Isle of Wight’s ‘Wightlink’ Wizards speedway team announced

Rob shares this latest news on behalf of Island Speedway. Ed

Having recently confirmed that the Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Wizards speedway team were ‘good to go’ in the newly amalgamated Midland & Southern Development League, the Island management team have been discussing which riders will be offered the opportunity to don the Wizards breastplate when the season gets under way.

Return of many familiar faces

With the regulations allowing for a squad of six riders, home fans will be delighted to see the return of many familiar faces and the line up will feature Ben Ilsley (captain – pictured), James Luckman, Jamie Sealey, Chris Watts, Morgan Williams and Chad Wirtzfeld.

Joint team manager Kevin Shepherd said,