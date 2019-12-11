Isle of Wight skeleton athlete Kim Murray representing Great Britain in World Cup championships

OnTheWight last featured Isle of Wight skeleton athlete, Kimberly Murray, in 2017, when she picked up a bronze medal in the Europa Cup women’s skeleton in Altenberg.

Since then, she’s been keeping very busy and is currently representing Great Britain in the IBSF World Cup, the top tier of international competition.

Sights on Beijing

Kim tells OnTheWight that her ultimate goal is to compete at the next Winter Olympic Games, in 2022 held in Beijing, so we’re planning to follow her progress over the next couple of years.

First World Cup results

Last weekend, competing in first World Cup of the season in Lake Placid, USA, Kim finished 22nd, with the 12th fastest push in the first run. Not only that, she improved on her finish and start time from the last time she raced in Lake Placid (in 2016).

Only the top 20 sleds get a second run, so unfortunately she missed out on this and a chance to climb the rankings.

Kim says,

“My aim coming in to the race was to finish in the top 16 so I was disappointed to fall short of this. Having had a disrupted and limited pre-season due to family illness and my Grandad passing away I knew it was a big ask on a track I last visited in 2016. “However, we have the opportunity to race again in Lake Placid this Friday (13th December) so I am excited to get another six training runs in, gel with the track a little more and try to better my performance.”

Best of luck to Kim on Friday, we’ll let you know how she gets on.

You can follow Kim’s progress via social media

Image: © IBSF/@rekords

