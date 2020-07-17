Isle of Wight safe haven service for children and young people

A safe haven to provide children and young people with mental health support on the Island has updated its opening times and ways to access the service.

Youth charity No Limits provides mental health support forpeople aged 11 to 17 years old who are experiencing a mental health crisis.

Space 4U

Called Space 4U, it provides young people instant access for emotional and practical support with their mental health, providing them with the tools and techniques to make positive changes.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the charity has changed its opening hours and ways to access the service.

Grant: We are still here to provide support

Zoe Grant, Project Manager, said:

“The pandemic and lockdown have been unprecedented times for us all in so many ways and this is no different for our young people. “The vast majority of children and teenagers have been unable to go to school, meet with friends and family or take part in their clubs and classes. “This major change in routine undoubtedly can cause feelings of displacement, loneliness, anxiety and worry. “We want to let children and young people know we are still here to provide support – albeit in a different way so we continue to keep the community safe.”

Since lockdown Space 4U have supported young people for a range of topics including anxiety, isolation, loneliness and family and relationship issues.

The service is funded by NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

Legg: Important to start the conversation

Dr Michele Legg, GP and clinical chair of the CCG, said:

“Although lockdown measures have eased, we are far from going back to our ‘normal lives’. “It’s vital to seek support if you have noticed a change in your mental health. “Space 4U does a fantastic job to provide support and I encourage children and young people to reach out to them if you need help. “Often starting the conversation can be one of the hardest parts, but it’s so important that you do.”

How to use Space 4U

Space 4U now accessible by phone or Webchat on:

Monday 5pm to 8pm

Tuesday 11am to 1pm

Wednesday 5pm to 8pm

Friday 10am to midday

To speak to a youth worker in these times, call 0774 1665182 or visit nolimitshelp.org.uk to speak to a youth worker on webchat.

For further details, phone 02380 224224, email [email protected] or visit the Website.

News shared by Priya on behalf of Isle of Wight CCG. Ed

Image: summerskyephotography under CC BY 2.0