Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 5th September 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Beckford Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

06 September — 20 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES: From junction with Gordon Road to Westhill Road, 160m, ML 140312: Beckford Road-Cowes

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019004

Grange Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

06 September — 06 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630270 – Jnct with Military road and Mill Lane : Grange Road-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019630

New Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

06 September — 06 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630272 – junct with Wilberforce Road and Main Road : New Road-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018220

New Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

06 September — 06 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630271 – jnct with Mill Lane and Wilberforce Road : New Road-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018219

Spanners Close, Chale, Isle of Wight

06 September — 22 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CHALE : ML560332 – between junctions Spanners Close and East View Lane : Spanners Close-Chale

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing CHALE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019202

Spanners Close, Chale, Isle of Wight

06 September — 22 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CHALE : ML540281 – From Chale Green to end of cul-d-sac (property number 35) : Spanners Close-Chale

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing CHALE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019201

B3323 Bowcombe Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

05 September — 08 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CARISBROOKE : On the verge outside house : Bowcombe Road-Carisbrooke

Works description: tree cutting

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019600

B3330 Calthorpe Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

05 September — 08 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Calthorpe road from the start with Appley road to Calthorpe road and pondwell hill Ryde PO33 1PB

Works description: We need excess to underground structure to allow us to pull in a new fibre cable to allow us to provide a new service to the customer we will work 09:30 to 15:30 road clear at all other times

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC005CC7W0000IBTUKRRX02F

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 September — 11 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: APPROX 134M NE from Apesdown cottage on CALBOURNE ROAD

Works description: CALBOURNE 521990, 496051 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW/VERGE

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUD6HFV01

Church Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight

05 September — 06 September

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: APPRX 29M NE FROM THE JNC OF YELFS ROAD AND CHURCH LANE ON CHURCH LANE

Works description: RYDE 549292 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBURJKWY01

B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight

06 September — 11 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 92 HIGH ST COWES ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: – Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT07760414

B3326 Melville Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP 23 ON MELVILLE STREET

Works description: RYDE 406150 – Remedial reinstatement – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect – in Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQM4MUH02

B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 September — 08 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : ML230102 – from j/o Winton Road to j/o Elm Grove : Whitepit Lane-Newport

Works description: Trial Holes NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019632

Cadets Walk, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

06 September — 20 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES : From the junction of Vectis Rd 162m east ML140247 : Cadets Walk-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML140247 EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019495

Castle Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

06 September — 11 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 CASTLE STREET, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Interim to perm reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09370724

Castle Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

05 September — 11 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ADJ 1O

Works description: TO EXCAVATE JOINT HOLE IN FOOTWAY – 1.5M X 1.5M BACKFILL AND REINSTATE

Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30002341

Church Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 15 on CHURCH ROAD

Works description: RYDE 482578 – Remedial Works Internal – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect Footway and Verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTM92AA01

Highfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 September — 12 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 38

Works description: SkipLicence 05/09/18 to 11/09/18

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004209

Old Seaview Lane, Seaview, Isle of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OPPOSITE OF THE DORMERS ON OLD SEAVIEW LANE

Works description: RYDE 381257 – Remedial Works Internal – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ0UDCW01

South Bank Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

06 September — 11 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES : Whole path from South Bank Rd to Meadow Rd MLF10204 : South Bank Road-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML F10204 EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019631

Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

06 September — 13 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OS 6

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: XW042W115542711-04505