Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle of Wight

09 October — 12 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEW HOUSE R/O WALNUT COTTAGE, HIGH STREET GODSHILL, IOW.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09428192

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 October — 12 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 21 HORSEBRIDGE HILL NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: DIG DOWN IN C/W AND REPAIR SEWER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09435546

A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 October — 13 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Near the junction with CLARENCE ROAD on YORK AVENUE

Works description: COWES 5 – DSLAM 552580 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUV77UJ03

A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 October — 20 October

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: From junction of Well Road to junction of New Barn Road

Works description: Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018CW114-30A

A3054 Binstead Hill, Binstead, Isle of Wight

08 October — 20 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BINSTEAD: AT THE JUNCTION OF CHAPEL ROAD (ML 310018): O/S POST OFFICE PELICAN

Works description: Replacement of traffic signals BINSTEAD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019798

A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

09 October — 12 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GEORGE ST JCT WITH STAR ST RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C.W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09382541

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

09 October — 11 October

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: FROM OPPOSITE 159 TO OUTSIDE 7 ON AVENUE ROAD

Works description: SANDOWN 484068 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMJGK01

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

08 October — 11 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CARISBROOKE : O/s 67 : High Street-Carisbrooke

Works description: ironwork repairs CARISBROOKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019773

Belvedere Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

08 October — 11 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : Belvedere Street j/o Melville Street (ML340463) : Belvedere Street-Ryde

Works description: footway repairs RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019821

Birchmore Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 October — 11 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : 12 locations : Birchmore Lane-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019819

Brocks Copse Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

08 October — 23 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WOOTTON : B175 : Brocks Copse—Brocks Copse, Wootton

Works description: Dewatering of bridge and necessary masonry repairs WOOTTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019342

Dolcoppice Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight

08 October — 11 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GODSHILL : : Dolcoppice Lane-Godshill

Works description: tree cutting works GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019708

A3055 Military Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

08 October — 11 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : ML620065 : —Military Road-Freshwater

Works description: inclinometer inspections FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019647

B3321 Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 October — 13 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From outside 1 to opposite 11 on CLARENCE ROAD

Works description: COWES 5 – 552580 – To Clear blockages and Lay approx 39m of Duct 54/56 in FW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUV77UJ02

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 October — 12 October

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 96 PYLE ST NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: RENEW STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09449177

B3325 Terminus Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 October — 13 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 20

Works description: Relay new service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: XW042W115637702-01688

B3330 Nettlestone Green, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

08 October — 13 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NETTLESTONE : : Nettlestone Green-Nettlestone – 3339

Works description: DRAINAGE WORKS NETTLESTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019329

B3330 Upper Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

08 October — 13 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: ST HELENS : opposite Old Chapel Lane : Upper Green Road-St Helens

Works description: Supply/ install new bus shelter for old TM: 3 way lights ST HELENS

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019743

B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

08 October — 11 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NETTLESTONE : ML-330103. Between Holgate Lane and Old Seaview Lane. : NETTLESTONE

Works description: Minor Drainage #129 NETTLESTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019823

B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

08 October — 13 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NETTLESTONE : outside property called Jays : Seaview Lane-Nettlestone

Works description: Supply/install new bus shelter for old TM: 3 way lights NETTLESTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019737

Park Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

09 October — 12 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WOOTTON : From outside Oak Trees to the Cycle Track ML320187 : Park Road-Wootton

Works description: Minor Drainage #135 WOOTTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019824

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

08 October — 10 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 14 TO S/O 1 ON VICTORIA AVENUE

Works description: SHANKLIN 9 – DSLAM 477090 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTH1VFJ01

A3021 Castle Street, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 October — 11 October

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES: FROM THE ROUNDABOUT AT THE JUNCTION WITH WELL ROAD, SOUTH TO THE JUNCTION WITH FERRY ROAD (ML 110027):

Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x Turn Left) EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019783

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 October — 11 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : j/o Standen Avenue : Forest Road-Newport – 16091

Works description: Post CIP Snagging Works Build up of tarmac at the mouth of the side entry gully is stopping the lid being opened for gully cleansing Works NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019810

A3054 Quarr Hill, Binstead, Isle of Wight

08 October — 11 October

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: BINSTEAD : JUST ABOVE WOODSTOCK HOUSE (ML 310017) : ABOVE WOODSTOCK 30/40

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign BINSTEAD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019780

B3321 Victoria Grove, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 October — 11 October

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES : AT THE JUNCTION WITH YORK AVENUE (ML 130033) : J/O YORK AVE G/WAY

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019788

Birch Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

09 October — 23 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 660335 : Birch Close-Freshwater

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 660335 FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019738

Cadets Walk, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 October — 11 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES: Link footway from Beatrice Avenue to Cadets Walk (ML F10241): Cadets Walk-East Cowes

Works description: Footway re construction and surfacing (FWL: BIT PARTRECON) EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019742

Chain Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 October — 22 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: HURSTS

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 08/10-21/10

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004304

Cooper Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 October — 08 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: All of Cooper Road

Works description: Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP133-12A

Crocker Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 October — 20 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS MALTHOUSE COURT

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115652451-00463

Fellows Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 October — 15 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ruby Cottage

Works description: Skip Licence- 08/10-14/10

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004335

Harvey Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 October — 13 October

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: All of Harvey Road

Works description: Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP133-09A

Hefford Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 October — 16 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: All of Hefford Road

Works description: Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018CW114-38A

High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

08 October — 11 October

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: YARMOUTH : AT THE JUNCTION WITH SOUTH STREET (ML 640292) : J/O SOUTH ST ON COL NO MV’S

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign YARMOUTH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019790

Kings Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 October — 11 October

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH FALCON ROAD, SOUTH TO YARBOROUGH ROAD (ML 140226): J/O YARBOROUGH RD ARROW

Works description: Replacement of No 1 Sign (1 x One Way Traffic) EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019787

Market Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 October — 11 October

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES: AT THE JUNCTION WITH BATH ROAD (ML 140143): Market Hill-Cowes

Works description: Illumination of Existing Sign (1 x Sign-Regulatory (No Entry) COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019791

Meadow End, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

09 October — 10 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 9 on MEADOW END,

Works description: BEMBRIDGE 546710, 549254 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUNPRNY01

Quay Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 October — 15 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 12

Works description: Skip Licence- 08/10-14/10

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004295

Riverway, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 October — 11 October

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT: FROM THE ROUNDABOUT AT THE JUNCTION WITH MANNERS VIEW, SOUTH TO THE LIDL ROUNDABOUT ( ML 240362): ON

Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x Turn Left) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019789

Shore Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

08 October — 11 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHORE ROAD BONCHURCH VENTNOR ISLE OF W

Works description: Works in CSO chamber, off peak hours 09:30 – 16:00, nil excavation. Emergency access maintained.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09414691

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 October — 11 October

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Near the junction with LONG LANE on STAPLERS ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 21 – DSLAM 548478 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 1m of duct work in Verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUR4PKK02

Sylvan Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 October — 16 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: All of Sylvan Avenue

Works description: Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018CW114-35A