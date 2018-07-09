Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 9th July 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3021 Well Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
10 July — 13 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: EAST COWES : o/s convenience store (ML110028) : Well Road-East Cowes
Works description: c/way patch repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019031
A3054,A3021 Whippingham Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
09 July — 12 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: EAST COWES : near Heathfield Cottage : Whippingham Road-East Cowes
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018993
A3055 Church Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
10 July — 13 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From the junc of COWLEAZE HILL approx 676m NE on church Road
Works description: SHANKLIN 487534 -Provision of service Overlay – Lay approx 646m of Duct 54/56 in FW CW and verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTRF4NE02
A3055 Church Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
10 July — 13 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHANKLIN : opposite and above reservoir : Church Road-Shanklin
Works description: traffic sign repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019034
B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 July — 24 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: OS 114
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRAIGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115366941-01352
B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 July — 13 July
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Outside readers ML210079 : South Street-Newport
Works description: c/way patching repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019030
Connaught Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
09 July — 12 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: EAST COWES : 27 to orchard road, ML140254 : Connaught Road-East Cowes
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019056
Eden Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
09 July — 12 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: TOTLAND : From milestones to j/w cliff road ML640361 : Eden Road-Totland
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019055
Moortown Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
09 July — 12 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: New plot north of The Willows, Moortown, Brightstone,IOW
Works description: – Install water connection for new house.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09202147
Partlands Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight
09 July — 12 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : O/s No.21 ML340587 : Partlands Avenue-Ryde
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019058
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT: From Furrlongs to Long Lane (ML210126) : Staplers Road-Newport:; Stacey Terrett
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (CC-UL-MandFLEXIand5%RECON:U/H1, ) NEWPOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018936
Upper Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
09 July — 12 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : As per attached plans, layby’s numbered 1 & 7. Layby 1 eastern end of Upper Rd on South side of c/way. Layby
Works description: repairs to chalk laybys
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019057
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 July — 13 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 94 FAIRLEE ROAD, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08969616
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
09 July — 12 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 11A BROADWAY, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW METER FRAME AND COVER.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09223684
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 July — 12 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 79 CARISBROOKE ROAD , NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGH
Works description: Remdial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08033016
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
10 July — 13 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 24 CARISBROOKE HIGH STREET, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: RENEW STOPTAP LID.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09203504
Apse Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
09 July — 11 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From Ventnor road for a distance of 480m
Works description: Works by J A Dempsey to install irrigation channel
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004116
Ashley Way, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
10 July — 24 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ADJ 25
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY – BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30002157
B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
09 July — 12 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : Outside 159 Park rd, near side on way in to Cowes : Park Road-Cowes
Works description: c/way repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019086
B3330 Upper Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
09 July — 12 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OPP JUNC OF THE DIGGINGS ON UPPER GREEN ROAD
Works description: BEMBRIDGE 536336 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUJJDED01
B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 July — 13 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 160 WHITEPIT LANE, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Remedail reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09095860
Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
09 July — 18 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS FIELD OPPOSITE 5
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115363128-00639
Long Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 July — 12 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 41 LONG LANE, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Remedal reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08031439
Macketts Lane, Arreton, Isle of Wight
09 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ARRETON : ML440178 : Macketts Lane-Arreton
Works description: remove planings and topsoil ARRETON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019142
Monks Brook, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 July — 13 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: UNIT B THE APEX, MONKS BROOK, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – CONNECT NEW MAIN
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09279448
Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
09 July — 12 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside 32 on PALLANCE ROAD
Works description: COWES 26 – DSLAM 496612 – Overlay – Lay approx 4m of Duct 54/56 in CW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU4E8VT01
Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
10 July — 13 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 47 PARK RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: TEST HOLE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09279440
Prospect Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
10 July — 13 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE PROSPECT PARK
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE INSTALLATION OF A NEW CHAMBER IN THE FOOTWAY AND A SHORT SECTION OF DUCT
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018CW9-5
Shore Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
09 July — 13 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHORE ROAD BONCHURCH VENTNOR ISLE OF W
Works description: To replace damaged manhole covers, chapter 8 signage only. Access maintained for emergency vehicles at all times
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09278483
Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
10 July — 13 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 9 SPRING HILL, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – INSTALL NEW WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09279406
St James Close, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
09 July — 21 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES : Whole length of footway from Oak Tree Way 91m (ML 163290) : St James Close-East Cowes
Works description: Footway re-construction and Surfacing ML 163290 EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019009
Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight
09 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NORTHWOOD : ML140278 : Wyatts Lane-Northwood
Works description: Reprofile layby o/s 71 NORTHWOOD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019139
Monday, 9th July, 2018 6:59am
