Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 9th July 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3021 Well Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

10 July — 13 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: EAST COWES : o/s convenience store (ML110028) : Well Road-East Cowes

Works description: c/way patch repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019031

A3054,A3021 Whippingham Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

09 July — 12 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: EAST COWES : near Heathfield Cottage : Whippingham Road-East Cowes

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018993

A3055 Church Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

10 July — 13 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From the junc of COWLEAZE HILL approx 676m NE on church Road

Works description: SHANKLIN 487534 -Provision of service Overlay – Lay approx 646m of Duct 54/56 in FW CW and verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTRF4NE02

A3055 Church Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

10 July — 13 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHANKLIN : opposite and above reservoir : Church Road-Shanklin

Works description: traffic sign repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019034

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 July — 24 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: OS 114

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRAIGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115366941-01352

B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 July — 13 July

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Outside readers ML210079 : South Street-Newport

Works description: c/way patching repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019030

Connaught Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

09 July — 12 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: EAST COWES : 27 to orchard road, ML140254 : Connaught Road-East Cowes

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019056

Eden Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

09 July — 12 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: TOTLAND : From milestones to j/w cliff road ML640361 : Eden Road-Totland

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019055

Moortown Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

09 July — 12 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: New plot north of The Willows, Moortown, Brightstone,IOW

Works description: – Install water connection for new house.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09202147

Partlands Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight

09 July — 12 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : O/s No.21 ML340587 : Partlands Avenue-Ryde

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019058

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT: From Furrlongs to Long Lane (ML210126) : Staplers Road-Newport:; Stacey Terrett

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (CC-UL-MandFLEXIand5%RECON:U/H1, ) NEWPOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018936

Upper Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

09 July — 12 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : As per attached plans, layby’s numbered 1 & 7. Layby 1 eastern end of Upper Rd on South side of c/way. Layby

Works description: repairs to chalk laybys

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019057

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 July — 13 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 94 FAIRLEE ROAD, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08969616

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

09 July — 12 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 11A BROADWAY, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW METER FRAME AND COVER.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09223684

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 July — 12 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 79 CARISBROOKE ROAD , NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGH

Works description: Remdial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08033016

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

10 July — 13 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 24 CARISBROOKE HIGH STREET, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: RENEW STOPTAP LID.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09203504

Apse Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

09 July — 11 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From Ventnor road for a distance of 480m

Works description: Works by J A Dempsey to install irrigation channel

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004116

Ashley Way, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

10 July — 24 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ADJ 25

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY – BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30002157

B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

09 July — 12 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : Outside 159 Park rd, near side on way in to Cowes : Park Road-Cowes

Works description: c/way repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019086

B3330 Upper Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

09 July — 12 July

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OPP JUNC OF THE DIGGINGS ON UPPER GREEN ROAD

Works description: BEMBRIDGE 536336 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUJJDED01

B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 July — 13 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 160 WHITEPIT LANE, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Remedail reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09095860

Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

09 July — 18 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS FIELD OPPOSITE 5

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115363128-00639

Long Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 July — 12 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 41 LONG LANE, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Remedal reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08031439

Macketts Lane, Arreton, Isle of Wight

09 July — 14 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ARRETON : ML440178 : Macketts Lane-Arreton

Works description: remove planings and topsoil ARRETON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019142

Monks Brook, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 July — 13 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: UNIT B THE APEX, MONKS BROOK, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – CONNECT NEW MAIN

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09279448

Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

09 July — 12 July

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Outside 32 on PALLANCE ROAD

Works description: COWES 26 – DSLAM 496612 – Overlay – Lay approx 4m of Duct 54/56 in CW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU4E8VT01

Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

10 July — 13 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 47 PARK RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: TEST HOLE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09279440

Prospect Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

10 July — 13 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE PROSPECT PARK

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE INSTALLATION OF A NEW CHAMBER IN THE FOOTWAY AND A SHORT SECTION OF DUCT

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018CW9-5

Shore Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

09 July — 13 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHORE ROAD BONCHURCH VENTNOR ISLE OF W

Works description: To replace damaged manhole covers, chapter 8 signage only. Access maintained for emergency vehicles at all times

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09278483

Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

10 July — 13 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 9 SPRING HILL, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – INSTALL NEW WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09279406

St James Close, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

09 July — 21 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES : Whole length of footway from Oak Tree Way 91m (ML 163290) : St James Close-East Cowes

Works description: Footway re-construction and Surfacing ML 163290 EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019009

Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight

09 July — 14 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NORTHWOOD : ML140278 : Wyatts Lane-Northwood

Works description: Reprofile layby o/s 71 NORTHWOOD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019139

