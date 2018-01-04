Isle of Wight RSPCA appeal for blankets

The Isle of Wight RSPCA have issued this appeal. Ed

Mud mud mud! All this horrible weather and with building work at the centre, the poor dogs are getting plastered in mud.

After being towel dried thoroughly or even showered, their bedding is having to be ditched a lot more often than usual, so we are running very low on blankets.

Please, if you’re having a good old clear out and have any blankets, towels or sheets that are no longer needed, give the doggies a thought at the centre, they will be most appreciated.

Not suitable
The only things we can’t really make use of are feather filled duvets (we’ve tried, it gets messy), pillows/cushions, pillowcases, little teatowels and flannels.

Feel free to drop any off at the centre in Godshill between the hours of 11pm-4pm.

Source: via Linda Bassett’s Community and Information Group

Image: marabuchi under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 4th January, 2018 8:56am

