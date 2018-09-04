Isle of Wight Rocks aims to spread a bit of happiness across the Island

Have you found one of the painting rocks or pebbles around the Isle of Wight? Or are you perhaps someone who paints and hides them?

Phyllis fell's rocks

An Isle of Wight Facebook Group is hoping to spread a little happiness.

The idea of ‘Join the Isle of Wight Rocks‘ is for people to paint rocks or pebbles, hide them around the Island and when they are found, the person posts a photo to the group and then re-hides the rocks etc somewhere else.

The Group now has over 850 members from around the globe. Within the Group posts, you’ll find photos of painted rocks being found on the Island and hidden elsewhere, some even as far away as Virginia, USA.

Look out for clues
Those painting the rocks are also encouraged to add clues within the Group as to where they’ve hidden their painted rocks.

The examples shown above are painted and hidden by Phyllis Fell.

Join the Isle of Wight Rocks Facebook Group to find out more.

Image: © Phyllis Fell

Tuesday, 4th September, 2018 10:14am

By

