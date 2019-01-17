Isle of Wight school bus driver caught with 700+ child porn images

A school bus driver from the Isle of Wight has been sentenced at the Crown Court after admitting to having hundreds of images of extreme child pornography on his phone and computer.

Dean Haddon, of Sandown, was sentenced for distributing two category C images via Skype, possessing 51 category A images, as well as 56 category B and 637 category C indecent images of a child. The indecent images included very young children, toddlers and babies.

Deeper and deeper into a foxhole

The defendant was reported to have moved to the Island to escape a life of crime in Southend-on-Sea.

He claimed to be looking for cures for a rash, as 80% of his body is covered in a rash due to a skin condition.

Mr Haddon’s defence, Gerry Mohabir, told the court,

“He was looking for cures for skin issues, a lot of them involved babies and nappy rash. He found himself going deeper and deeper into a foxhole. He knew it was wrong, but he couldn’t stop himself.”

Mr Mohabir added,

“He hates himself and he knows it is wrong.”

Suspended sentence

Haddon received a 25% reduction in sentence for an early pleas and was sentenced to 15 months in custody, suspended for two years.

As well as a sexual harm prevention order being made, Mr Haddon’s laptop and phone will be destroyed. He has been ordered pay £140 in costs and attend 50 rehabilitation days.

No longer at bus company

A Southern Vectis spokesperson said,

“Dean is no longer employed by Southern Vectis and hasn’t been for the last 18 months.”

Source: IWCP