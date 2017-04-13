Isle of Wight Scouts seen tremendous growth over last decade

Malcolm shares this latest news from Isle of Wight Scouting. Ed

What word brings a smile to 1,300 young people on the Isle of Wight? SCOUTS!

Isle of Wight Scouts have recorded a 10th successive year of growth. Including adults there are now over 1,700 Scouts on the Island – up from just 1,000 in 2007!

County Commissioner Paul Savill explained the reason for Scouting’s continued growth:

“We have a great team across the Island who work together to bring the best programme we possibly can to help Young People develop a wide range of practical, character and employability skills and always having fun.”

Chief Scout Bear Grylls said:

“I’m super proud that we have so many adult volunteers who are helping young people develop the skills they need to succeed in life. Our challenge is to keep recruiting even more adults as, nationally, we’ve got 51,000 young people wanting to join and benefit from what Scouting offers. Volunteering changes us all for the better. Please join me.”

Get involved

If you’re interested in joining Isle of Wight Scouts as a Scout or as an adult with our flexible volunteering program contact us on: 566399 (East of a line from Ryde to Brighstone) or: 865913 (the rest of the Island).

National ambassadors

Last month five new celebrities signed up to be national ambassadors for The Scout Association to promote the vital skills that its members develop through Scouting. The celebrities are Paralympic and Olympic gold medallists Ellie Simmonds and Helen Glover along with Anita Rani, Steve Backshall and Megan Hine.

Scout Ambassador, Helen Glover said:

“Adult volunteers are the lifeblood of our movement. As a volunteer myself, in my capacity as a Scout Ambassador, I recognise the vital importance of helping young people develop skills for life. I call on anyone with a little time and enthusiasm to help us. Whatever your skill, big or small, come and share it and help inspire the next generation.”

Island Youth Commissioner Victoria Lawton went on to explain,

“In my role of Youth Commissioner I meet a lot of our Young People and talk about what they want to do in Scouts. Last year was the 100th year of the Cub section and the 30th year of the Beaver section. Many of the activities we held to celebrate these activities came from suggestions from our young people both at local and national levels. “We are always working on updating our program and our Young People are helping us with that development.“

For the last word, Cub Scout Maddy Reeves summed it all up very simply: