Isle of Wight sailor, Tom Buggy, will be competing in Barcelona this coming weekend against a host of international crews with Team Mexico made up of two Mexican sailors and three British sailors.

Team Mexico, came to the Extreme Sailing Series last year as a wild card team for two acts, but this year have come back for a full program. The team posted a sixth in the first event of the year, followed by a seventh in the GC32 World Championship and with number of promising results this team is one to watch.

Impressive experience

With a impressive list of previous sailing experience including a number of championship tiltes and one World record this self-professed ‘waterman’s’ life has revolved around the ocean from day one.

Over the past 25 years, he’s competed on the UK and pro windsurf tour and in Formula Kite racing, raced TP52s, maxis, class 40s, MOD 70s, broken records and fleet raced Extreme 40s and GC32s. With this list of previous sailing Tom is sure to bring some experience and knowledge to the team.

Racing in Barcelona will take place from the 14th- 17th of June.

Best of luck to Tom, we’ll all be rooting for you. Ed

Image: © Lloyd Images