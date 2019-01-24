Isle of Wight secondary school performance tables released

League tables for Isle of Wight secondary schools based on the overall performance at end of key stage 4 in 2018 have been released by the Department for Education.
Among state-funded schools, Cowes Enterprise College (CEC) tops the table for the Island with the highest Attainment 8 score 49.9 (what’s this mean?). They were also the only Isle of Wight secondary school with an average Progress 8 score.
CEC were followed by Christ the King College in second position with an Attainment 8 score of 45.7.
Below average scores
Bottom of the table sees the Isle of Wight Studio School with an Attainment 8 score of 33.7 and Carisbrooke College with 33.9, both well below the national average of 46.5.
|School
|Pupils
|Progress 8 score
|Attainment 8 score
|Grade 5 or above, English & Maths GCSE
|Sandown Bay Academy
|170
|Below average
-0.43
|37.9
|25%
|Carisbrooke College
|106
|Well below average
-0.84
|33.9
|23%
|Medina College
|136
|Well below average
-0.56
|39.4
|31%
|Isle of Wight Studio School
|72
|-0.6 (-0.9 to -0.29)
|33.7
|8%
|Ryde Academy
|179
|Below average
-0.3
|41.7
|39%
|Cowes Enterprise College
|152
|Average
0.18
|49.9
|50%
|Christ The King College
|237
|Below average
-0.3
|45.7
|40%
|All Isle of Wight state-funded schools
|1,070
|Below average
-0.38
|40.8
|33.3%
|England - state-funded schools
|523,626
|-0.02
|46.5
|43.30%
Image: Ryan Stanton under CC BY 2.0
Thursday, 24th January, 2019 6:08pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2maM
Isle of Wight News
