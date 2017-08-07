Isle of Wight Scooter Rally welcomes The Beat, Small Fakers, Hi-Watts, Fliks and more

There will be some top class entertainment guaranteed as part of the world famous Isle of Wight Scooter Rally this bank holiday weekend.

The weekend kicks off at the Balcony Bars on Ryde Esplanade with The Small Fakers, one of the finest tributes you will ever see, the UK’s only tribute to the sensational Small Faces take to the stage on Friday 25th August.

Expect hits galore, including All Or Nothing, Itchycoo Park, Lazy Sunday and many more mixed in with B-sides and rare gems from the Small Faces’ back catalogue. It’ll be a visual and musical feast for all Small Faces fans, or just fans of great music.

With The Hi-Watts who will be performing a tribute to the “BEST” of British Rock/Mod/Punk Music, from the 60s through to the 90s.

Guitar-smashing, microphone-twirling and drum-crashing their way through The Who, Small Faces, Rolling Stones, The Jam, Oasis, Sex Pistols, Ocean Colour Scene, Paul Weller, The Undertones, The Buzzcocks, The Creation and many others.

Come and join us for an evening of ‘pure rock theatre’. First band on at 8.45pm and tickets only £12.50.

You just can’t stop The Beat!

Saturday night (26th) sees one of the biggest bands of the early 80’s 2-Tone movement, led by Dave Wakeling, the songwriter and original lead singer, The Beat will be the gig of the weekend.

Dave has lived in the USA for over thirty years and rarely plays in the UK, so we are so pleased that after four years of chasing we have finally persuaded him to fly over with his amazing band to play for us.

Formed in Birmingham in 1978, the Beat (known in North America as the English Beat) have released three albums to date, and are known the world over for a string of hit singles, including Mirror in the Bathroom!, Too Nice To Talk To, Can’t Get Used To Losing You, and Hands off She’s Mine.

Their songs of peace, love and unity fuse ska, pop, reggae and punk rock and their dynamic live show has ensured them a loyal following at home and abroad.

Mad for it

Supported by Marquis Drive, who are the ultimate UK no 1 Madchester/Britpop/indie band. They replicate cult anthems from mainly the 90s such as Bittersweet (The Verve), Step On (Happy Mondays), Resurrection (The Stone Roses), Sit Down (James), and many more from iconic bands such as The Farm. The Charlatans, Inspiral Carpets, Ocean Colour Scene, Oasis, Shed Seven and many more.

Marquis Drive have spent many years touring up and down the country supporting the likes of Dodgy, The Farm, Reverend & the Makers, Space, The Wonderstuff, Shed Seven and well known bands. Their infectious live performance is second to none leaving the crowd hungry for more. They do not disappoint and for this show they will be adding Ska & Northern Soul Anthems.

Doors open 8pm, bands on early, DJs until 2.30am. Tickets are only £14 each.

Northern Soul Sunday

Sunday (27th) welcomes The Signatures – a ten piece Northern Soul Band from Essex – who have been described as one of the best live acts around.

The Signatures put their own expression to many classic Northern Soul numbers, creating a true balance between authentic and modern in sound.

As a headline act The Signatures give a full set of passion and energy guaranteeing to get an audience get “Out on the Floor”.

Final Fliks performance

Supported by the amazing band THE FLiKS with their Final Ever Performance. It’ll sad to say goodbye to this amazing band, but we are certain they will go out on a high with an amazing last and final performance.

The Fliks, are High Energy Girls of the 1960s, Playing The Coolest Motown, Decca, Soul, Spector and Euro Swinging Girls, the Fliks a seven piece band that specialise in covering hits from 1960s era girl groups and solo artists.

The line-up of three female vocals and four piece band strike the perfect balance between authenticity and originality in their effort to capture the British Cavern era. For a quality night to end the rally and to say good bye to an amazing band!

DJs until 1.30am. Tickets priced at only £10 each.

Buy now to avoid disappointment

Scooter Rally events always sell out fast, so make sure you buy your tickets now.

Tickets for all events can be purchased online.

Alternatively buy in person from:

Bagel Wrap, Union Street, Ryde

Ryde Superbowl, Seafront, Ryde

Visual Impact, Holyrood St, Newport

Our events are kindly supported by main sponsor Wightlink Ferries.

Image: © Jackie Butler/Retna Ltd

