Isle of Wight secondary school performance tables released

Find out where your Isle of Wight secondary is positioned in the latest Performance Tables released today by the Department for Education.

League tables for Isle of Wight secondary schools based on the overall performance at end of key stage 4 in 2018 have been released by the Department for Education.

Among state-funded schools, Cowes Enterprise College (CEC) tops the table for the Island with the highest Attainment 8 score 49.9 (what’s this mean?). They were also the only Isle of Wight secondary school with an average Progress 8 score.

CEC were followed by Christ the King College in second position with an Attainment 8 score of 45.7.

Below average scores
Bottom of the table sees the Isle of Wight Studio School with an Attainment 8 score of 33.7 and Carisbrooke College with 33.9, both well below the national average of 46.5.

SchoolPupilsProgress 8 scoreAttainment 8 scoreGrade 5 or above, English & Maths GCSE
Sandown Bay Academy170
Below average
-0.43		37.925%
Carisbrooke College106Well below average
-0.84		33.923%
Medina College136Well below average
-0.56		39.431%
Isle of Wight Studio School72-0.6 (-0.9 to -0.29)33.78%
Ryde Academy179Below average
-0.3		41.739%
Cowes Enterprise College152Average
0.18		49.950%
Christ The King College237Below average
-0.3		45.740%
All Isle of Wight state-funded schools1,070Below average
-0.38		40.833.3%
England - state-funded schools523,626-0.0246.543.30%

Image: Ryan Stanton under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 24th January, 2019 6:08pm

By

