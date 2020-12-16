Isle of Wight school spreads comfort and joy with a Reverse Advent Calendar

The children and the school community at St Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Primary School have generously supported Isle of Wight Foodbank this Christmas – through a reverse advent calendar.

A reverse advent calendar turns the usual advent calendar on its head. Instead of opening the windows and taking out treats, each class has taken turns to donate food items for the Isle of Wight Foodbank.

Bakewell: School community have been incredibly supportive

Year 6 teacher, Kate Bakewell, said,

“As a school we wanted to help local families and individuals who have fallen on hard times over the Christmas period. “A reverse advent calendar was the perfect idea and the school community have been incredibly supportive.”

Just some of the donations sent in by families at St Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Primary School

All items delivered to Foodbank

On the final day, Head Boy, Cian Smallwood-Butler, and Head Girl, Maddie Cox, supported by the deputies – Laurence McCraith and Ella Haydon – delivered the items to the Island Foodbank warehouse in Cowes, to ensure more families are supported over Christmas.

Hannah Jones from the Island Foodbank said,

“We would like to thank all the families, children and staff at St Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Primary School for collecting and supporting us to continue to help those who find themselves in crisis. “We wish them all a Merry Christmas.”

New shared by Nick on behalf of St Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Primary School. Ed