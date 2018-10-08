Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle of Wight
09 October — 12 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEW HOUSE R/O WALNUT COTTAGE, HIGH STREET GODSHILL, IOW.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09428192
A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 October — 12 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 21 HORSEBRIDGE HILL NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: DIG DOWN IN C/W AND REPAIR SEWER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09435546
A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 October — 13 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Near the junction with CLARENCE ROAD on YORK AVENUE
Works description: COWES 5 – DSLAM 552580 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUV77UJ03
A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 October — 20 October
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: From junction of Well Road to junction of New Barn Road
Works description: Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018CW114-30A
A3054 Binstead Hill, Binstead, Isle of Wight
08 October — 20 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BINSTEAD: AT THE JUNCTION OF CHAPEL ROAD (ML 310018): O/S POST OFFICE PELICAN
Works description: Replacement of traffic signals BINSTEAD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019798
A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
09 October — 12 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GEORGE ST JCT WITH STAR ST RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C.W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09382541
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
09 October — 11 October
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: FROM OPPOSITE 159 TO OUTSIDE 7 ON AVENUE ROAD
Works description: SANDOWN 484068 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMJGK01
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
08 October — 11 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CARISBROOKE : O/s 67 : High Street-Carisbrooke
Works description: ironwork repairs CARISBROOKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019773
Belvedere Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
08 October — 11 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : Belvedere Street j/o Melville Street (ML340463) : Belvedere Street-Ryde
Works description: footway repairs RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019821
Birchmore Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 October — 11 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : 12 locations : Birchmore Lane-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019819
Brocks Copse Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
08 October — 23 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WOOTTON : B175 : Brocks Copse—Brocks Copse, Wootton
Works description: Dewatering of bridge and necessary masonry repairs WOOTTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019342
Dolcoppice Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight
08 October — 11 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GODSHILL : : Dolcoppice Lane-Godshill
Works description: tree cutting works GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019708
A3055 Military Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
08 October — 11 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : ML620065 : —Military Road-Freshwater
Works description: inclinometer inspections FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019647
B3321 Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 October — 13 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From outside 1 to opposite 11 on CLARENCE ROAD
Works description: COWES 5 – 552580 – To Clear blockages and Lay approx 39m of Duct 54/56 in FW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUV77UJ02
B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 October — 12 October
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 96 PYLE ST NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: RENEW STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09449177
B3325 Terminus Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 October — 13 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 20
Works description: Relay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: XW042W115637702-01688
B3330 Nettlestone Green, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
08 October — 13 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NETTLESTONE : : Nettlestone Green-Nettlestone – 3339
Works description: DRAINAGE WORKS NETTLESTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019329
B3330 Upper Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
08 October — 13 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: ST HELENS : opposite Old Chapel Lane : Upper Green Road-St Helens
Works description: Supply/ install new bus shelter for old TM: 3 way lights ST HELENS
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019743
B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
08 October — 11 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NETTLESTONE : ML-330103. Between Holgate Lane and Old Seaview Lane. : NETTLESTONE
Works description: Minor Drainage #129 NETTLESTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019823
B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
08 October — 13 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NETTLESTONE : outside property called Jays : Seaview Lane-Nettlestone
Works description: Supply/install new bus shelter for old TM: 3 way lights NETTLESTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019737
Park Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
09 October — 12 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WOOTTON : From outside Oak Trees to the Cycle Track ML320187 : Park Road-Wootton
Works description: Minor Drainage #135 WOOTTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019824
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
08 October — 10 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 14 TO S/O 1 ON VICTORIA AVENUE
Works description: SHANKLIN 9 – DSLAM 477090 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTH1VFJ01
A3021 Castle Street, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 October — 11 October
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES: FROM THE ROUNDABOUT AT THE JUNCTION WITH WELL ROAD, SOUTH TO THE JUNCTION WITH FERRY ROAD (ML 110027):
Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x Turn Left) EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019783
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 October — 11 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : j/o Standen Avenue : Forest Road-Newport – 16091
Works description: Post CIP Snagging Works Build up of tarmac at the mouth of the side entry gully is stopping the lid being opened for gully cleansing Works NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019810
A3054 Quarr Hill, Binstead, Isle of Wight
08 October — 11 October
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: BINSTEAD : JUST ABOVE WOODSTOCK HOUSE (ML 310017) : ABOVE WOODSTOCK 30/40
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign BINSTEAD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019780
B3321 Victoria Grove, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 October — 11 October
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES : AT THE JUNCTION WITH YORK AVENUE (ML 130033) : J/O YORK AVE G/WAY
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019788
Birch Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
09 October — 23 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 660335 : Birch Close-Freshwater
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 660335 FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019738
Cadets Walk, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 October — 11 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES: Link footway from Beatrice Avenue to Cadets Walk (ML F10241): Cadets Walk-East Cowes
Works description: Footway re construction and surfacing (FWL: BIT PARTRECON) EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019742
Chain Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 October — 22 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: HURSTS
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 08/10-21/10
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004304
Cooper Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 October — 08 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: All of Cooper Road
Works description: Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP133-12A
Crocker Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 October — 20 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS MALTHOUSE COURT
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115652451-00463
Fellows Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 October — 15 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ruby Cottage
Works description: Skip Licence- 08/10-14/10
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004335
Harvey Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 October — 13 October
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: All of Harvey Road
Works description: Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP133-09A
Hefford Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 October — 16 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: All of Hefford Road
Works description: Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018CW114-38A
High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
08 October — 11 October
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: YARMOUTH : AT THE JUNCTION WITH SOUTH STREET (ML 640292) : J/O SOUTH ST ON COL NO MV’S
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign YARMOUTH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019790
Kings Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 October — 11 October
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH FALCON ROAD, SOUTH TO YARBOROUGH ROAD (ML 140226): J/O YARBOROUGH RD ARROW
Works description: Replacement of No 1 Sign (1 x One Way Traffic) EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019787
Market Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 October — 11 October
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES: AT THE JUNCTION WITH BATH ROAD (ML 140143): Market Hill-Cowes
Works description: Illumination of Existing Sign (1 x Sign-Regulatory (No Entry) COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019791
Meadow End, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
09 October — 10 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 9 on MEADOW END,
Works description: BEMBRIDGE 546710, 549254 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUNPRNY01
Quay Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 October — 15 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 12
Works description: Skip Licence- 08/10-14/10
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004295
Riverway, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 October — 11 October
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT: FROM THE ROUNDABOUT AT THE JUNCTION WITH MANNERS VIEW, SOUTH TO THE LIDL ROUNDABOUT ( ML 240362): ON
Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x Turn Left) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019789
Shore Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
08 October — 11 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHORE ROAD BONCHURCH VENTNOR ISLE OF W
Works description: Works in CSO chamber, off peak hours 09:30 – 16:00, nil excavation. Emergency access maintained.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09414691
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 October — 11 October
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Near the junction with LONG LANE on STAPLERS ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 21 – DSLAM 548478 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 1m of duct work in Verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUR4PKK02
Sylvan Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 October — 16 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: All of Sylvan Avenue
Works description: Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018CW114-35A
