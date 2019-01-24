Isle of Wight secondary school performance tables released

League tables for Isle of Wight secondary schools based on the overall performance at end of key stage 4 in 2018 have been released by the Department for Education.

Among state-funded schools, Cowes Enterprise College (CEC) tops the table for the Island with the highest Attainment 8 score 49.9 (what’s this mean?). They were also the only Isle of Wight secondary school with an average Progress 8 score.

CEC were followed by Christ the King College in second position with an Attainment 8 score of 45.7.

Below average scores

Bottom of the table sees the Isle of Wight Studio School with an Attainment 8 score of 33.7 and Carisbrooke College with 33.9, both well below the national average of 46.5.

School Pupils Progress 8 score Attainment 8 score Grade 5 or above, English & Maths GCSE Sandown Bay Academy 170

Below average

-0.43 37.9 25% Carisbrooke College 106 Well below average

-0.84 33.9 23% Medina College 136 Well below average

-0.56 39.4 31% Isle of Wight Studio School 72 -0.6 (-0.9 to -0.29) 33.7 8% Ryde Academy 179 Below average

-0.3 41.7 39% Cowes Enterprise College 152 Average

0.18 49.9 50% Christ The King College 237 Below average

-0.3 45.7 40% All Isle of Wight state-funded schools 1,070 Below average

-0.38 40.8 33.3% England - state-funded schools 523,626 -0.02 46.5 43.30%

Image: Ryan Stanton under CC BY 2.0