Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 5th September 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Beckford Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
06 September — 20 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES: From junction with Gordon Road to Westhill Road, 160m, ML 140312: Beckford Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019004
Grange Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
06 September — 06 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630270 – Jnct with Military road and Mill Lane : Grange Road-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019630
New Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
06 September — 06 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630272 – junct with Wilberforce Road and Main Road : New Road-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018220
New Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
06 September — 06 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630271 – jnct with Mill Lane and Wilberforce Road : New Road-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018219
Spanners Close, Chale, Isle of Wight
06 September — 22 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CHALE : ML560332 – between junctions Spanners Close and East View Lane : Spanners Close-Chale
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing CHALE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019202
Spanners Close, Chale, Isle of Wight
06 September — 22 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CHALE : ML540281 – From Chale Green to end of cul-d-sac (property number 35) : Spanners Close-Chale
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing CHALE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019201
B3323 Bowcombe Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
05 September — 08 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CARISBROOKE : On the verge outside house : Bowcombe Road-Carisbrooke
Works description: tree cutting
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019600
B3330 Calthorpe Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
05 September — 08 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Calthorpe road from the start with Appley road to Calthorpe road and pondwell hill Ryde PO33 1PB
Works description: We need excess to underground structure to allow us to pull in a new fibre cable to allow us to provide a new service to the customer we will work 09:30 to 15:30 road clear at all other times
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC005CC7W0000IBTUKRRX02F
B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
06 September — 11 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: APPROX 134M NE from Apesdown cottage on CALBOURNE ROAD
Works description: CALBOURNE 521990, 496051 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW/VERGE
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUD6HFV01
Church Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight
05 September — 06 September
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: APPRX 29M NE FROM THE JNC OF YELFS ROAD AND CHURCH LANE ON CHURCH LANE
Works description: RYDE 549292 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBURJKWY01
B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight
06 September — 11 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 92 HIGH ST COWES ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: – Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT07760414
B3326 Melville Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP 23 ON MELVILLE STREET
Works description: RYDE 406150 – Remedial reinstatement – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect – in Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQM4MUH02
B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 September — 08 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : ML230102 – from j/o Winton Road to j/o Elm Grove : Whitepit Lane-Newport
Works description: Trial Holes NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019632
Cadets Walk, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
06 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES : From the junction of Vectis Rd 162m east ML140247 : Cadets Walk-East Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML140247 EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019495
Castle Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
06 September — 11 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 CASTLE STREET, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Interim to perm reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09370724
Castle Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
05 September — 11 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ADJ 1O
Works description: TO EXCAVATE JOINT HOLE IN FOOTWAY – 1.5M X 1.5M BACKFILL AND REINSTATE
Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30002341
Church Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 15 on CHURCH ROAD
Works description: RYDE 482578 – Remedial Works Internal – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect Footway and Verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTM92AA01
Highfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 September — 12 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 38
Works description: SkipLicence 05/09/18 to 11/09/18
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004209
Old Seaview Lane, Seaview, Isle of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE OF THE DORMERS ON OLD SEAVIEW LANE
Works description: RYDE 381257 – Remedial Works Internal – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ0UDCW01
South Bank Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
06 September — 11 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES : Whole path from South Bank Rd to Meadow Rd MLF10204 : South Bank Road-East Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML F10204 EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019631
Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
06 September — 13 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OS 6
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: XW042W115542711-04505
