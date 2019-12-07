Isle of Wight Santa Tracker to help the homeless this year

Wroxall Meteorologist, Dr David Carrington, returns once again with his popular Santa Tracker, but this year is piggybacking on the success of that to help the homeless. Ed

Hello all, and a very Merry Christmas from your IOW Weather Centre.

This year we are using are success with our LIVE Christmas Eve @SantaTracker_UK to collect sleeping bags, hats and gloves for our Islands rough sleepers.

How you can help

We have direct links for PayPal and go-fund-me on our Webpage.

We know it’s a big ask, especially this time of year, but we’ve made it our mission to bring a little joy for the homeless.

All donators get a mention in the post press release in January. Also if you are aware of a wholesaler for the above that would be great.

Head over to David’s Website for more details.

Image: Caleb Woods under CC BY 2.0