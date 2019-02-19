Isle of Wight’s ‘Wightlink’ Wizards speedway team announced

Rob shares this latest news on behalf of Island Speedway. Ed
Having recently confirmed that the Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Wizards speedway team were ‘good to go’ in the newly amalgamated Midland & Southern Development League, the Island management team have been discussing which riders will be offered the opportunity to don the Wizards breastplate when the season gets under way.
Return of many familiar faces
With the regulations allowing for a squad of six riders, home fans will be delighted to see the return of many familiar faces and the line up will feature Ben Ilsley (captain – pictured), James Luckman, Jamie Sealey, Chris Watts, Morgan Williams and Chad Wirtzfeld.
Joint team manager Kevin Shepherd said,
“Collectively we learned an awful lot last season with the riders getting better with the benefit of competitive track time.
“They all demonstrated progress and have continued to work hard at the ‘My First Skid’ winter practice sessions so it is right that we stick by them and give them more opportunities in 2019.
“With Chad now fit and learning even more from a reserve berth with the Warriors, we believe we have a well rounded group who will be out to do the club proud and challenge for honours”.
Tuesday, 19th February, 2019 5:08pm
By Rob Dyer
