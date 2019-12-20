Isle of Wight Safe Haven open over festive period

While many people begin to wind down and look forward to lots of food and drink, time with friends and family, and exchanging gifts, for others the festive period can be quite a lonely time.

The colder weather, darker nights, pressure to spend time with or without family, and issues around housing and debt, can suddenly seem all the more stark which can lead to experiencing poor mental health.

Drop-in service

Isle of Wight people are being reminded that a drop-in service for people who need support during a mental health crisis will still be open throughout the festive period – including Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

The Isle of Wight Safe Haven, run by charity Two Saints, is based in 7 High Street, in Newport. Since it opened in its new location in May, it has seen scores of people for a range of problems.

Territt: “We’re here for them and they are not alone”

Hayley Territt, area manager for Two Saints, said:

“Christmas can be a difficult time for people, with a sense of isolation while everyone is celebrating. “It’s often at these moments of being alone that people feel in despair and there is nowhere to turn too. “However we are here for you. We are open all through Christmas and New Year – you can either drop-in or call our dedicated number. “We have seen people experiencing a variety of crises from breakdown in relationships to first experience of suicidal thoughts. “It’s important for people to know we are here for them and they are not alone.”

What is the Safe Haven?

The Safe Haven, which is commissioned by NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), is there to listen to people and provide tailored support. This can include signposting to other services or developing a recovery plan with the person.

James Seward, locality director for the CCG, said:

“It’s so important for people to know help is there – especially over Christmas and New Year when it can feel very lonely. “Please save the number in your phone and share the message with family and friends because you never know what people might be dealing with privately and sometimes knowing help is there can be reassuring.”

The Safe Haven is open from 5pm to 10pm, Monday to Friday, and 10am to 10pm on weekends and Bank Holidays, for adults aged 18 and over on the island.

The service’s number is 01983 520168.

News shared by Mistry on behalf of Isle of Wight CCG. Ed