Isle of Wight Scooter Rally promises world-class live music lineup: Book now to avoid disappointment

As in previous years, top-class entertainment is guaranteed as part of the world famous Isle of Wight Scooter Rally on the August bank holiday weekend at The Balcony Bars, Ryde Esplanade.

Several live events form part of Scooter Rally, which sees up to five thousand riders of classic scooters descend on the Island, heading mostly to the coastal towns of Ryde and Sandown.

Best of British has a vast range of range of bands and DJs, starting at noon each day providing free entertainment until 7pm, then ticketed events from 8pm.

The Style Councillors and Maybe Oasis

Friday (23rd) brings you The Style Councillors – the ultimate tribute to the mighty Style Council, a full ten-piece lineup replicating the very best from one of the best pop groups in the world.

The Style Councillors

With swirling Hammond Organ and a classic horn section, The Style Councillors are as close as it gets to actually being there. They’ll take you right back to the beginning, for a trip through one of Paul Weller’s arguably best periods as a songwriter.

Supporting on the Friday night will be Maybe Oasis. Formed by five close friends and massive fans of Oasis, the band are the World’s premier tribute to Oasis.

Maybe Oasis

They capture the sound, look and feel of the Band from the 1994-1997 era, mainly performing tracks from Definitely Maybe and What’s the Story Morning Glory with a few famous B-sides and later singles thrown in for good measure.

With DJ Simon Ball spinning Ska and Mod classics until 2am, tickets for Friday’s event are priced at £12.50 plus £1 booking fee. Over 18s only. Buy online now.

The Signatures and Target 5

Saturday (24th August) sees the very welcome return of The Signatures – a ten piece Northern Soul Band from Essex – who have been described as one of the best live acts around.

The Signatures put their own expression to many classic Northern Soul numbers, creating a true balance between authentic and modern in sound.

As a headline act The Signatures give a full set of passion and energy guaranteeing to get an audience get “Out on the Floor”.

They’ll be supported by Target 5 – an Aberdeen based Mod tribute band, playing classic Mod revival and 60’s Mod tunes from The Jam, The Chords, Small Faces, Lambrettas, The Who, Secret Affair, The Kinks.

Target 5

Get suited and booted and have a dance to maximum R&B and 60’s Mod revival.

Doors 8pm Bands on early DJ with 60’s and Northern Soul until 2am. Tickets only £12.50 plus £1 booking fee, over 18s only. Buy online now.

Who Are You and Sha La La’s

Sunday (25th) brings Who Are You UK, the UK’s finest tribute to The Who – paying homage to the most exciting live band in the history of rock.

Formed by four huge Who fans, including a guitarist who has played over 20 arena gigs supporting the actual Who themselves on recent UK tours.

Who Are You UK

There really is no substitute for these guys – if you want the best then Who Are You UK will give you the ultimate Who show – providing the supreme musicianship that is required to recreate the amazing songs of The Who, along with the unique excitement they still bring to their live shows to this day.

Supporting Who Are We UK will be The Sha La La’s – a London based four-piece band steeped in Mod and Soul Roots.

The Sha La La’s

Signed to Detour Records their 60s R&B influences are apparent but make no mistake, their sound is definitely their own and definitely now.

DJ Al Supersonic with end of rally classics until 1am. Tickets only £12.50 plus £1 booking fee. Over 18s only. Buy online now.

Balcony Bars

The Venue is a 600 capacity with well-priced drinks, large dance floor, large outside bar overlooking the sea and smoking area.

Buy now to avoid disappointment

Scooter Rally events always sell out fast, so make sure you buy your tickets now.

Tickets for all events can be purchased online. A whole weekend ticket is just £32.50 plus £2.50 booking fee.

Alternatively buy in person from:

Bagel Wrap, Union Street, Ryde

Ryde Superbowl, Seafront, Ryde

Visual Impact, Holyrood St, Newport

Or call (01983) 530260.

