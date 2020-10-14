Isle of Wight Scouts return to face-to-face Scouting

Isle of Wight Scouts are returning to face-to-face Scouting to support young people in our community.

Youth work is considered similar to the education sector, where current Government rules for the public don’t apply. So please don’t be confused if you see groups of 15 young people with our amazing adult volunteers out in the community having a great time, working together and supporting each other.

Young people need the activities

Our young people need the activities we deliver, now more than ever before.

Additional adult volunteers are always needed to enable more young people to gain skills for life. Put your skills to use, learn new ones and contribute to an amazing life-experience for you and your local community.

Volunteering is easier than you think, with full support and training, you can volunteer on a flexible basis.

To find out more about Isle of Wight Scouting visit the Website.

News shared by Malcolm on behalf of Isle of Wight Scouts in his own words. Ed