: DRAINAGE INVESTIGATION
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018766
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 June — 08 June
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: at the junc of CEDAR HILL on CARISBROOKE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 3 – DSLAM 407661 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQNLPEV08
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQNLPEV09
B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 June — 06 June
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: IN THE CARRIAGEWAY OUTSIDE THE PRINCE OF WALES PUBLIC HOUSE
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE TO EXCAVATE AND REPLACE A FRAME AND COVER IN THE CARRIAGEWAY
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018COWES-NEWPORT-288-9
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
04 June — 16 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : From pedestrian crossng to junction of Lugley Street : St James Street-Newport
Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017815
B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight
04 June — 22 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : From Cyrpress Road 350m south, ML 240140 : Medina Avenue-Newport
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-Fibrovia:U/H4 Resurface 30mm Fibrovia Urban:H4) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018205
B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight
04 June — 22 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : From junction with St Georges Approach 285m south, ML 240141 : Medina Avenue-Newport
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-Fibrovia:U/H4 Resurface 30mm Fibrovia Urban:H4) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018206
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
05 June — 08 June
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: opposite the junc of CEDAR HILL on HIGH STREET
Works description: NEWPORT 3 – DSLAM 407661 – To build a new joint box footwayand lay approx 6m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQNLPEV08
Hilbre Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
04 June — 07 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: ST HELENS : o/s Old Orchard : ST HELENS
Works description: c/way repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0301000018829
Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
05 June — 08 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : On the hill, middle of c/w o/s Merryweather cottage which is the only large thatched property : Hillway Ro
Works description: Supply and install a new m/h frame and cover reinstate c/w surround 0.6m2 dbm, following residents reports of it being noisy TM road closure req (CW: Irnwk not exceed +or- 20mm) Carriageway ironworks post cip BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018781
Appleford Road, Chale, Isle of Wight
04 June — 07 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CHALE : Near j/o Beacon Alley (ML530113) : Appleford Road-Chale
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018768
B3323 Bowcombe Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
04 June — 16 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CARISBROOKE : O/s the property Checkmate R345 : Bowcombe Road—Bowcombe Road-Carisbrooke
Works description: retaining wall repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018678
B3325 Nodes Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
04 June — 07 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: JUNCTION WITH NEWPORT ROAD ON NODES ROAD
Works description: COWES – 20 – 467238 – Traffic Management – to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB04
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB05
B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
04 June — 07 June
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: WROXALL : outside no 19 : Clarence Road-Wroxall
Works description: Reset and paco 1 x gully WROXALL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018826
B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
05 June — 08 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WROXALL : Clarence Road-Wroxall on footway outside No.29, “Hillside”. : Clarence Road-Wroxall – 20257
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018815
B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
04 June — 16 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : From the junction of Beaper Shute to the entrance of Hill Farm : Carpenters Road-Brading
Works description: Post works – Channels – Carpenters Road, Brading BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018846
B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
04 June — 16 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : From the Eentrance of Olive Cottage to the entrnace of St Helens Sewage Treatment works : Carpenters Road-B
Works description: Post works – Channels BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018848
B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
04 June — 16 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : From the entrance of St Helens Sewage treatment works to Hope Cottage : Carpenters Road-Brading
Works description: Post works – Channels Carpenters Road, Brading BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018849
B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
04 June — 16 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : From the entrance of Hill Farm640m east : Carpenters Road-Brading
Works description: Post works – Channels – Carpenters Road, Brading BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018847
B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
04 June — 16 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : From the junction of Beaper Shute to the entrance of Hill Farm : Carpenters Road-Brading
Works description: Post works – Channels – Carpenters Road, Brading BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018852
B3401 Cedar Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 June — 08 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: at the junc of CARISBROOKE ROAD on CEDAR HILL
Works description: NEWPORT 3 – DSLAM 407661 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQNLPEV08
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQNLPEV10
Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 June — 06 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: AT THE JCN WITH CATHERINE TERRACE
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE DESILTING OF AN EXISTING CHAMBER
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: YP018COWES-NEWPORT-288-8
New Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
04 June — 07 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brightstone C of E Primary School,New Road,Brightstone,IOW.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTIONS TO 5 NEW HOUSES
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09205775
A3055 Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
04 June — 07 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 PIER STREET, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: CONNECT NEW SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09216482
A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
05 June — 12 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s Sainsburys 10 School Green Road, Freshwater
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 05/06-11/06
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004018
Arthur Moody Drive, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
04 June — 07 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: CARISBROOKE : Arthur Moody Drive, Newport. ML260407 : Arthur Moody Drive-Carisbrooke
Works description: Missing kerb needs to be replaced. CARISBROOKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018850
Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
04 June — 16 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : From the junction with Josephs Way 260m East. ML440235 : Carter Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML440235 SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018683
Crossfield Avenue, Cowes, Isle of Wight
05 June — 19 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : From the juction of Baring Road 180m just the junction of Guppy Close ML140146 : Crossfield Avenue-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 140146 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018779
Donnington Drive, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
04 June — 11 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 25
Works description: Skip Licence-04/06-10/06
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004033
Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
05 June — 12 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: On Road O/S Undercliffe House Shankllin
Works description: Skip Licence- 05/06-11/06
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004014
Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight
04 June — 07 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH MEADOWSIDE TO THE JCN WITH CHIVERTON WALK
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF FIBRE BROADBAND
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-10
Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 June — 08 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH CHIVERTON WALK TO THE SIDE OF No.186
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF FIBRE BROADBAND
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-11
Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 June — 19 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.142 TO THE JCN WITH MEADOESIDE
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF DUCTING & CHAMBERS FOR FIBRE-OPTIC CABLE
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP32-1/01
Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 June — 19 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE 101 TO OUTSDIE 105
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF DUCTING FOR FIBRE-OPTIC CABLE
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-3/01
Hillcrest Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight
05 June — 19 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ROOKLEY : South down Hillcrest Road turn left by house no 5 to house 13 ML640385A : Hillcrest Road-Rookley
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 640385A ROOKLEY
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018776
Meadowside, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 June — 19 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: FROM OPPOSITE No.17 CROSSING THE ROAD
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF DUCTING & CHAMBERS FOR FIBRE-OPTIC CABLE
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP32-3/01
Meadowside, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 June — 19 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM OPPOSITE No.17 TO OUTSIDE No.09
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF DUCTING & CHAMBERS FOR FIBRE-OPTIC CABLE
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP32-2
Newnham Lane, Binstead, Isle of Wight
04 June — 07 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: BINSTEAD : ML340346 o/s puck house : Newnham Lane-Binstead
Works description: post works – pipe replaceing – Newnham Lane, Binstead BINSTEAD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018827
Oak Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
04 June — 07 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH GREENFIELDS ROAD FOR THEWHOLE LENGTH OF THE ROAD
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF FIBRE BROADBAND BOTH FOOTWAYS
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-4
Riverway, Newport, Isle of Wight
04 June — 07 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: opp junction little london on RIVERWAY
Works description: NEWPORT 22 – DSLAM 489514 – Non Civils Jointing Activity to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTVC6GC01
Three Gates Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
04 June — 16 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S NEW CAR SHOWROOM
Works description: excavate 1.5 m x 1.5 m in footway for disconnsction of supply
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001995
Ward Avenue, Cowes, Isle of Wight
05 June — 08 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 31 WARD AVENUE, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON WATER SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09219277
Weston Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
04 June — 13 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS ELM COTTAGE
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEASIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115241610-01868
Wheelers Bay Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
04 June — 14 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SIDE OF 50 DUDLEY ROAD
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115301874-01877
Image: Big Tall Guy under CC BY 2.0
Monday, 4th June, 2018 6:42am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kU5
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Top story, Travel
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓