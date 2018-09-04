An Isle of Wight Facebook Group is hoping to spread a little happiness.

The idea of ‘Join the Isle of Wight Rocks‘ is for people to paint rocks or pebbles, hide them around the Island and when they are found, the person posts a photo to the group and then re-hides the rocks etc somewhere else.

The Group now has over 850 members from around the globe. Within the Group posts, you’ll find photos of painted rocks being found on the Island and hidden elsewhere, some even as far away as Virginia, USA.

Look out for clues

Those painting the rocks are also encouraged to add clues within the Group as to where they’ve hidden their painted rocks.

The examples shown above are painted and hidden by Phyllis Fell.

Join the Isle of Wight Rocks Facebook Group to find out more.

Image: © Phyllis Fell