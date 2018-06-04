Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 4th June 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

04 June — 07 June

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: OPPOSITE 355 NEWPORT ROAD ON NEWPORT ROAD

Works description: COWES – 20 – 467238 – Deload/Reload of Street Cabinet – To build a new joint box FW/VERGEand lay approx 7m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB04

A3055 Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight

05 June — 19 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : From entrance to Beaper Farm south : Beaper Shute-Brading

Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing two locations BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017804

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

04 June — 07 June

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SANDOWN : Outside Broadbeach Court (ML410046) : Broadway-Sandown

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018764

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

04 June — 07 June

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 14-16 HIGH ST SHANKLIN ISLE OF WIGHT I

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTIONS FOR NEW FLATS

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09168967

A3055 New Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

04 June — 07 June

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : O/s 99 (opps 79 – just before lay by) marked with a cone : New Road-Brading

Works description: DRAINAGE INVESTIGATION

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018766

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 June — 08 June

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: at the junc of CEDAR HILL on CARISBROOKE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 3 – DSLAM 407661 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQNLPEV08

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQNLPEV09

B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 June — 06 June

Delays likely Lane closure

Works location: IN THE CARRIAGEWAY OUTSIDE THE PRINCE OF WALES PUBLIC HOUSE

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE TO EXCAVATE AND REPLACE A FRAME AND COVER IN THE CARRIAGEWAY

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018COWES-NEWPORT-288-9

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

04 June — 16 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : From pedestrian crossng to junction of Lugley Street : St James Street-Newport

Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017815

B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight

04 June — 22 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : From Cyrpress Road 350m south, ML 240140 : Medina Avenue-Newport

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-Fibrovia:U/H4 Resurface 30mm Fibrovia Urban:H4) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018205

B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight

04 June — 22 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : From junction with St Georges Approach 285m south, ML 240141 : Medina Avenue-Newport

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-Fibrovia:U/H4 Resurface 30mm Fibrovia Urban:H4) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018206

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

05 June — 08 June

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: opposite the junc of CEDAR HILL on HIGH STREET

Works description: NEWPORT 3 – DSLAM 407661 – To build a new joint box footwayand lay approx 6m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQNLPEV08

Hilbre Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

04 June — 07 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: ST HELENS : o/s Old Orchard : ST HELENS

Works description: c/way repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0301000018829

Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

05 June — 08 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : On the hill, middle of c/w o/s Merryweather cottage which is the only large thatched property : Hillway Ro

Works description: Supply and install a new m/h frame and cover reinstate c/w surround 0.6m2 dbm, following residents reports of it being noisy TM road closure req (CW: Irnwk not exceed +or- 20mm) Carriageway ironworks post cip BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018781

Appleford Road, Chale, Isle of Wight

04 June — 07 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CHALE : Near j/o Beacon Alley (ML530113) : Appleford Road-Chale

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018768

B3323 Bowcombe Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

04 June — 16 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CARISBROOKE : O/s the property Checkmate R345 : Bowcombe Road—Bowcombe Road-Carisbrooke

Works description: retaining wall repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018678

B3325 Nodes Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

04 June — 07 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: JUNCTION WITH NEWPORT ROAD ON NODES ROAD

Works description: COWES – 20 – 467238 – Traffic Management – to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB04

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB05

B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

04 June — 07 June

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: WROXALL : outside no 19 : Clarence Road-Wroxall

Works description: Reset and paco 1 x gully WROXALL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018826

B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

05 June — 08 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WROXALL : Clarence Road-Wroxall on footway outside No.29, “Hillside”. : Clarence Road-Wroxall – 20257

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018815

B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

04 June — 16 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : From the junction of Beaper Shute to the entrance of Hill Farm : Carpenters Road-Brading

Works description: Post works – Channels – Carpenters Road, Brading BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018846

B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

04 June — 16 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : From the Eentrance of Olive Cottage to the entrnace of St Helens Sewage Treatment works : Carpenters Road-B

Works description: Post works – Channels BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018848

B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

04 June — 16 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : From the entrance of St Helens Sewage treatment works to Hope Cottage : Carpenters Road-Brading

Works description: Post works – Channels Carpenters Road, Brading BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018849

B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

04 June — 16 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : From the entrance of Hill Farm640m east : Carpenters Road-Brading

Works description: Post works – Channels – Carpenters Road, Brading BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018847

B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

04 June — 16 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : From the junction of Beaper Shute to the entrance of Hill Farm : Carpenters Road-Brading

Works description: Post works – Channels – Carpenters Road, Brading BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018852

B3401 Cedar Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 June — 08 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: at the junc of CARISBROOKE ROAD on CEDAR HILL

Works description: NEWPORT 3 – DSLAM 407661 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQNLPEV08

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQNLPEV10

Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 June — 06 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: AT THE JCN WITH CATHERINE TERRACE

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE DESILTING OF AN EXISTING CHAMBER

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: YP018COWES-NEWPORT-288-8

New Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

04 June — 07 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Brightstone C of E Primary School,New Road,Brightstone,IOW.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTIONS TO 5 NEW HOUSES

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09205775

A3055 Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

04 June — 07 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 5 PIER STREET, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: CONNECT NEW SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09216482

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

05 June — 12 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s Sainsburys 10 School Green Road, Freshwater

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 05/06-11/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004018

Arthur Moody Drive, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

04 June — 07 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: CARISBROOKE : Arthur Moody Drive, Newport. ML260407 : Arthur Moody Drive-Carisbrooke

Works description: Missing kerb needs to be replaced. CARISBROOKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018850

Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

04 June — 16 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : From the junction with Josephs Way 260m East. ML440235 : Carter Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML440235 SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018683

Crossfield Avenue, Cowes, Isle of Wight

05 June — 19 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : From the juction of Baring Road 180m just the junction of Guppy Close ML140146 : Crossfield Avenue-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 140146 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018779

Donnington Drive, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

04 June — 11 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 25

Works description: Skip Licence-04/06-10/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004033

Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

05 June — 12 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: On Road O/S Undercliffe House Shankllin

Works description: Skip Licence- 05/06-11/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004014

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight

04 June — 07 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH MEADOWSIDE TO THE JCN WITH CHIVERTON WALK

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF FIBRE BROADBAND

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-10

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 June — 08 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH CHIVERTON WALK TO THE SIDE OF No.186

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF FIBRE BROADBAND

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-11

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 June — 19 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.142 TO THE JCN WITH MEADOESIDE

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF DUCTING & CHAMBERS FOR FIBRE-OPTIC CABLE

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP32-1/01

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 June — 19 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE 101 TO OUTSDIE 105

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF DUCTING FOR FIBRE-OPTIC CABLE

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-3/01

Hillcrest Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight

05 June — 19 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ROOKLEY : South down Hillcrest Road turn left by house no 5 to house 13 ML640385A : Hillcrest Road-Rookley

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 640385A ROOKLEY

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018776

Meadowside, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 June — 19 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: FROM OPPOSITE No.17 CROSSING THE ROAD

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF DUCTING & CHAMBERS FOR FIBRE-OPTIC CABLE

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP32-3/01

Meadowside, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 June — 19 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM OPPOSITE No.17 TO OUTSIDE No.09

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF DUCTING & CHAMBERS FOR FIBRE-OPTIC CABLE

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP32-2

Newnham Lane, Binstead, Isle of Wight

04 June — 07 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: BINSTEAD : ML340346 o/s puck house : Newnham Lane-Binstead

Works description: post works – pipe replaceing – Newnham Lane, Binstead BINSTEAD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018827

Oak Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

04 June — 07 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH GREENFIELDS ROAD FOR THEWHOLE LENGTH OF THE ROAD

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF FIBRE BROADBAND BOTH FOOTWAYS

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-4

Riverway, Newport, Isle of Wight

04 June — 07 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: opp junction little london on RIVERWAY

Works description: NEWPORT 22 – DSLAM 489514 – Non Civils Jointing Activity to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTVC6GC01

Three Gates Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

04 June — 16 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S NEW CAR SHOWROOM

Works description: excavate 1.5 m x 1.5 m in footway for disconnsction of supply

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001995

Ward Avenue, Cowes, Isle of Wight

05 June — 08 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 31 WARD AVENUE, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON WATER SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09219277

Weston Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

04 June — 13 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS ELM COTTAGE

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEASIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115241610-01868

Wheelers Bay Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

04 June — 14 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SIDE OF 50 DUDLEY ROAD

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115301874-01877

