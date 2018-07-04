Isle of Wight Scooter Rally welcomes world-class line-up for 2018

As in previous years, top-class entertainment is guaranteed as part of the world famous Isle of Wight Scooter Rally on the August bank holiday weekend at The Balcony Bars, Ryde Esplanade.

The live events form part of the world famous Isle of Wight Scooter Rally, which sees up to five thousand riders of classic scooters descend on the Island, heading mostly to the coastal towns of Ryde and Sandown.

We had an amazing year last year so it has taken a lot of work to come up with a line-up that will match, or hopefully surpass last year, but we think we have.

Kicking off with The Jam’d and Hi-Watts

Friday 24th August we have the UK’s best tribute to The Jam.

The Jam’d start the gig as a three piece playing all the Jam’s early hits then add a three piece brass section to play the later ones, like ‘Precious’ and a ‘A Town called Malice’.

Support comes from the amazing Hi-Watts with the very best Mod, New Wave and hits from the 60s to the 90s.



Doors open at 8pm (until 2am) and first band is on at 8.45pm. Tickets are priced at £12.50 each and can be purchased online.

Angelo Starr and The Crooked 4th

On Saturday 25th August we’re very proud to present, Angelo Starr, the late great Edwin Starr’s talented brother.

Angelo will be playing Edwin’s greatest hits with his original band, The Team, plus we have a special guest vocalist Northern Soul Star, Loraine Silver.

Support will be from The Crooked 4th, a new R&B jazz band that will blow your socks off, pure quality!

Doors open at 8pm (until 2am) and first band is on at 8.45pm. Tickets are priced at £14 each and can be purchased online.

Double bubble for Sunday night

Sunday 26th August is the last night of the rally and we don’t want to go out with a Whimper, so we have a Double header that will send you home with a head full of earworms!

We have our rally favourites returning The Small Fakers, always a quality performance. This year being the 50th anniversary of the release of the Small Faces’ masterpiece ‘Ogdon’s Nut Flake’, the Fakers are going to play the album in full, as well as all the classic Small Faces hits.

Our scoop of the weekend is Soul band all the way from Tel Aviv, Men of North Country signed to Acid Jazz Records these guy are taking the scene by storm and will blow you away with the soulful wall of sound from their tremendous brass section and vocals from frontman, Yashiv Cohen. If you don’t know them, then check them out on YouTube, then get your ticket quick as this night will sell out!



Image: © Maytal Hillel

Doors open at 8pm (until 1.30am) and first band is on at 8.45pm. Tickets are priced at £12.50 each and can be purchased online.

Buy now to avoid disappointment

Scooter Rally events always sell out fast, so make sure you buy your tickets now.

Tickets for all events can be purchased online.

Alternatively buy in person from:

Bagel Wrap, Union Street, Ryde

Ryde Superbowl, Seafront, Ryde

Visual Impact, Holyrood St, Newport

Or call (01983) 530260.

Our events are kindly supported by main sponsor Wightlink Ferries.

Our thanks to Visual Impact for sponsoring this feature. They and other organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

Main Image: © With kind permission of Nick Lowe

